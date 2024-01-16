Moro 610 1st St
Food Menu
MAINS
- CHICKEN$15.00
Broiled chicken shawarma with red charmoula.
- BEEF$17.00
Slow-cooked beef short rib finished on the grill with ras el hangout and green charmoula.
- LAMB$17.00
Roasted lamb shoulder with cumin and preserved lemon.
- SHRIMP$17.00
Grilled shrimp basted in vaudouvan.
- CAULIFLOWER$15.00
Grilled and marinated in harissa.
DIPS N’ DRIZZLES
SIDES
Beer
- East Bros Pils$8.00
Bohemian style, golden with a lemony noble hop character- light, grainy finish. 5.0% abv
- Almanac Love hazy IPA$8.00
Bursting with tropical fruits this beer is everything you want from a IPA strong hop fruitiness and refreshing dry.
- Anderson valley hop ottin’ IPA$8.00
This IPA is hop forward with a complex bouquet of bright citrus, melon, stone fruit and floral notes, supported by a subtle malt backbone.
Wine
Glass Wine
- COUP DE FOUDRE Sauvignon blanc 2022$19.00
Notes of yuzu citrus zest, lychee and stonefruit. The palate entry is rich with fresh melon tropical notes, followed by subtle pink grapefruit. Notes of fresh custard extending the fruit on the finish.
- 2002 PRET Á BOIRE ROSÉ$19.00
This southern French-style blend is composed of Grenache and Syrah from our high altitude vineyards in the eastern Rutherford hills of Napa valley. Pale salmon pink in color, it offers beautiful aromas of potpourri, raspberry tart and fresh cherries, with hints of baking spices and cracked black pepper.
- 2021 PHARAOHMOANS GSM Napa valley$19.00
The Grenache shows bright candied cherry and tamarind notes, while the Syrah weaves in sturdy tannin and some of that quintessential chateauneuf spice and minerality. This one is ready to drink now.
- 2021 SCATTERED PEAKS CABERNET SAUVIGNON$17.00
Dusty coca tannins displays an affinity with cedar, wet stone, blackberry, dried violets, and beet root. Still in its youth it shows much promise.