MorninGlory 2121 Lohmans Crossing
Food Menu
Savory Morning
Eggs Your Style
Two eggs, Roasted tomato, Sausage/Bacon/Sauteed mushrooms, Toast, Parsley Oil
MG Bfast Sandwich
Over-medium egg, Gruyere cheese, Bacon, Arugula, Dijon aioli, Tomato relish
Mushroom on Toast
Smashed Avocado Toast
Citrus avocado mix, Feta cheese, Pickled radishes, Beet purée, Pickled beets, Microgreens, Cherry tomatoes
Huevos Rancheros
Two poached eggs, Spicy roasted tomato & pepper ranchero sauce, Black bean salad, House made tortilla chips, Avocado, Cilantro crema
Shashouka
Roasted tomato & pepper Moroccan style sauce, Two poached eggs, Feta cheese, Rustic toast, Parsley oil, Dukka
MG Benedict
Toast, Braised pulled pork, House Hollandaise, Apple cider gastrique, Apple slaw
Gaucho Steak & Eggs with Chimichurri
Steak, Argentinian style chimichurri, Fried eggs, Breakfast potatoes, Arugula & goat cheese salad, Roasted tomato
Sweet Morning
MorninGlory Seasonal Frech Toast
Challah bread, Dulce de leche infused mascarpone, Syrup, Fresh berries, candied Pecans, Cinnamon Dust
Fluffy Pancakes
Stack of lemon/ricotta pancakes, Maple syrup, Mixed nuts, Citrus infused mascarpone, Fresh berries
Chia Pudding
Overnight Chia Seeds in Coco-yo, passionfruit Coolie, Pistachios, Fresh Berries
Breakfast Panna Cotta
Coco-yo/cream panna cotta, House granola, Mixed nuts, Mixed berries coolie, Fresh berries
Acai Bowl
Açai puree, Frozen banana, Apple juice, Seasonal fruit, Peanut Butter, House made Granola, Coconut shavings, Chia seeds, Agave
Afternoon
BLAT TTS
Bacon, Lemon Arugula, Avocado, Tomatoes, Sriracha Aioli, Texas Toast
Super Grain Salad
Tri-color quinoa, Farro, Texas wild rice, Fresh herb vinaigrette, Jalapeño slices, Tea infused goji berries, Feta cheese, Pickled radishes, Mixed nuts
MG Burger
MorninGlory Burger (V)18 Prime beef burger, Sauteed onions, House made pickles, Dijon aioli, Melted gruyere, Brioche bun, Fries
Shrimp & Grits
talian style garlic shrimp, Cheesy/creamy grits, Citrus tri-color roasted pepper sauce
Chicken & Savory Waffle
Fried chicken breast, Halloumi cheese chorizo and spinach waffle, Spicy aioli, Maple syrup
Poke Bowl
Grade A marinated tuna, Premium sushi rice, Pickled veggies, Nori, Sriracha aioli, Wasabi mayo, Sesame seeds
Anytime Sides
Add-Ons
Specials!!!
Quiche
Cauliflower Tacos
Roasted Cauliflower, Vegan Chipotle crema, Zesty Slaw, Cucumber Pico
Tofu Scramble
Tofu & veggie scrambled, spinach, breakfast potatoes, arugula salad
Healing Turmeric Porridge
Oat milk millet, mixed berries compote, vegan citus cream, maple syrup, fresh berries, mix nuts
Shawarma Rice
Pastries
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Drip "First Blush" Blend
Medium roast
Espresso "Dawn Patrol" Blend
2 shots of espresso
Latte
Cappuccino
Cortado
Mocha
espresso + Milk + Chocolate
Traditional Macchiato
espresso + foam (6 oz)
Americano
espresso + water
Flat white
6 oz