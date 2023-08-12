Mother's Pizzeria
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Specialty
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Cheese, ham, chicken, and pineapple
Small Margarita Pizza
Baked garlic, fresh tomato, olive oil, and basil
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and BBQ sauce
Small Original Pizza
Cheese, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
Small Greek Pizza
Spinach, feta, fresh tomato, and black olive
Small Roma Pizza
Spinach, baked garlic, chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan
Small Big Daddy Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef
Small Veggie Pizza
Spinach, green pepper, black olive, onion, and fresh tomato
Small Special Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and onion
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Medium Specialty
Medium Hawaiian
Cheese, ham, chicken, and pineapple
Medium Margherita
Baked garlic, fresh tomato, olive oil, and basil
Medium BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and BBQ sauce
Medium Original
Cheese, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
Medium Greek Pizza
Spinach, feta, fresh tomato, and black olive
Medium Roma
Spinach, baked garlic, chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan
Medium Big Daddy
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef
Medium Veggie
Spinach, green pepper, black olive, onion, and fresh tomato
Medium Special
Pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and onion
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Large Specialty
Large Hawaiian
Cheese, ham, chicken, and pineapple
Large Margherita
Baked garlic, fresh tomato, olive oil, and basil
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and BBQ sauce
Large Original
Cheese, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
Large Greek Pizza
Spinach, feta, fresh tomato, and black olive
Large Roma
Spinach, baked garlic, chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan
Large Big Daddy
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef
Large Veggie
Spinach, green pepper, black olive, onion, and fresh tomato
Large Special
Pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and onion
Large Buffalo Chicken
Big Mother Specialty
Big Mother Hawaiian
Cheese, ham, chicken, and pineapple
Big Mother Margherita
Baked garlic, fresh tomato, olive oil, and basil
Big Mother BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and BBQ sauce
Big Mother Original
Cheese, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
Big Mother Greek Pizza
Spinach, feta, fresh tomato, and black olive
Big Mother Roma
Spinach, baked garlic, chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan
Big Mother Big Daddy
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef
Big Mother Veggie
Spinach, green pepper, black olive, onion, and fresh tomato
Big Mother Special
Pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and onion
Big Mother Buffalo Chicken
Deep Dish Specialty
Deep Dish Hawaiian
Cheese, ham, chicken, and pineapple
Deep Dish Margherita
Baked garlic, fresh tomato, olive oil, and basil
Deep Dish BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and BBQ sauce
Deep Dish Original
Cheese, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
Deep Dish Greek Pizza
Spinach, feta, fresh tomato, and black olive
Deep Dish Roma
Spinach, baked garlic, chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan
Deep Dish Big Daddy
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef
Deep Dish Veggie
Spinach, green pepper, black olive, onion, and fresh tomato
Deep Dish Special
Pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and onion
Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken
Chicago / NY Style
Food
Mother's Bread
Breadsticks
Garlic butter, grated Parmesan cheese, or lightly salted. Includes marinara on the side
Cheese Bread
Garlic butter, house blend cheese with grated parmesan cheese. Includes marinara on the side. Add pepperoni $2.99
BYO Cheese Bread
We take our cheese bread and add baked garlic, tomato, banana peppers, feta cheese, and a blend of Italian seasonings. Includes marinara on the side
Salads
Small Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with a side of Caesar dressing
Large Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with a side of Caesar dressing
Small Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, beets, and feta with a side of Greek dressing
Large Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, beets, and feta with a side of Greek dressing
Small Antipasto
Ham, salami, muenster cheese, black olives, and banana peppers with a side of Italian dressing
Large Antipasto
Ham, salami, muenster cheese, black olives, and banana peppers with a side of Italian dressing
Small BYO Salad
Large BYO Salad
Bone-In Wings
Pasta
Danellos Chicken
Sautéed chicken and mushrooms mixed with penne noodles and a Cajun alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, then baked
Chicken Penne Alfredo
Penne noodles, grilled chicken with Alfredo sauce topped with grated Parmesan cheese
Penne Marinara
Penne noodles with your choice of marinara or Christina sauce
Baked Mostaccioli
Mostaccioli pasta and marinara topped with house blend mozzarella cheese then baked
Cheese Tortellini
Tortellini noodles stuffed with cheese and tossed in your choice of sauce. Choose from: marinara, Alfredo, or Christina