Morningbirds
Drink Me!
Milk
Hot Tea
Coffee
Tea Refill
Fresh Lemonades
Iced Teas
All Natural Sodas
Espresso
Cappuccino
Latte
Pineapple
Cranberry
Apple
Orange
Orange Mimosa
Cranberry Mimosa
Pineapple Mimosa
Blackberry Mimosa
Blueberry Mimosa
Rose Mimosa
Strawberry Mimosa
Cucumber Mimosa
Expresso Martini
Cosmopolitan
Bright Beginnings
Melted Salmon Quarters
Melted Guyere, Smoked Salmon, Herb Butter Brioche
Angel'd Eggs
Flavorful halved eggs filled with a creamy dill bacon blend topped with shrimp
Green Goddess Avocado Toast - V
Fresh and Healthy Avocado, Special Seasonings, Tomato and Brioche Toast
The Best of Both Worlds Calamari
Sweet and savory Calamari with Honey Dip and Lemon Aioli
Morning Glory Charcuterie Board
Nitrate and Nitrate free Salami & Prosciutto, Nutty Gouda Cheese, Brie spread, Goat Cheese with fig jam, Olives, Praline Pecans and Fig Preserves, toast points
Inside Out Wedge
Deconstructed Wedge Salad with Nitrate Free Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Balsamic Drizzle with Blue Cheese Dressing
Cinnamon Rolls
Regal & Rich Bacon Steak
Butterflake Biscuits
Mini Belgium Shrimp & Waffles
Early Entrees
The King Fisher
Organic Herb Fried Chicken Wings or Fish Platter with 2 sides
Swan Song
Biscuits and Turkey Sausage Gravy with 2 sides
The Peacock
Choice of signature pancake stack, waffle or French toast with choice of breakfast protein, eggs your way, grits or oatmeal and homefries
Maple Match
Our exclusive Southern Chicken and Waffles - 3 Flavorful Chicken Wings and One Signature Waffle (Option- add a waffle or add a wing for an additional charge)
Fiery Phoenix
Slow cooked grits - with rouxed shrimp, braised short ribs, OR catfish (fried or blackened) Served on Bourbon Flame
American Bird
Spiral Sliced Brown Sugar Ham and Cheddar Cheese Omelet with your choice of onion, spinach, bell peppers, tomatoes, basil, and mushrooms folded in or served on the side
The Cardinal
Nitraite & Nirate Free Corned Beef and Hash with our Homemade Buttery Flaked Biscuits
Three Little Birds
Chicken Curry Salad, Egg Salad and Tuna Salad with Bagel or Brioche. Comes with fruit salad and chips
Farm Bird
Smoked Turkey Burger on Onion Roll w/ caramelized onions, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and smoked gouda
The Gooey Bird
