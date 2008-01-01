Moss Bay Hall 111 Central Way
- Pretzel$16.00
Stone ground mustard, pickle spear, and cheese sauce
- Charcuterie Pretzel$28.00
Our famous giant pretzel topped with local meats and cheeses! The perfect starter!
- Tomato Soup$6.00+
Focaccia croutons, Parmesan crisp
- Cheese Curds$15.00
Beer battered cheese curds, drizzled with cayenne Pilsner honey and served with sweet chili sauce
- Shrimp Skewers$18.00
Four marinated and grilled black Tiger Prawns skewers, served with a green chili crisp
- Chicken Skewers$14.00
Four marinated and grilled chicken thigh skewers, brushed with our house BBQ sauce
- Steak Skewers$16.00
Four yakitori marinated and grilled steak skewers, grilled to perfection. Consuming raw or under cooked oysters, meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Herb Cheese Fries$10.00
Topped with cougar gold cheddar cheese. Served with our hall fry sauce, herb aioli, and ketchup
- Cauliflower$13.00
Spice lovers rejoice! Our broccoli is sauteed with our house-made chili oil, served in a cast iron skillet and garnished with sunflower seeds. Very shareable!
- Roasted Street Corn$12.00
Fresh corn grilled and cut from the cob with our elote mayo, cotija cheese, lime, and fresh cilantro. This is a can't miss shareable dish
- Roasted Carrots & Burrata$14.00Out of stock
Honey roasted rainbow carrots served with Burrata and Harissa
- Mash taters$10.00
Russet potatoes with cougar gold white cheddar, heavy cream, and white pepper
- Side of Fries$6.00
Smash It!
- OG Smash$12.00+
Topped with onions, house-made pickles, house sauce, and American cheese. Add tomato and lettuce to make it a deluxe, or add bacon for an extra charge. Consuming raw or under cooked oysters, meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your ris
- Peanut Butter Bacon Burger$14.00+
Topped with blackberry habanero jam, bacon, white cheddar, and crunchy peanut butter. Consuming raw or under cooked oysters, meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Impossible Burger$14.00+
Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, burger sauce, and American cheese
- Burger of the Month
If you've never been to flavor town be prepared for a one way trip! Ask your server today! Consuming raw or under cooked oysters, meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Grill It!
- Sky Kraken Dog$15.00
Smoked sausage infused with cheese, jalapeños, and Fremont sky kraken pale ale. Served with cream cheese, pickled jalapeños, and grilled onions in a true Seattle style. Our collaboration with Fremont brewing and uli's sausage!
- Seattle Dog$11.00
A staple of PNW food culture. The Seattle dog is a 1/4 pound beef dog smothered with grilled onions and cream cheese
- Polish Kielbasa Dog$13.00
- Bratwurst Dog$12.00
- Devil Dog$13.00
- Beyond Brat Dog$14.00
- Sausage of the Month$13.00
Ask your server
- A La Carte Sausage Platter$28.00
Choose 3 sausages. Served with kraut and mustard
Hold It!
- The Hall Reuben$18.00
Our house secret brine and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it's perfectly juicy. Along with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Comes with a cup of house Au Jus for dipping! Served with fries. Our most popular sa
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
A deep-fried crispy chicken thigh with freshly made coleslaw and tomato. Ask us to toss it in housemade buffalo, bourbon BBQ, or honey sriracha sauce! Served with fries
- Portobello Dip$15.00
Marinated Portobello, Provolone, Horseradish Aioli, Fried Shallots, Hoagie Roll. Served w/ Mushroom Jus
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
Our take on a childhood classic. American and white cheddar cheese in between macrina sourdough bread. Served with a cup of seasonal soup
Crush It!
Rough It!
- Steak Salad$25.00
Grilled skirt steak on a bed of romaine tossed with green goddess dressing. Garnished with blue cheese, cherry tomatoes and pickled shallots. Consuming raw or under cooked oysters, meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Caesar Salad$12.00+
Three marinated and grilled chicken skewers over a salad of romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
- Cucumber Salad$9.00Out of stock
Smashed cucumbers with a sesame soy dressing, toasted sesame seeds, and chili flakes
- Pear Salad$16.00
Finish It!
- Chocolate Chip Pie Tin Cookie$8.00
House-made chocolate chip cookie baked to order in a pie tin and topped with a scoop of full tilt vanilla ice cream!
- Ube Pie Tin Cookie$8.00
Ever had a purple cookie? Look no further our delicious ube cookie is fluffy, flavorful, and topped with full-tilt vanilla ice cream! It's even gluten-free!
- Dessert Pretzel Bites$8.00
Freshly baked pretzel bites coated with butter and powdered sugar. Served with cinnamon cream cheese. So good and plenty for sharing
- Full Tilt Ice Cream Scoop$4.00
We've got 4 flavors! Vanilla, huckleberry chip, coffee Oreo, and vegan chocolate
- Beignets$10.00
Warm Beignets. Served with Chocolate Sauce, Dulce De Leche, Blackberry Habanero Jam.
Kids Menu
Lunch Special
Lunch Specials
- Smashburger with Fries$10.00
Consuming raw or under cooked oysters, meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Lunch Mac n Cheese$10.00
- Grilled Cheese with Fries$10.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad*$10.00
- Breakfast Burrito with Tots$10.00
- Breakfast Smashburger with Tots$10.00
- 1/2 Green Goddess Sandwich with Fries$10.00
- 1/2 The Hall Reuben with Fries$10.00
- Seattle Dog with Fries$10.00
- Chicken & Waffles*$10.00
- Pear Salad*$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad*$10.00
Beer
Draft Beer
- Hofbrau$10.00+
- Weihenstephan Hefe$10.00+
- Stiegel$10.00+
- Radeberger$10.00+
- Paulaner Marzen$10.00+
- Seapine Supersonic Lager$9.00+
- Chainline SMASH$9.00+
- Bellevue Squatch$9.00+
- Reubens Stay Frosty$9.00+
- Fremont Sky Kraken$9.00+
- Georgetown Emerald Bridges$9.00+
- Ghostfish Grapefruit (GF)$10.00+
- Dru Bru Kolsch$9.00+
- Ravenna Hazy Plurality$9.00+
- Mac & Jack African Amber$9.00+
- Holy Mountain White Lodge$9.00+
- Savage Pilsner$9.00+
- Fremont Dark Star - NITRO$9.00+Out of stock
Cider/Sour
Bottles/Cans
Drinks
Sip It!
- Cherry Vodka Gimlet$12.00
Ketel one vodka, maraschino, lime juice
- K1 Espresso Martini$14.00
Ketel one vodka, mr. black coffee liqueur, thruline cold brew
- Kirkland Royale$16.00
Gin, Brut, Cranberry Shrub, Allspice, Honey, and Lemon
- Kraken Coke$11.00
Kraken spiced dark rum, coke, a splash of grenadine
- Moss Bay Signature Sour$18.00
Bourbon, Scotch, Lemon, Honey, Egg White, Bitters
- Muy Posible$15.00
Mezcal, Reposado, Agave, Bitters, Smoke
- Ranchwater$14.00
D'cortes blanco tequila, topo chico, lime
- Hall Margarita$15.00
Don Julio blanco tequila, cointreau, and our house margarita mix
- Hall Mule$14.00
Ketel one vodka combined with culture shock ginger kombucha. You'll love it!
- Tito's Red Bull$14.00
Tito's vodka with you choice of regular, sugar free, watermelon, or dragonfruit red bull
- Woodinville Old Fashioned$15.00
Woodinville Bourbon, simple syrup, orange bitters. Also available with Woodinville Rye
Shoot It!
Fake It!
- Blackberry Mule$10.00
Culture shock ginger kombucha, lime juice, blackberry puree
- Jalapeño Mango Marg$12.00
NA ritual tequila, house sour mix, culture shock jalapeño mango kombucha
- Piña Colada$9.00
Giffard coconut syrup, pineapple juice, dash of lemon juice, on the rocks
- Seattle Spritz$12.00
Giffard aperitif syrup, Fremont brewing hop water, lemon juice
Wine
Liquor
- Sun Ranch (Well)$9.00
- Absolute Mandarin$10.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Titos$10.00
- Stoli Raspberry$11.00
- Sun Ranch DBL (Well)$18.00
- Absolute Mandarin DBL$20.00
- Grey Goose DBL$24.00
- Ketel One DBL$22.00
- Titos DBL$20.00
- Stoli Raspberry DBL$22.00
- Mischief Gin (Well)$9.00
- Bombay Saphire$11.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Mischief Gin DBL (Well)$18.00
- Bombay Saphire DBL$22.00
- Hendricks DBL$24.00
- Tanqueray DBL$20.00
- Parrot Bay (Well)$9.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Kraken Dark$10.00
- Parrot Bay DBL (Well)$18.00
- Bacardi DBL$20.00
- Captain Morgan DBL$20.00
- Kraken Dark DBL$20.00
- Arette Blanco (Well)$10.00
- Granja Mezcal (Well)$11.00
- Arette Reposado$13.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Cazadores Reposado$12.00
- Clase Azul$25.00
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00
- Don Julio Anejo$17.00
- Herradura Ultra$15.00
- Herradura Legend$28.00
- Hornitos$10.00
- Arette Blanco DBL (Well)$20.00
- Arette Reposado DBL$26.00
- Casamigos Blanco DBL$26.00
- Casamigos Reposado DBL$28.00
- Cazadores Reposado DBL$24.00
- Clase Azul DBL$50.00
- Don Julio 1942 DBL$50.00
- Don Julio Blanco DBL$26.00
- Don Julio Anejo DBL$34.00
- Herradura Ultra DBL$30.00
- Herradura Legend$56.00
- Hornitos DBL$20.00
- Granja Mezcal DBL (Well)$22.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Redbreast 12YR$15.00
- Tullamore Dew$11.00
- Jameson DBL$20.00
- Redbreast 12YR DBL$30.00
- Tullamore Dew DBL$22.00
- Broadhorn (Well)$9.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Buffalo Trace$11.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Dickel 12YR$10.00
- Pursuit Spiced Apple$11.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Westland Single Malt$12.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$14.00
- Woodinville Bourbon$14.00
- Woodinville Rye$15.00
- Broadhorn DBL (Well)$18.00
- Basil Hayden DBL$28.00
- Buffalo Trace DBL$22.00
- Bulleit Bourbon DBL$20.00
- Bulleit Rye DBL$20.00
- Crown Royal DBL$24.00
- Dickel 12YR DBL$20.00
- Pursuit Spiced Apple DBL$22.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$20.00
- Makers Mark DBL$24.00
- Westland Single Malt DBL$24.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon DBL$28.00
- Woodinville Bourbon DBL$28.00
- Woodinville Rye DBL$30.00
- Famous Grouse (Well)$9.00
- Highland Park 12YR$16.00
- Balvenie Carribean Cask$21.00
- Glenlivet 12YR$15.00
- Laproaig$14.00
- Macallan 12YR$18.00
- Macallan 18YR$26.00
- Famous Grouse DBL (Well)$18.00
- Highland Park 12YR DBL$32.00
- Balvenie Carribean Cask DBL$42.00
- Glenlivet 12YR DBL$30.00
- Laproaig DBL$28.00
- Macallan 12YR DBL$36.00
- Macallan 18YR DBL$52.00
- Amaretto$9.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$10.00
- Campari$11.00
- Fernet$9.00
- Fireball$10.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Jagermeister$10.00
- Peach Schnapps$9.00
- Dry Vermouth$9.00
- Apple Schnapps$9.00
- Mr.Boston Triple Sec$9.00
- Antiqua Formula$11.00
- Sweet Vermouth$9.00
- Mr.Black Coffee Liquor$11.00
- Amaretto DBL$18.00
- Aperol DBL$20.00
- Baileys Irish Cream DBL$20.00
- Campari DBL$22.00
- Fernet DBL$18.00
- Fireball DBL$20.00
- Frangelico DBL$20.00
- Grand Marnier DBL$20.00
- Jagermeister DBL$18.00
- Peach Schnapps DBL$18.00
- Dry Vermouth DBL$18.00
- Apple Schnapps DBL$18.00
- Mr.Boston Triple Sec DBL$18.00
- Antiqua Formula DBL$22.00
- Sweet Vermouth DBL$18.00
- Mr.Black Coffee Liquor DBL$22.00
N/A Beverage
- Coke$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Coke Diet$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Rootbeer$4.00
- Dr.Pepper$4.00
- Ginger Ale
- Hi-C Pink Lemonade$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Gosling Ginger Beer$7.00
- Redbull$6.00
- Redubull Sugar Free$6.00
- Redbull Watermelon$6.00
- Redbull Dragon Fruit$6.00
- Kombucha$8.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00