La Flor Dominicana Chapter 1
$15.00
Aging Room Quattro Maestro
$18.00
Leaf by Oscar Maduro
$16.00
Brickhouse Conn Mighty Mighty
$12.00
Padron 1964 Exclusivo Maduro
$25.00
Padron 7000 Maduro
$18.00
Java Flavored Series
$12.00
Tatiani Groovy Blue
$8.00
Fat Bottom Betty
$15.00
Tabak Toro Dulce
$12.00
La Miranda - Carver Cigars
$12.00
Kadence -Carver Cigars
$12.00
Fascia Viola - Carver Cigars
$12.00
God of Fire Series B
$13.00
Jaime Garcia Reserva Especial
$14.00
Oliva Series V - Madura Especial
$14.00
Upman 1844 - Aneyo Toro
$14.00
Buenaventura
$14.00
Bearded Kings (Sweet)
$12.00
Sweet Maduro
$12.00
Sweet Maduro Connecticut
$12.00
Liquor
Cocktails
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
The Pinky
$10.00
Henne-Gria
$10.00
Upside - Down Pineapple
$10.00
Dusse Lemonade
$16.00
Top Shelf Margarita
$16.00
Coconut Margarita
$10.00
Cosmopolitan Martini
$10.00
Appletini
$10.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$16.00
Top shelf Long Beach
$16.00
Mai Tai
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Lemontini
$10.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Tequila Surise
$10.00
Amaretto Sour
$8.00
Hairy Navel
$10.00
Peach Martini
$10.00
Apple Martini
$10.00
Banana Martini
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Mudslide
$10.00
Old Fashion
$10.00
Pineapple Martini
$10.00
Upside Down Martini
$10.00
House Margarita
$10.00
Sea Breeze
$10.00
Side Car
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
Whiskey Smash
$8.00
White Russian
$10.00
Old Grandad
$13.00
Sex on the beach
$10.00
Rum Punch
$10.00
Fuzzy navel
$10.00
Liquor
Absolut - Citron
$10.00
Absolut - ELYX
$10.00
Absolut - Grape
$10.00
Absolut - Grapefruit
$10.00
Smirnoff - Amaretto
$10.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Grey Goose Citron
$10.00
White Smirnoff
$10.00
Smirnoff - Blue Label
$10.00
Smirnoff Blueberry Dog
$10.00
Titos
$10.00
Ciroc
$10.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Hennessey
$15.00
Dusse
$15.00
Remy VSOP
$16.00
Well Tequila
$7.00
Cabo Wabo Blanco
$10.00
Casa Noble
$10.00
Corazon Reposado
$10.00
Cuervo Silver
$10.00
Don Julio Anejo
$16.00
Patron Anejo
$16.00
Patron Cafe
$12.00
Patron Grand Platinum
$16.00
Patron Reposado
$14.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Patron XO Cafe
$16.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$16.00
1800 Silver
$12.00
1800 Reposado
$14.00
Don Julio Repo
$16.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Old Tom
$10.00
London Dry
$10.00
Bombay - Bramble
$10.00
Bombay - Original Gin
$10.00
Bombay - Star Of Bombay
$10.00
Brokers Gin Premium
$10.00
London Dry KLBD
$10.00
Bacardi
$10.00
Bacardi Lemon
$10.00
Don Q - Coco
$10.00
Don Q - Cristal
$10.00
Don Q - Gold
$10.00
Don Q - Grand Anejo
$10.00
Don Q - Mojito
$10.00
Don Q - Passion
$10.00
Jumbie
$10.00
Richland Almost Rum
$10.00
Ron Abuelo
$10.00
Ron Abuelo - Anejo
$10.00
Ron Abuelo - Centuria
$10.00
American Whiskey
$10.00
Bourbon
$10.00
Cali
$10.00
Corn
$10.00
Crater Lake
$10.00
Crown apple
$12.00
Dead Drop
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jack Honey
$10.00
Malt
$10.00
Oregon K
$10.00
Other American
$10.00
Riptide Cask Strength
$10.00
Rye Whiskey
$10.00
Star K
$10.00
Tennesse
$10.00
White Dog
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Jameson
$11.00
Gentleman’s Jack
$15.00
Crown royal
$10.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Angels Envy
$10.00
Corner Creek
$10.00
FEW Spirits
Jim Beam
$10.00
Jim Beam - Legent
$10.00
Knob Creek - Smoked Maple
$10.00
Jhonnie Walker Red
$10.00
Jhonnie Walker Black
$10.00
Noble Oak
$10.00
Rough Rider
$10.00
Straight Edge
$10.00
Tadworth Distilling
$10.00
Glenlividt
$15.00
Amaretto
$10.00
Di Sarronno
$11.00
Kalua
$11.00
Baileys
$11.00
Jagermeister
$10.00
Wine
Wine Glass
Pinot Bianc, Elena Walch, Alto Adige '18
$10.00
Pinot Gris, Bento-Lane Willametta Valley ' 2017
$10.00
Pinot Gris, Eyrie, Dundee Hills '16
$10.00
Pinot Gris, King Estate, Oregon '18
$10.00
Pinot Gris, Trimbach, Reserve, Alsace '15
$10.00
Pinot Gris, Trimbach, Reserve, Alsace '15
$10.00
Chateau Ducasse, Bordeaux
$10.00
Chateau Lamothe De Haux, bordeaus '18
$10.00
Cloudy Bay, New Zealand '19
$10.00
Esk Valley, Marlborough ' 19
$10.00
Red Blend, Gerard Bertrand, 'Cigalas',Languedoc-roussillon '17
$15.00
Red Blend, Boekenhoutskloof, 'Chocolae block', Swartland '18
$15.00
Wine Bottles
Pinot Bianc, Elena Walch, Alto Adige '18
$50.00
Pinot Gris, Bento-Lane Willametta Valley ' 2017
$40.00
Pinot Gris, Eyrie, Dundee Hills '16
$50.00
Pinot Gris, King Estate, Oregon '18
$50.00
Pinot Gris, Trimbach, Reserve, Alsace '15
$60.00
Pinot Gris, Villa Wolf, Pfal '19
$40.00
Chateau Ducasse, Bordeaux
$45.00
Chateau Lamothe De Haux, bordeaus '18
$45.00
Cloudy Bay, New Zealand '19
$75.00
Esk Valley, Marlborough ' 19
$45.00
Red Blend, Gerard Bertrand, 'Cigalas',Languedoc-roussillon '17
$90.00
Red Blend, Boekenhoutskloof, 'Chocolae block', Swartland '18
$75.00
Champange Glass
N/A Bev
Moto bar and lounge Location and Ordering Hours
(770) 545-9367
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM