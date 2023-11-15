Morea Kitchen & Bar
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
- Tuna Tartar$17.00
red quinoa | guacamole | wonton chips toasted sesame seed dressing (GF)
- Burrata$15.00
fresh tomato | burrata | arugula roasted red peppers balsamic glaze (GF)(VEG)
- Calamari$16.00
red quinoa | guacamole | wonton chips toasted sesame seed dressing (GF)
- Chicken Wings$15.00
buffalo | BBQ | parmesan garlic (GF)
- Brussels Sprouts$15.00
marinated | oven roasted dried cranberries | blue cheese Mike’s hot honey (GF) (VEG)
- Rice Balls$14.00
Wild mushrooms | parmesan Truffle oil | truffle creamy sauce (GF)
Salads
- House Salad$12.00
mixed greens | red onion | tomato cucumber | house balsamic (GF)(VEG)
- Caesar Salad$12.00
garlic croutons | shaved parmesan (GF)
- Beet Salad$14.00
beets | spinach | pecans | feta blood orange-shallot dressing (GF)(VEG)
- Arugula Salad$14.00
goat cheese | pistachio | strawberries pear-lemon dressing (GF)(VEG)
Flatbread
- Smoked Salmon$17.00
capers | pickled jalapenos dill sour cream aioli
- Maraschino Flatbread$16.00
Arugula | goat cheese | walnuts balsamic cherry glaze (VEG)
- Mediterranean Flatbread$16.00
olives | sun dried tomato | feta cheese artichokes | lemon dressing (VEG)
- Brisket Flatbread$16.00
peppers | mushrooms | melted cheddar
In Hand
- House Burger$15.00
lettuce | tomato | American cheese pickled onions | roasted garlic aioli
- Kobe Burger$17.00
sauteed onions & mushrooms Swiss cheese | truffle aioli
- Blackened Shrimp Tacos$22.00
pan seared | fresh avocado arugula | paprika-sriracha-smoked aioli
- Brisket Sandwich$19.00
beef brisket | red cabbage provolone | sweet chili coleslaw
Poultry
Land
Pasta
Sea
Sides
Catering Menu
Appetizers
Salad
- House Salad$25.00+
mixed greens | cherry tomatoes | cucumbers | red onions | vinaigrette dressing (GF)(VEG)
- Caesar Salad$30.00+
(GF)
- Beet Salad$35.00+
beets | spinach | pecans | feta | blood orange-shallot dressing (GF)(VEG)
- Arugula Salad$40.00+
goat cheese | pistachio | strawberries | pear-lemon dressing (GF)(VEG)
Flatbread
- Smoked Salmon (10 guests)$65.00
capers | pickled jalapeños | dill sour cream aioli
- Maraschino Flatbread (10 guests)$45.00
arugula | goat cheese | walnuts | balsamic cherry glaze (VEG)
- Mediterranean Flatbread (10 guests)$49.00
olives | sun dried tomato | feta cheese | artichokes | lemon dressing (VEG)
- Brisket Flatbread (10 guests)$59.00
peppers | mushrooms | melted cheddar | brisket