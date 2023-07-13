MORRONES ITALIAN DELI
9-Inch Heroes
A & E
Chicken cutlet, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
American Combo
Ham, turkey, salami, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Arthur Ave. Combo
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, pesto, and balsamic glaze
Belmont
Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, pesto, and balsamic glaze
Calabrese
Fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, topped with pesto, and balsamic glaze
Italian Combo
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mortadella, soppressata, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, hot or sweet cherry peppers, salt and pepper, topped with Italian dressing
King of New York
Carnegie deli pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing
Mama Mia
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, olive oil, balsamic glaze, and salt and pepper
Melt Away
Pepperoni, cheddar cheese, and hot or sweet cherry peppers
Monte Cristo
Ham, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard
Muffuletta
On semolina bread, mortadella, sweet capicola, salami, auricchio provolone cheese, and olive salad
Santa Monica
Turkey, bacon, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
The God Father
Roast beef, fresh mozzarella, hot or sweet cherry peppers, and mayo
The Rocky
All American cheesesteak with grilled onions, red and green peppers
The Vegan
Mixed grilled vegetables, roasted peppers topped with balsamic glaze
Tony Soprano
Hot capicola, mortadella, auricchio provolone cheese, and hot or sweet cherry peppers
Vinny D
Ham, capicola, soppressata, asiago cheese, arugula, and roasted peppers
The Boss Man
9-Inch Hot Heroes
Chicken Parmesan Hero
Fried breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Chicken Vodka Parmesan Hero
Fried breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, and vodka sauce
Eggplant Parmesan Hero
Fried breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Meatball Parmesan Hero
Homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Sausage and Peppers Hero
Veal Parmesan Hero
Fried breaded veal cutlet, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Antipasti
Asparagus Au Gratin
Asparagus broiled with seasoned bread crumbs, butter, and parmesan cheese
6 Pieces Clams Oreganata
12 Pieces Clams Oreganata
Eggplant Rollatine
Battered eggplant rolled with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmigiana cheese topped with homemade tomato sauce
Eggplant Stacker
Lightly breaded fried eggplant stacked with fresh mozzarella, tomato and topped with balsamic glaze
Fried Calamari
Prepared in house calamari, dredged in our season, served with marinara sauce on the side
Arancini Fried Riceballs
Beef ragu, white rice, sweet peas, and marinara sauce
Mozzarella and Carozza
Served with marinara sauce on the side
Mussels Marinara
Spicy Fried Italian Meatballs
Homemade spicy meatballs with sauteed peppers and onions. 5 meatballs per order (can be made sweet)
Wings Italian Style
Wings are marinated with an in-house Italian dressing. 10 wings per order
Desserts
Cannoli
Chocolate Cake
NY Cheesecake
10" Nutella Pizza
With bananas or strawberries
Tiramisu
10" PB & J Pizza
10" Reese Pizza
Gelato
Rainbow Cake
Carrot Cake
French Napoleon
Sfogliatelle
Cupcake
Vanilla Custard Baba Rum
Black and White Cookie
Italian Cheesecake
Chocolate Hazelnut Turte
Wildberry Tart
Pistachio Turte
Lobstertail
Baba Rum
Torta Della Nonna
Bakery Boys Cookies
Cesarina Cookies
Entrees
Chicken Francese
Lightly egg-battered chicken severed in a light lemon white wine sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet with homemade tomato sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Vodka Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet with homemade vodka sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Piccata
Lighted battered chicken sauteed in a white wine lemon butter sauce topped with capers
Chicken Scarpariello
Sauteed chicken off the bone with sausage, sweet and hot cherry peppers, potatoes in white wine, garlic, and rosemary sauce
Cheshire Pork Chop with Vinegar Peppers
2 Cheshire pork chop seared to perfection in a white wine vinegar peppers sauce. Sweet or hot cherry peppers
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant with homemade tomato sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Pollo Milanese
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet cooked to perfection topped with mixed green salad, tomato, onions, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze
Veal Parmesan
Breaded veal cutlet with homemade tomato sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Veal Piccata
Veal Francese
Shrimp
Grilled Chicken
Kids' Menu
Kids Pizza
Kids classic plain pizza
Kids Ziti
With butter or tomato sauce
Kids Spaghetti
With butter or tomato sauce
Chicken Fingers w fries
Chicken fingers with fries
Kids Sandwich
On white bread * choice of ham, turkey, salami, or bologna* American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Party Heroes
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta tossed in a homemade tomato sauce with ricotta, parmigiana, and mozzarella cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine in a homemade cream sauce topped with parmigiana cheese
Lasagna Bolognese
Traditional meat lasagna baked to perfection in a bolognese sauce, ricotta, and melted mozzarella cheese
Linguini Alla Gigi
Linguini tossed with chopped shrimp, clams in a garlic Posillipo sauce finished with a touch of marinara sauce
Linguini White Clam Sauce
Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Orecchiette pasta with broccoli rabe, sauteed crumbled sweet sausage in a garlic and oil sauce
Penne a La Vodka
Penne in a homemade vodka sauce, prosciutto, and parmesan cheese
Ravioli
7 cheese ravioli in a homemade tomato and basil sauce
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti tossed in a homemade tomato sauce topped with fresh homemade meatballs
Tortellini Dela Nonna
Cheese tortellini in a light parmesan cream sauce with prosciutto, peas, and onions
Side of Pasta
Gluten Free Ziti
Gluten Free Penne
Pizza Menu
Plain Slice
Sicilian Slice
Specialty Pizza Slice
Sicilian Pies 12" X 16" - Plain Sicilian
Thick crust. Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, garlic, basil, and olive oil
Sicilian Pies 12" X 16" - Grandma Sicilian
Thin crust. Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, garlic, basil, and olive oil
Roman Style Pizza - Plain Tray 12" X 16"
10" Gluten-Friendly
10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Small Cheese Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella
Large Cheese Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella
Small Meat Calzone
Chopped seasonal meat, ricotta, and mozzarella
Large Meat Calzone
Chopped seasonal meat, ricotta, and mozzarella
Small Ham Calzone
Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella
Large Ham Calzone
Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella
Small Stromboli
Large Stromboli
Spinach Roll
Pepperoni Roll
Doggie Roll
Hot dog with American cheese
Garlic Knot
6 Pieces Garlic Knots
12 Pieces Garlic Knots
1 Piece Jersey Sliders
Garlic knots filled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze
2 Pieces Jersey Sliders
Garlic knots filled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze
Salads
Antipasti for 2
Combination of assorted Italian meats and imported cheeses
Cheese Platter for 2
Charcuterie platter combination of assorted imported cheeses
Caesar Salad
Roman lettuce, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
Italian Tomato Salad
Tomato, red onion, basil, oil, and red wine vinegar
Morrone Salad
Salami, soppressata hot or sweet, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted pepper, Gaeta olives, oil, and vinegar
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach tossed with red onions, tomato, feta cheese, gaeta olives topped with balsamic glaze
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, Gaeta olives, cucumbers, and feta cheese
The Alfresco Salad
Tomato, cucumber, onion, Gaeta olives, feta cheese, olive, salt, and peppers
House Salad
Side Salad
Sides
Breads
Pizza Menu
18" Pizzas
18" Large Cheese Pizza
18" Large Buffalo Chicken
18" Large BBQ Chicken
18" Large Chicken Alla Vodka
18" Large Chicken Parmesan
18" Large Chicken Scarpariello
18" Large Eggplant Parmesan
18" Large Lasagna
18" Large Meat Lover
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and mozzarella
18" Large Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil with extra virgin olive oil
18" Large Salad Pizza
18" Large Sausage and Peppers
18" Large White Pizza
Mozzarella and ricotta
18" Large Caprichosa Pizza
18" Large Veggie Pizza
18" Large Graziela Pizza
14" Pizzas
14" Medium Cheese Pizza
14" Medium Buffalo Chicken
14" Medium BBQ Chicken
14" Medium Chicken Alla Vodka
14" Medium Chicken Parmesan
14" Medium Chicken Scarpariello
14" Medium Eggplant Parmesan
14" Medium Lasagna
14" Medium Meat Lover
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and mozzarella
14" Medium Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil with extra virgin olive oil
14" Medium Salad Pizza
14" Medium Sausage and Peppers
14" Medium White Pizza
Mozzarella and ricotta
14" Medium Caprichosa Pizza
14" Medium Veggie Pizza
14" Medium Graziela Pizza
10" Pizzas
10" Personal Cheese Pizza
10" Personal Buffalo Chicken
10" Personal BBQ Chicken
10" Personal Chicken Alla Vodka
10" Personal Chicken Parmesan
10" Personal Chicken Scarpariello
10" Personal Eggplant Parmesan
10" Personal Lasagna
10" Personal Meat Lover
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and mozzarella
10" Personal Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil with extra virgin olive oil
10" Personal Salad Pizza
10" Personal Sausage and Peppers
10" Personal White Pizza
Mozzarella and ricotta
10" Nutella Pizza
With bananas or strawberries
10" PB & J Pizza
10" Reese Pizza
10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza
10" Gluten-Friendly
10" Personal Caprichosa Pizza
10" Personal Veggie Pizza
10" Graziela Pizza
Sicilian Pizza
Rolls/Calzones/Strombolis
Small Cheese Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella
Small Meat Calzone
Chopped seasonal meat, ricotta, and mozzarella
Small Ham Calzone
Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella
Large Cheese Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella
Large Meat Calzone
Chopped seasonal meat, ricotta, and mozzarella
Large Ham Calzone
Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella
Pepperoni Roll
Spinach Roll
Chicken Parm Roll
Small Stromboli
Large Stromboli
Knots/Jersey Sliders
Garlic Knot
6 Pieces Garlic Knots
12 Pieces Garlic Knots
1 Piece Jersey Sliders
Garlic knots filled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze
2 Pieces Jersey Sliders
Garlic knots filled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic glaze
Slices
Plain Slice
Meat Lover's Slice
Supreme Slice
Buffalo Chicen Slice
White Slice
Sicilian Slice
Tomato Pie Slice
Caprese Sicilian Slice
Salad Slice
Chicken Parm Slice
Eggplant Parm Slice
Lasagna Pizza Slice
Hawaiian Slice
Veggie Slice
Caprichosa Slice
Graziela Slice
Drink Menu
Beverages
Coke 20 FL
Diet Coke 20 FL
Sprite 20 FL
Orange Soda 20 FL
Seagrams Gingerale 20 FL
2 Lt Coke
2 Lt Diet Coke
2 Lt Sprite
Dr. Brown Black Cherry
Dr. Brown Root Beer
Dr. Brown Cream Soda
Dr. Brown Diet Cream
Dr.Brown Soda
Joes 1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Joes Black Unsweet Tea
Joes Lemonade
Joes Peach Juice
Joes Raspberry Tea
Joes Sweet Tea
Joes Teas
Pepsi
Pitcher of Soda
Poland Springs Water
Galvanina Natural Water 750 Ml
Sparkling Water (Galvanina) Organic 750ml
Dr Brown Diet Black Cherry
Joes Tea
Pellegrino
Specialty Drinks
Manhattan Special 12oz
Manhattan Special Diet 12oz
Galvanina Soda
Galvanina Lemon
Galvanina Orange
Galvanina Blood Orange
Galvanina Tangerine And Prickly Pear
Galvanina Chinto
Galvanina Ginger Ale
Galvanina Organic Cola
Red Bitter
A'Siciliana Limonata
A'Sicilana Arancinta
Beer
Italian Artisanal Beer
Sweet Wines
Sparkling Wines
White Wines
Red Wines
Montepulciano D'abruzzo, Bove, Abruzzo, Italy
Malbec, Fox Cave, Argentina
Pinot Noire 2019, Lacustre, France
Merlot 2018 Col Beato, La Sinta, Lombardy, Italy
Cabernet Sauvignon Toscana 2020 Viaggiante Capua Winery
Straight Shooter, Pinot Noir, 2021, Maison L'envoye Oregon, USA
Rosso Regale, SuperTuscan 2013, Tenuta Forconi, Italy
Blend
Gioveto, SuperTuscan 2016, Cantina Cantagallo, Italy
Blend
Roma, Montepulciano and Syrah, Poggio Le Volpi, Lazio, Italy
Blend
Primitivo Di Manduria 2020 Ritardatario, Poggio Pasano, Apulia, Italy
Chianti Docg 2021, Grati, Tuscany, Italy
Rosso Di Montalcino 2021, Collosorbo, Toscana, Italy
Chianti Classico Riserva 2010, Giulio De Medici, Tuscany, Italy
Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon, Maremma Toscana 2019, Capua Winery, Italy
Blend
Barolo 2018, Monchiero Carbone, Piedmont, Italy
88 W. S. Ripasso 2018 Corte Lenguin, Veneto
Amarone Della Valpolicella 2018, Viticoltori Storici, Veneto, Italy
88 Pt. W. S. Amarone Classico 2018, Corte Lenguin, Veneto, Italy
95 Wine Enthusiast Brunello Di Montalcino 2017, Collosorbo, Toscana, Italy
Chianti Fiasco
Italian Shots
Deli Menu
Salads
Anti Pasto Salad
BBQ Chips
Bean Salad
Beet Salad
Broccoli Rabe
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Calabrese Style Bocconcini
Caprese Salad
Chef Salad
Chicken Cutlet And Pepper Salad
Chicken Salad
Ciliegine Mozzarella And Tomato
Classic Chips
Cole Slaw
Crab Salad
Egg Salad
Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh Mozzarella And Prociutto Roll
Fresh Mozzarella And Sopressata Roll
Fresh Ricotta
Fried Chicken Cutlet
Fried Eggplant
Goat Cheese Peppers
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Olives
Grilled Onions
Grilled Vegetables
Jalapeno Chips
Macaroni Salad
Marinated Long Stem Artichokes
Marinated Mushrooms
Marinated Roasted Peppers
Mediterranean Orzo Salad
Octopus Salad
Pesto
Potato And Beans Salad
Potato Salad
Prosciutto And Cheese Stuffed Peppers
Rice Ball
Roasted Long Hot Peppers
Salami And Cheese Stuffed Peppers
Salt & Vinegar Chips
Seafood Salad
Summer Salad
Sun Dried Peppers
Sun Dried Tomato
Sweet And Savory Sun Dried Tomato
Tomato And Cucumber Salad
Tortellini Salad
Tri Color Pasta Salad
Tri Color Tortellini Salad
Tri Color Tortellini With Grilled Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
Cheeses
Burrata
Cheddar
Drunken Goat cheese
Feta Cheese
Fresh Mozzarella
Grana Padano
Monterey Jack
Scamorza
Slicing Asiago
Slicing Fresh Mozzarella
Slicing Mozzarella
Slicing Pepper Jack
Slicing Provolone
Slicing Smoked Mozzarella
Slicing Spicy Cheese
Slicing Swiss
Smoked Mozzarella
Truffle Burrata
White American
Yellow American
Block Cheese
Meats
Buffalo Chicken
Di Lusso Salami
Dry Hot Sausage
Dry Hot Sopressata
Dry Sweet Sausage
Dry Sweet Sopressata
Fennel Salami
Flat Hot Sopressata
Flat Sweet Sopressata
Fresh Hot Sausage
Fresh Sweet Sausage
Guanciale
Ham
Ham Capocolla
Hot Capicola
Hot Sopressata
Imported Mortadella
Imported Prosciutto
Pancetta
Pastrami
Pepperoni
Porchetta (Roast Pork)
Prosciutto Di Parma
Roast Beef
Sweet Capicola
Sweet Sopressata
Turkey
Cheese and Parsley Sausage
Olives
