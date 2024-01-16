Motek - Miami Beach
Food
ALL DAY BRUNCH
- Shakshuka$18.00
organic pasture raised eggs in a homemade spicy fresh tomato sauce, tahini, challah
- Hummus Shakshuka$23.00
our signature shakshuka centered in hummus, freshly baked challah and tahini.
- Malawach Yemenite Pancake$13.00
flakey pancake, spicy grated tomato, tahini, organic ‘happy’ egg
- Avocado Toast$13.00
Jerusalem toast, ja’ala seed mix, pickled cauliflower, red fresno pepper, nana mint, cilantro
- Israeli Breakfast$20.00
3 eggs any style, Israeli salad, labneh, avocado mix, tahini, feta, Jerusalem bread
- Jerusalem Grilled Cheese$14.00
mozzarella cheese, oven roasted tomato, olives, and shifka aioli
FLAT PITA
HUMMUS
- Hummus Tehina$13.00
tahini, olive oil, pine nuts, s’chug
- Hummus Mushroom$16.00
caramelized onions, pine nuts, parsley, s’chug
- Hummus Roasted Eggplant$16.00
cherry tomato, amba aioli, pine nuts, pickled onions, poached fried egg
- Hummus Masabacha$17.00
overnight cooked chickpeas, hard boiled egg, pine nuts, sumac onion, parsley
- Hummus Basar$19.00
minced meat, spinach, pine nuts, walnuts
COLD MEZZES
- Lebanese Veggie Crudités$10.00
raw veggie crudités for dipping
- Tzatziki$14.00
labneh, cucumber, dill, olive oil
- Babaganoush$10.00
grilled eggplant dip, pomegranate, za’atar
- Labneh Za'atar$11.00
olive oil, za'atar
- House Made Pickles$10.00
cauliflower, carrots, red onion , shifka, peppers
- Cauliflower Tabbouleh$12.00
pine nuts, parsley, mint, scallions, sumac
- Roasted Eggplant$12.00
tahini, sumac, pine nuts, mint
- Matboucha$10.00
spicy organic tomato dip
- Smashed Avocado$12.00
avocado mix, pickled carrots
- Spicy Greek Feta$14.00
shishbarak, fire roasted eggplant, labneh, mint and pine nuts
- Tel Avivian Ceviche$22.00
tuna, avocado, cucumber, pine nuts, tahini, lemon
HOT MEZZES
- Cauliflower Couscous$12.00
carrots, herbs and fresh spices
- Crispy Cauliflower$13.00
spicy harissa honey glaze, fresh mint
- Grilled Halloumi$12.00
grilled halloumi cheese
- Falafel$12.00
with tahini
- Moroccan Cigars$15.00
house made beef and lamb Moroccan cigar, rolled phyllo, served with tahini and s'chug, and garnished with parsley
- Crispy Eggplant$12.00
crispy Japanese eggplant, tzatziki
- Salmon Skewers$16.00
lettuce and onion
- Middle Eastern Dumpling$18.00Out of stock
shishbarak, fire roasted eggplant, labneh, mint and pine nuts
- Grilled Artichoke$18.00
lemon garlic vinaigrette, cilantro, nana
- Zucchini Latkes$15.00
crispy potato, onion, herbs, sweet labneh
- Lamb Spare Ribs$33.00
SALADS
- Beet and Arugula$18.00
goat cheese, walnuts
- Fennel Pomegranate Salad$17.00
fennel, orange, pomegranate, feta, sumac candied pecans
- Summer Salad$18.00
watermelon, pistachio, feta and nana
- Crunchy Cabbage$14.00
shredded cabbage, crispy shallots, toasted almonds, mint leaves, ja’ala seed mix, mint honey vinaigrette
- Israeli Salad$16.00
tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, scallions, olive oil, lemon, bell peppers, red cabbage
- Za'atar Greek Salad$17.00
cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, goat feta, lemon, za’atar spice mix
PLATES
BURGERS
- Wagyu Burger$29.00
Jerusalem bun, red onion, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles pomegranate mint aioli
- Arayes Burger$23.00
pita, beef kufta kebab, tahini, harissa aioli. People's Choice Winner Burger Bash '22 & '23
- Impossible Veggie Arayes Burger$22.00
Lebanese grilled ‘impossible’ meat stuffed pita, choice of fries or israeli salad, served with harissa aioli and tahini
SANDWICHES
- Crispy Chicken Schnitzel$21.00
challah bread, cabbage slaw, pickles, tomato, sumac onion, harissa aioli
- Steak Sandwich$23.00
rib-eye steak, garlic aioli, pickled & caramelized onions, tomatoes, baby greens served on Jerusalem bread (gluten free option available) *all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
- Spicy Schnitzel and Eggplant$24.00
challah bread, matboucha, crispy eggplant, hot green pepper, tahini
- Chicken Shawarma$18.00
pita, amba aioli, pickled onion
- Falafel Sandwich$14.00
falafel, hummus, tahini, Israeli salad, amba, sauerkraut, crispy eggplant
- Lamb Shawarma Pita$27.00
BOWLS
- Chicken Shawarma Bowl$24.00
Served with Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions
- Crispy Chicken Schnitzel Bowl$25.00
Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions on top of majadra rice or cauliflower couscous
- Falafel Bowl$18.00
Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions on top of majadra rice or cauliflower couscous
- Faroe Islands Salmon Bowl$32.00
Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions on top of majadra rice or cauliflower couscous
- Grilled Chicken Bowl$20.00
Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions on top of majadra rice or cauliflower couscous
- Lamb Shawarma Bowl$37.00
Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions on top of majadra rice or cauliflower couscous
- Roasted Eggplant & Egg Bowl$19.00
Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions on top of majadra rice or cauliflower couscous
ENTRÉES
- Baby Lamb Chops$65.00
majadra rice and sumac onions
- Beef Kufta Kebab$29.00
grilled vegetables, sumac onion, cherry tomatoes
- Chicken Shish Kebab$25.00
grilled vegetables, sumac onion, cherry tomatoes
- Turkish Lamb Kebab$32.00
grilled vegetables, sumac onion, cherry tomatoes
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$32.00
house salad and hummus
- Bone-In Prime Ribeye$88.00Out of stock
20oz ribeye
- Whole Branzino$44.00Out of stock
Spain
- Moroccan Fish$39.00
Chilean sea bass, chickpeas, spicy tomato sauce, kalamata olives
- Harissa Honey Salmon$29.00
Faroe island
- Tomahawk$150.00Out of stock
PROTEIN ADD ONS
SIDES
SAUCES
- Amba Sauce$2.00
tangy sauce made with green mango and fenugreek
- Grated Tomato$2.00
- Harissa$2.00
Tunisian red pepper chili paste with spices
- Garlic Aioli$2.00
- Shifka Aioli$2.00
- Harissa Honey$2.00
- Mint Honey Vinaigrette$2.00
- S'chug Hot Sauce$2.00
our house special hot sauce with spicy peppers and herbs
- Tahini$2.00
Lebanese tahini
- Motek Olive Oil 17oz$12.00
extra virgin olive oil, first cold pressed, made in Lebanon
- Motek Olive Oil 96oz$39.00
extra virgin olive oil, first cold pressed, made in Lebanon
- Tzatziki Side$3.00
BREAD
SWEETS
- Babka Bread Pudding$14.00Out of stock
chocolate fudge bread pudding and vanilla ice cream
- Knafeh$14.00
kataifi shredded phyllo, cheese, pistachio and vanilla rose syrup
- Malabi Israeli Panacotta (Vegan)$10.00Out of stock
coconuts, raspberry sauce, house made almond pistachio
- Mini Chocolate Rugelach$6.00Out of stock
freshly baked mini chocolate rugelach
- Turkish Baklava$8.00
phyllo, rose syrup, pistachio. served 2 per order
- New York Cheese Cake$10.00Out of stock
- Profiterole$14.00Out of stock
white chocolate rice pudding, almonds and dulce de leche
SMOOTHIES
ICED DRINKS
TEA
COFFEE
- Americano$4.00Out of stock
- Cappuccino$5.00Out of stock
- Colada$3.50Out of stock
- Cortado$4.00Out of stock
- Double Espresso$4.00Out of stock
- Espresso$3.50Out of stock
- Latte$5.00Out of stock
- Macchiato$4.50Out of stock
- Matcha Tea Latte$5.50Out of stock
- Turkish Coffee$4.00Out of stock
- Turkish Mocha Hot Choco$5.00Out of stock
- Turkish Mocha Latte$5.50Out of stock
- Vanilla Rose Latte$5.50Out of stock
BOTTLED DRINKS
HH Hot Mezze
Catering
COLD MEZZES
- CAULIFLOWER TABBOULEH$90.00
cauliflower pomegranate, pine nuts, scallion, parsley, mint
- HUMMUS & PITA$84.00
tahini, olive oil, s'chug, pita
- HUMMUS MUSHROOMS$114.00
caramelized onions, pine nuts, parsley, s’chug, pita
- LABNEH ZA'ATAR & PITA$102.00
Cured yogurt dip with olive oil, za’atar, pita
- LEBANESE VEGGIE CRUDITÉS$84.00
raw veggie crudités for dipping
- MIXED PICKLES$84.00
pickled cauliflowers, carrots, Israeli pickles, fresno peppers, shifka peppers
- MOTEK SAMPLER$150.00
hummus, babaganoush, Israeli salad, pita
- TZATZIKI & PITA$102.00
labneh dip with cucumber, dill, olive oil, pita
HOT MEZZES
SALADS
- CRUNCHY CABBAGE SALAD$66.00
crispy shallots, toasted almonds, mint leaves, ja’ala seed mix, mint honey vinaigrette
- FENNEL POMEGRANATE SALAD$66.00
fennel, pomegranate, orange, goat cheese, sumac candied pecans, lettuce
- HALLOUMI SALAD$66.00
arugula, halloumi cheese, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, scallions, mint, homemade za'atar croutons, red onion, olive oil
- ISRAELI SALAD$66.00
tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, scallions, olive oil, lemon bell peppers, mixed greens, cabbage
- MIXED GREENS$45.00
- ZA'ATAR GREEK SALAD$66.00
cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, goat feta, lemon, za'atar spice mix
PROTEIN PLATTERS
- CHICKEN SHAWARMA$216.00
pickled onion, amba aioli
- CHICKEN SHISH KEBAB$168.00
tahini, harissa aioli, cherry tomatoes, sumac onion
- CRISPY CHICKEN SCHNITZEL$162.00
harissa aioli, lemon wedges
- FAROE ISLANDS SALMON$174.00
your choice of simply grilled, harissa honey glazed, shawarma spiced
- LAMB SHAWARMA$275.00
laffa, sumac onions, tahini, amba sauce, green long pepper
- MOROCCAN FISH$240.00
Faroe Islands salmon, fresh tomato sauce, peppers, chickpeas, herbs, long hot green pepper, challah bread
- SAFTA'S BEEF SHISH KEBAB$186.00
marinated with fresh herbs, tahini, harissa aioli, cherry tomatoes, sumac onion
- TURKISH LAMB SHISH KEBAB$260.00
salad of arugula, sumac onion, cherry tomatoes
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
SPECIALTY PLATTERS
- AVOCADO TOAST$75.00
Jerusalem toast, ja'ala seed mix, pickled cauliflower, red fresno pepper, nana mint, cilantro
- BUILD YOUR OWN PITA POCKET!$102.00
your choice of protein + pita + sauces
- FALAFEL PARTY$102.00
falafel, pita, Israeli salad, hummus, tahini, amba sauce
- JERUSALEM BAGEL & LABNEH$95.00
smoked salmon and labneh
- SHABBAT SHORT RIBS$325.00
slow cooked braised short ribs with root vegetables, must be ordered with a 48-hour notice
BURGER SLIDERS
RICE & COUSCOUS
SIDES
SWEETS
- BAKLAVA$90.00
32 pieces of phyllo, rose syrup, pistachio
- BAKLAVA & RUGELACH ASSORTMENT$132.00
16 pieces of baklava, 16 pieces of chocolate rugelach
- CHOCOLATE RUGELACH$120.00
32 pieces of freshly baked mini chocolate rugelach
- KNAFEH$114.00
12inch tray of kayaking shredded phyllo, cheese, pistachio and vanilla rose syrup
Pre-Fixe
