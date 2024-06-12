Moreno’s Mexican bar and grill Moreno’s Mexican Bar and Grill
Appetizers
- Super Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapeños$15.40
- Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, guacamole, and sour cream$10.40
- Medium Guacamole and Chips
Indulge in our guacamole made with diced onion, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, chile serrano, and salt$4.99
- Large Guacamole and Chips
Indulge in our guacamole made with diced onion, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, chile serrano, and salt$8.99
- Queso Fundido
Customize your queso fundido by adding your choice of meat for an extra cost$12.40
- Chicken Wings (6 Pieces) with Fries$11.90
- Chicken Wings (12 Pieces) with Fries$19.90
Desayuno
- Moreno's Burritos De La Casa
Fried potatoes, refried beans, eggs with chorizo$13.90
- Huevos Con Chorizo
Fried potatoes with eggs, chorizo, and refried beans, served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas$15.90
- Moreno's Desayunos
Eggs, fried potatoes, bell peppers, and diced onion, and refried beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas$15.90
- Huevos Con Jamón
Fried potatoes, ham, refried beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas$14.90
- Huevos a La Mexicana
Tomatoes, onions, serranos, served with fried potatoes, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortilla$15.90
- Machaca
Shredded meat, eggs, fried potatoes, and refried beans, with your choice of corn or flour tortilla$14.90
- Machaca Burrito
Shredded meat, eggs, fried potatoes, and refried beans$14.90
- Chilaquiles
Fried tortilla with salsa (green or red), cheese, onions, beans, and eggs$15.90
- Chilaquiles Special
Fried tortilla with (green or red), carne asada, two eggs, beans, onions, sour cream, and queso fresco$22.40
- Huevos Rancheros
Tostada with beans, two eggs on top, ranchera sauce, queso fesco, sour cream, and a side of beans and potatoes$15.40
- Huevos Divorciados
Beans, fried potatoes, two eggs, green and red sauce, queso fresco, and sour cream$15.40
- Omelette Cheese
Beans, mozzarella cheese, fried potatoes, three eggs, and your choice of green or red sauce. Topped with sour cream$15.40
- Omelette Chorizo
Three eggs with chorizo, sautéed onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese and avocado$16.40
- Omelette Camarón
Three eggs with sautéed shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and green onions. Topped with cheese and avocado$19.40
- Omelette Ham
Three eggs with ham, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and topped with cheese and avocado$16.40
- Pancakes
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with your choice of banana or two slices of bacon, and powdered sugar$15.40
Drinks
Especialidades De La Casa House Specialties
- 2 People Especial De Carnitas
Rice, beans, one pound of carnitas and pork ribs. Comes with two sets of corn or flour tortillas, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños$22.99
- Albondigas
Meatball soup with vegetables. Choice of corn or flour tortillas$16.99
- Baja Tacos Combo
Two beer-battered fish tacos with pico de gallo, house cabbage, served with beans and rice$21.99
- Carne Asada
Top sirloin steak with onions, guacamole, and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$21.40
- Chamorro Adobado
Marinated porkshank served with beans, rice and your choice of three tortillas: corn or flour$19.99
- Chile Colorado
Pork meat stewed in sauce, served with rice, bell peppers and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$17.90
- Chile en Nogada
Two poblano peppers stuffed with a mixture of meat and dried fruit covered in walnut sauce, topped with pomegranate. Served with asparagus and veggies on the side$28.99
- Chile Relleno Combo
House-made style chile poblano with red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$17.90
- Chile Verde
Pork meat stewed in sauce, served with rice, bell peppers and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$17.90
- Enchiladas Rojas Combo (Red Sauce)
Two enchiladas with your choice of meat or cheese. Topped with red sauce and cheese. Sour cream on the side. Served with rice and beans$17.40
- Enchiladas Rojas Á La Carte$6.50
- Enchiladas Suizas Combo (Green Sauce)
Two enchiladas with your choice of meat or cheese, topped with green sauce and cheese. Sour cream on the side. Served with rice and beans$17.40
- Enchiladas Suizas Á La Carte$6.50
- Fajitas
Choose between beef, chicken, or shrimp, with onions, bell peppers, red sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole on a hot pan. Served with rice and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$19.90
- Fajitas Cielo, Mar Y Tierra
Beet, chicken, and shrimp with onions, bell peppers, red sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole on a hot pan. Served with rice and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$22.40
- Molcajete
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, shrimp, onions, grilled cactus, and fresh cheese. Jalapeños on the side, served with rice and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$36.40
- Moreno's Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, mushrooms, ham, cheese with teriyaki sauce$16.40
- Moreno's Chicken Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, mushrooms, and cheese with teriyaki sauce$16.40
- Parrillada
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, chorizo, shrimp, onions, grilled cactus, and two quesadillas. Served with rice and beans, two side of tortilla, flour or corn$42.40
- Piña en Salsa Blanca
Shrimp crab and octopus cooked in a white cream sauce, with cheese and a sweet touch of grilled pineapple, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms$24.99
- Pollo a La Crema
Chicken cooked with a touch of chipotle sauce and sour cream. Accompanied by rice and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla$18.40
- Pollo a La Plancha Plate
Served with rice and beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas$18.40
- Quesabirria Combo
Two handmade stewed beef stuffed shredded mozzarella cheese tacos topped with onions and cilantro, served with a side of beef broth$18.40
- Quesabirria Á La Carte$6.00
- Sopes Combo
Two corn sopes with beans, lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, fresh cheese, and your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans$15.90
- Sopes Á La Carte$6.99
- Tacos Guadalajara
Three tacos with grilled steak, chorizo, grilled onions, queso fresco, and fresh avocado slices$19.99
- Tacos Mar Y Tierra
Three tacos with grilled shrimp, asada, potatoes, grilled onions, bacon, jalapeños, lime, and melted cheese. Topped with beans and cilantro$24.99
- Tropical Shrimp Pineapple
Shrimp, crab, and octopus cooked in a creamy chipotle sauce, with cheese and a sweet touch of grilled pineapple, onions, and bell peppers$22.99
- Volcanes
Three tostadas with steak, chorizo, al pastor, bacon, bell pepper, avocado, and melted cheese$22.99
- Cheese Enchilada Combo$12.99
- Enchilada A La Carte Chesse$4.50
Kids Menu
- California Fries
Indulge in our delicious combination of French fries topped with cheese cream, guacamole, and dread tomatoes$12.40
- Hot Dogs
Savor our hot dogs served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of French fries$8.99
- Hamburger
Delight in our grilled beef patty accompanied by onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and a side of French fries$11.40
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Choice of rice or fries$9.99
- Cheese Grill Sandwich
Choice of rice or fries$8.99
- Beans and Cheese Burrito
Choice of rice or fries$8.99
- French Toast (2 Pieces)$7.99
- Kid's Pancakes
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, strawberry jam, and powdered sugar$12.40
Mariscos Seafood - Fish (Swai)
- Pescado a La Chipotle
Swai fish sautéed in chipotle sauce with onions. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas$21.40
- Pescado a La Mexicana
Swai fish cooked with tomatoes, onions, serranos, served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas$21.40
- Pescado Al Mojo De Ajo
Swai fish with onions, garlic, sour cream, and chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas$21.40
- Pescado Al Ajillo
Swai fish with garlic, arbol chile, and onions. Choice of corn or flour tortillas$21.40
- Pescado a La Diabla
Swai fish with hot sauce and onions. Choice of corn or flour tortilla$19.40
- Pescado Rancheros
Swai fish with onions in ranchero sauce, served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas$19.40
- Mojarra Frita
Fried fish (tilapia) with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onion, and lime. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas$17.40
- Swai Caldo De Pescado
Fish soup with your choice of corn, flour tortillas, or bread$19.40
Mariscos Seafood - Shrimp
- Camarones Mariposa
Shrimp wrapped in bacon and melted cheese, served with rice and a side of spicy sauce. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla$22.40
- Camarones a La Chipotle
Sautéed shrimp in chipotle sauce with onions, served with rice and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$22.40
- Camarones a La Mexicana
Shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions, and serranos, served with rice and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$22.40
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp served with a flavorful garlic mojo de ajo, and rice and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$22.40
- Camarones Al Ajillo
Shrimp with garlic, guajillo, lemon and butter served with rice and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$22.40
- Camarones a La Diabla
Spicy shrimp in a hot sauce, onions, served with rice and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla$20.40
- Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp with onions in ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$20.40
- Cóctel De Camarones
A refreshing mix of shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and avocado$20.40
- Caldo De Camarón
Shrimp soup with your choice of corn, flour tortillas, or bread$20.40
- Caldo Siete Mares
A variety of seafood soup with your choice of corn, flour tortillas, or bread$23.40
- Aguachiles en Molcajete
Shrimp in a spicy lime sauce with cucumber, onion, tomato, and avocado, served in a mexican molcajete. Marinated and cooked in lime juice$23.40
- Cazuela De Ceviche
Shrimp in a spicy lime sauce with cucumber, onion, diced tomato, avocado, and cilantro. Marinated and cooked in lime juice$22.40
- Camarones Zarandeados
Shrimp with salsa zarandeada, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, salad, avocado, and two pieces of bread$22.40
- Coctel de Camarones$20.40
Mexican Antojitos
- Tacos
Served with onion, cilantro, and lime. Choice of meat$3.99
- Crispy Taco
Served with onion, cilantro, and lime. Choice of meat$3.99
- Roasted Corn
Corn, mayo, and Tajín chili$9.00
- Super Burrito
Beans, rice, sour cream, and cheese. Choice of meat$12.90
- Burrito Mojado
Beans, rice, sour cream, and cheese, with red or green sauce on top. Choice of meat$13.90
- Taco Salad
Tortilla shell with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with choice of meat$16.90
- Torta
Lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeño, and guacamole. Choice of meat$12.40
- Chimichanga
Beans, rice, sour cream, cheese, and red or green sauce on top. Choice of meat$13.90
- 3 Flautas with Flour Tortilla Combo
Served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, and sour cream. Choice of meat$18.40
- Tostada De Ceviche
Lime, cooked shrimp, tomato, onions, cilantro, serrano, cucumber and avocado$6.50
- Flautas Á La Carte$13.00