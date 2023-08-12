Popular Items

Medium Pizza

$13.51

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Pizza

$11.99

Medium Pizza

$13.51

Large Pizza

$15.59

Big Mother Pizza

$17.67

Deep Dish Pizza

$16.63

Gluten-Free Pizza

$13.51

Small Thin Crust

$11.99

Medium Thin Crust

$13.51

Large Thin Crust

$15.59

Small Specialty

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$10.35

Cheese, ham, chicken, and pineapple

Small Margarita Pizza

$10.35

Baked garlic, fresh tomato, olive oil, and basil

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.35

BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and BBQ sauce

Small Original Pizza

$10.35

Cheese, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper

Small Greek Pizza

$10.35

Spinach, feta, fresh tomato, and black olive

Small Roma Pizza

$10.35

Spinach, baked garlic, chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan

Small Big Daddy Pizza

$10.35

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef

Small Veggie Pizza

$10.35

Spinach, green pepper, black olive, onion, and fresh tomato

Small Special Pizza

$10.35

Pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.35

Medium Specialty

Medium Hawaiian

$19.75

Cheese, ham, chicken, and pineapple

Medium Margherita

$19.75

Baked garlic, fresh tomato, olive oil, and basil

Medium BBQ Chicken

$19.75

BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and BBQ sauce

Medium Original

$19.75

Cheese, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper

Medium Greek Pizza

$19.75

Spinach, feta, fresh tomato, and black olive

Medium Roma

$19.75

Spinach, baked garlic, chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan

Medium Big Daddy

$18.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef

Medium Veggie

$19.75

Spinach, green pepper, black olive, onion, and fresh tomato

Medium Special

$19.75

Pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$19.75

Large Specialty

Large Hawaiian

$22.87

Cheese, ham, chicken, and pineapple

Large Margherita

$22.87

Baked garlic, fresh tomato, olive oil, and basil

Large BBQ Chicken

$22.87

BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and BBQ sauce

Large Original

$22.87

Cheese, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper

Large Greek Pizza

$22.87

Spinach, feta, fresh tomato, and black olive

Large Roma

$22.87

Spinach, baked garlic, chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan

Large Big Daddy

$22.87

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef

Large Veggie

$22.87

Spinach, green pepper, black olive, onion, and fresh tomato

Large Special

$22.87

Pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

Large Buffalo Chicken

$22.87

Big Mother Specialty

Big Mother Hawaiian

$27.03

Cheese, ham, chicken, and pineapple

Big Mother Margherita

$27.03

Baked garlic, fresh tomato, olive oil, and basil

Big Mother BBQ Chicken

$27.03

BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and BBQ sauce

Big Mother Original

$27.03

Cheese, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper

Big Mother Greek Pizza

$27.03

Spinach, feta, fresh tomato, and black olive

Big Mother Roma

$27.03

Spinach, baked garlic, chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan

Big Mother Big Daddy

$27.03

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef

Big Mother Veggie

$27.03

Spinach, green pepper, black olive, onion, and fresh tomato

Big Mother Special

$27.03

Pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

Big Mother Buffalo Chicken

$27.03

Deep Dish Specialty

Deep Dish Hawaiian

$25.99

Cheese, ham, chicken, and pineapple

Deep Dish Margherita

$25.99

Baked garlic, fresh tomato, olive oil, and basil

Deep Dish BBQ Chicken

$25.99

BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion, and BBQ sauce

Deep Dish Original

$25.99

Cheese, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper

Deep Dish Greek Pizza

$25.99

Spinach, feta, fresh tomato, and black olive

Deep Dish Roma

$25.99

Spinach, baked garlic, chicken, bacon, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan

Deep Dish Big Daddy

$25.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and ground beef

Deep Dish Veggie

$25.99

Spinach, green pepper, black olive, onion, and fresh tomato

Deep Dish Special

$25.99

Pepperoni, ham, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken

$25.99

Chicago / NY Style

Chicago Pizza

$18.99

NY Style Pizza

$16.63

Food

Mother's Bread

Breadsticks

$6.99

Garlic butter, grated Parmesan cheese, or lightly salted. Includes marinara on the side

Cheese Bread

$9.99

Garlic butter, house blend cheese with grated parmesan cheese. Includes marinara on the side. Add pepperoni $2.99

BYO Cheese Bread

$12.99

We take our cheese bread and add baked garlic, tomato, banana peppers, feta cheese, and a blend of Italian seasonings. Includes marinara on the side

Salads

Small Caesar

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with a side of Caesar dressing

Large Caesar

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with a side of Caesar dressing

Small Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, beets, and feta with a side of Greek dressing

Large Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, beets, and feta with a side of Greek dressing

Small Antipasto

$8.99

Ham, salami, muenster cheese, black olives, and banana peppers with a side of Italian dressing

Large Antipasto

$11.99

Ham, salami, muenster cheese, black olives, and banana peppers with a side of Italian dressing

Small BYO Salad

$8.99

Large BYO Salad

$11.99

Bone-In Wings

Jumbo Wings

Seasoned Wings

Pasta

Danellos Chicken

$14.99

Sautéed chicken and mushrooms mixed with penne noodles and a Cajun alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, then baked

Chicken Penne Alfredo

$13.99

Penne noodles, grilled chicken with Alfredo sauce topped with grated Parmesan cheese

Penne Marinara

$13.99

Penne noodles with your choice of marinara or Christina sauce

Baked Mostaccioli

$13.99

Mostaccioli pasta and marinara topped with house blend mozzarella cheese then baked

Cheese Tortellini

$13.99

Tortellini noodles stuffed with cheese and tossed in your choice of sauce. Choose from: marinara, Alfredo, or Christina

Drinks

Soda

2 Liter Bottle

$3.39

16oz Bottle

$2.39

Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Extras and Sides

Extra Dressing

Ranch (In-House)

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Greek (In-House)

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Red Vinaigrette (In-House)

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Salads

Side Tossed

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Greek

$4.99

Side Antipasto

$3.99

Catering

Catering Appetizers

Catering Breadsticks

$20.00

Catering Jumbo Wings

$45.00

Catering Seasoned Wings

$45.00

Catering Salads

Catering Tossed

$30.00

Catering Antipasto

$40.00

Catering Greek

$40.00

Catering Caesar

$30.00

Catering Entrees

Catering Baked Mostaciolli

$45.00

Catering Danellos Chicken

$50.00

Catering Sauces

Catering Marinara

$6.99

Catering Ranch

$6.99

Catering Italian

$6.99

Catering Greek

$6.99

Catering Caesar

$6.99

Catering Red Wine Vinaigrette

$6.99

Catering Bleu Cheese

$6.99