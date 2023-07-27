MOTO - Belltown
PIZZA
MR PIG
Lechon kawali (Filipino pork belly), spicy pork sausage, Onion, MOTO cheese blend, topped with calamansi lime sauce and MR PIG sauce
PEPPERONI
Pepperoni, MOTO cheese blend, and tomato sauce
KISSD
Pepperoni, spicy sausage, MOTO cheese blend, and tomato sauce topped with spicy honey
THE ALL IN
Hot sausage, beef, pepperoni, MOTO cheese blend, onions, green peppers, olives, and tomato sauce
CHEESE
MOTO cheese blend and tomato sauce
CRAB!
Fresh Dungeness crab, MOTO cheese blend, butter, dill, lemon, thyme, and sea salt
ROOT
Mushroom mix, MOTO cheese blend, black olives, onion, and tomato sauce, all topped with a balsamic glaze
PLANT
Seasonal greens, cabbage, MOTO cheese blend, garlic sauce, tomato sauce, sea salt, and black sesame seeds
CLAM CHOWDAH
Clam, smoked bacon, MOTO cheese blend, chives, CHOWDAH SWAUCE, topped with hot garlic chili oil
SHRIMP
Spicy shrimp topped with pineapple, chives, pineapple pesto, chili oil and yellow pepper sauce
VEGAN PIZZA
VEGAN PEPPERONI
Vegan pepperoni, vegan cheese blend, and tomato sauce
VEGAN CHEESE
Vegan cheese blend and tomato sauce
VEGAN KISSD
Vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, vegan cheese blend, and tomato sauce topped with spicy honey
VEGAN PLANT
Seasonal greens, cabbage, vegan cheese blend, garlic sauce, tomato sauce, sea salt, and black sesame seeds
VEGAN ROOT
Mushroom mix, vegan cheese blend, black olives, onion, and tomato sauce, all topped with a balsamic glaze