Food Menu

Savory Morning

Eggs Your Style

$12.00

Two eggs, Roasted tomato, Sausage/Bacon/Sauteed mushrooms, Toast, Parsley Oil

MG Bfast Sandwich

$12.00

Over-medium egg, Gruyere cheese, Bacon, Arugula, Dijon aioli, Tomato relish

Mushroom on Toast

Mushroom on Toast

$14.00

Smashed Avocado Toast

$14.00

Citrus avocado mix, Feta cheese, Pickled radishes, Beet purée, Pickled beets, Microgreens, Cherry tomatoes

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00Out of stock

Two poached eggs, Spicy roasted tomato & pepper ranchero sauce, Black bean salad, House made tortilla chips, Avocado, Cilantro crema

Shashouka

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted tomato & pepper Moroccan style sauce, Two poached eggs, Feta cheese, Rustic toast, Parsley oil, Dukka

MG Benedict

$16.00Out of stock

Toast, Braised pulled pork, House Hollandaise, Apple cider gastrique, Apple slaw

Gaucho Steak & Eggs with Chimichurri

$15.00Out of stock

Steak, Argentinian style chimichurri, Fried eggs, Breakfast potatoes, Arugula & goat cheese salad, Roasted tomato

Sweet Morning

MorninGlory Seasonal Frech Toast

$14.00

Challah bread, Dulce de leche infused mascarpone, Syrup, Fresh berries, candied Pecans, Cinnamon Dust

Fluffy Pancakes

$14.00

Stack of lemon/ricotta pancakes, Maple syrup, Mixed nuts, Citrus infused mascarpone, Fresh berries

Chia Pudding

$8.00

Overnight Chia Seeds in Coco-yo, passionfruit Coolie, Pistachios, Fresh Berries

Breakfast Panna Cotta

$13.00

Coco-yo/cream panna cotta, House granola, Mixed nuts, Mixed berries coolie, Fresh berries

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Açai puree, Frozen banana, Apple juice, Seasonal fruit, Peanut Butter, House made Granola, Coconut shavings, Chia seeds, Agave

Afternoon

BLAT TTS

$14.00

Bacon, Lemon Arugula, Avocado, Tomatoes, Sriracha Aioli, Texas Toast

Super Grain Salad

$14.00

Tri-color quinoa, Farro, Texas wild rice, Fresh herb vinaigrette, Jalapeño slices, Tea infused goji berries, Feta cheese, Pickled radishes, Mixed nuts

MG Burger

$18.00Out of stock

MorninGlory Burger (V)​​​18 Prime beef burger, Sauteed onions, House made pickles, Dijon aioli, Melted gruyere, Brioche bun, Fries

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00Out of stock

talian style garlic shrimp, Cheesy/creamy grits, Citrus tri-color roasted pepper sauce

Chicken & Savory Waffle

$17.00Out of stock

Fried chicken breast, Halloumi cheese chorizo and spinach waffle, Spicy aioli, Maple syrup

Poke Bowl

$22.00Out of stock

Grade A marinated tuna, Premium sushi rice, Pickled veggies, Nori, Sriracha aioli, Wasabi mayo, Sesame seeds

Anytime Sides

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

French fries

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Arugula Salad

$4.00

Tahini Date Banana Bread w/ Espresso Mascarpone

$7.00Out of stock

Add-Ons

Egg

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Spicy Sausage 2 pcs

$4.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted tomatoes

$2.00

Granola

$2.00

Fruit/ Berries

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$2.00

Specials!!!

Quiche

$14.00

Chia Pudding

$8.00

Overnight Chia Seeds in Coco-yo, passionfruit Coolie, Pistachios, Fresh Berries

Cauliflower Tacos

$13.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Vegan Chipotle crema, Zesty Slaw, Cucumber Pico

Tofu Scramble

$12.00

Tofu & veggie scrambled, spinach, breakfast potatoes, arugula salad

Healing Turmeric Porridge

$13.00

Oat milk millet, mixed berries compote, vegan citus cream, maple syrup, fresh berries, mix nuts

Shawarma Rice

$14.00

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Sugar Sprinkle Cookie

$2.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Banana Bread

$4.00

Kiddos

Kids Fluffy Cakes

$8.00

Kids Eggs Your Way

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Drip "First Blush" Blend

$3.00+

Medium roast

Espresso "Dawn Patrol" Blend

$3.00+

2 shots of espresso

Latte

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

espresso + Milk + Chocolate

Traditional Macchiato

$3.50+

espresso + foam (6 oz)

Americano

$3.50+

espresso + water

Flat white

$4.00+

6 oz

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Turmeric Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Beet Latte

$4.00+

Coldbrew

$5.00+

Extra Shot

$1.00

Art of Tea

English Breakfast

$4.00+

Earl Grey Creme

$4.00+

Green Pomegranate

$4.00+

Pacific Coast Mint

$4.00+

French Lemon Ginger

$4.00+

Hibiscus Cooler

$4.00+

Egyptian Chamomile

$4.00+

House Juices & Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Iced Black Unsweetened

$3.50

Orange Juice

$7.00

Green Juice

$8.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Coconut water

$3.50

Orange Carrot Juice

$6.00

Kombucha

$8.00

Soda

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Bar Menu

Canned Beer

Spot On Pils TPB

$6.00

Parks & Rec Zilker Brewing

$6.00

Belgian Blonde Ale 6.7%

$6.00

Hazy IPA 6.5%

$6.00

Rye IPA 9.1%

$7.50

Coffee Milk Stout 6.4%

$7.00

Kolsch 4.7%

$5.00

Honey Blonde 5.2 %

$5.00

Red Wine

GLS Harvey & Harriet Red Blend

$16.00

GLS The Prisoner

GLS Meiomi

$12.00

GLS Hess Maverick Ranch

$15.00

GLS Roco Gravel Road

$16.00

GLS Daou

$15.00

BTL Harvey & Harriet Red Blend

$55.00

BTL The Prisoner

$55.00

BTL Meiomi

$48.00

BTL Hess Maverick Ranch

$55.00

BTL Roco Gravel Road

$60.00

BTL Daou

$50.00

White Wine

GLS Pine Ridge

$12.00

GLS La Crema

$13.00

GLS The Prisoner

GLS Robert Mondavi

$13.00

GLS Echo Bay

$11.00

GLS Adriano

$11.00

BTL Pine Ridge

$48.00

BTL La Crema

$54.00

BTL The Prisoner

$55.00

BTL Robert Mondavi

$52.00

BTL Echo Bay

$44.00

BTL Adriano

$44.00

Rose

GLS Kim Crawford

$11.00

BTL Kim Crawford

$40.00

Champagne

GLS La Marca

$13.00

GLS Korbel Brut

$12.00

GLS Toresella

$10.00

BTL La Marca

$40.00

BTL Korbel Brut

$45.00

BTL Toresella

$35.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$12.00