Drink Me!

Milk

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Tea Refill

Fresh Lemonades

$7.00

Iced Teas

$7.00

All Natural Sodas

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Latte

$7.00

Pineapple

$7.00

Cranberry

$7.00

Apple

$7.00

Orange

$7.00

Orange Mimosa

$12.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$12.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$12.00

Blackberry Mimosa

$12.00

Blueberry Mimosa

$12.00

Rose Mimosa

$12.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$12.00

Cucumber Mimosa

$12.00

Expresso Martini

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Bright Beginnings

Melted Salmon Quarters

$14.00

Melted Guyere, Smoked Salmon, Herb Butter Brioche

Angel'd Eggs

$15.00

Flavorful halved eggs filled with a creamy dill bacon blend topped with shrimp

Green Goddess Avocado Toast - V

$14.00

Fresh and Healthy Avocado, Special Seasonings, Tomato and Brioche Toast

The Best of Both Worlds Calamari

$16.00

Sweet and savory Calamari with Honey Dip and Lemon Aioli

Morning Glory Charcuterie Board

$34.00

Nitrate and Nitrate free Salami & Prosciutto, Nutty Gouda Cheese, Brie spread, Goat Cheese with fig jam, Olives, Praline Pecans and Fig Preserves, toast points

Inside Out Wedge

$14.00

Deconstructed Wedge Salad with Nitrate Free Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Balsamic Drizzle with Blue Cheese Dressing

Cinnamon Rolls

$14.00

Regal & Rich Bacon Steak

$18.00

Butterflake Biscuits

$14.00

Mini Belgium Shrimp & Waffles

Early Entrees

The King Fisher

$29.00

Organic Herb Fried Chicken Wings or Fish Platter with 2 sides

Swan Song

$18.00

Biscuits and Turkey Sausage Gravy with 2 sides

The Peacock

$29.00

Choice of signature pancake stack, waffle or French toast with choice of breakfast protein, eggs your way, grits or oatmeal and homefries

Maple Match

$24.00

Our exclusive Southern Chicken and Waffles - 3 Flavorful Chicken Wings and One Signature Waffle (Option- add a waffle or add a wing for an additional charge)

Fiery Phoenix

Slow cooked grits - with rouxed shrimp, braised short ribs, OR catfish (fried or blackened) Served on Bourbon Flame

American Bird

$18.00

Spiral Sliced Brown Sugar Ham and Cheddar Cheese Omelet with your choice of onion, spinach, bell peppers, tomatoes, basil, and mushrooms folded in or served on the side

The Cardinal

$18.00

Nitraite & Nirate Free Corned Beef and Hash with our Homemade Buttery Flaked Biscuits

Three Little Birds

$24.00

Chicken Curry Salad, Egg Salad and Tuna Salad with Bagel or Brioche. Comes with fruit salad and chips

Farm Bird

$21.00

Smoked Turkey Burger on Onion Roll w/ caramelized onions, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and smoked gouda

The Gooey Bird

$29.00

Lox and Bagels

$16.00

Eat Like A Bird

Tooty Fruity Toucan ~ V

$14.00

Fruit Salad with Strawberries, blueberries, bananas, grapes, apples and orange slices. Topped with coconut whipped cream.

Bird Song ~ V

$14.00

Super Sparrow ~ V

$12.00

Rainbow Bird ~ V

$14.00

Morningbirds Masterpieces

Our Signature Recipe Fresh Batter Pancake Stacks, Waffles or French Toast Choose (Double Stack Pancake, Waffles or French Toast) Choose your style: Buttermilk with flavored Butters and Syrups Blueberry with Fresh Blueberry Syrup Homemade Granola Crunch Strawberry Shortcake with Fresh Strawberry Syrup Bananas Foster with Butter Rum Sauce Hazelnut or Chocolate Hazelnut Chocolate Chip and Whipped Cream with Fresh Vanilla Bean Syrup Toffee Nut and Whipped Cream with Fresh Toffee and Brown Butter Syrup Cinnamon Crunch and Cream

Pancake Stacks

$15.00

Waffles

$15.00

French Toast

$15.00

$5 Toppings

$5.00

Morning Sides

Side of Corn Beef

$4.00

Spiral Sliced Ham

$8.00

Side of Oatmeal

$8.00

Fried or Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

3 Wings

$16.00

Corn Beef Hash

$12.00

Omelette (Your Way)

$10.00

White Gravy

$6.00+

Single Wing

$8.00

Glazed Fruit Salad

$7.00

Butterflake Biscuits

$4.00

One plain masterpiece

$10.00

Apple Wood Bacon

$8.00

Turkey Sausage

$8.00

Turkey Bacon

$8.00

Vegan Sausage

$8.00

Eggs

$8.00

Yukon Smashed Potatoes

$8.00

White Cheese Stone Grits

$8.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Noon Sides

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Collard Green

$9.00

Fries

$7.00

Candied Yams

$9.00

Specialty Sides

Famous Cinnamon Rolls

$14.00

Exclusive Regal & Rich Bacon

$18.00

Happily Ever Afters

Apple Crumb Pie

$12.00

The Best Apple Pie Ever

Decadent Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Pure Peach Bliss served warm

The Banana Pudding Martini

$14.00

Our secret banana pudding recipe served in all of it's glory

A La Mode

$4.00

Whip Cream

$2.00

$5 Toppings

Blueberry

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Banana

$5.00

Chocolate Chip

$5.00