Motorcity Vegan 1301 Plum St
All Day Breakfast
Breakfast CrunchWrap Supreme
plant-based sausage, tostada, egg(vegan), cheese(vegan), lettuce, Pico De Gallo, chipotle sauce, sour cream(vegan)
Southwest Hash CrunchWrap
plant-based sausage, vegan cheese, egg(vegan)sauteed bell pepper, hashbrown, garlic Aioli,
Breakfast Burrito Supreme
vegan eggs, Pico De Gallo, melted Cheese(vegan), Sausage(vegan),hashbrown, chipotle, sour cream wrapped in a large flour tortilla
Avocado Breakfast Burrito
All plant-based ingredients: flour tortilla, cheese, avocado, vegan egg, sauteed bell pepper, Pico De Gallo, chipotle sauce
Breakfast Quesadilla
Large tortilla stuffed with plant-based sausage crumbles, scrambled vegan eggs, melted cheese, chipotle, grilled bell pepper, garlic aioli drizzle
Brioche Breakfast Sandwich
All plant-based: vegan butter toasted brioche bun, garlic aioli, cheese, egg, sausage
Breakfast Bodega Chop Cheese
seasoned bodega style vegan meat with cheese, sauteed bell pepper, egg(vegan) on a toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli (vegan)
Sausage Egg & Cheese Burrito
Sausage(vegan), egg and cheese (vegan), sauteed bell peppers
Breakfast Taco
plant-based sausage, vegan egg, vegan cheese, chipotle sauce, grilled bell pepper, Pico De Gallo
Vegan Burgers
Houston Steakhouse Burger
All plant-based ingredients, vegan burger patty, vegan cheese, house made garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, fried onion rings, lettuce, tomato, steak sauce
All America Deluxe
plant-based burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, ketchup, mustard, toasted bun. all plant-based ingredients
The Big 3 Deluxe
All plant-based ingredients, 3 vegan burger patties, vegan mayo, ketchup, mustard, vegan "Mack" sauce, vegan cheese, sauteed onions, lettuce, pickle, tomato,
Bodega Chop Cheese Sandwich
seasoned vegan ground beef, melted vegan cheese, vegan mayo, ketchup, mustard, sautéed onions, lettuce, and tomato.
The Santa Maria
All Plant Based ingredients: Toasted Brioche bun, Garlic Aioli(vegan) vegan burger patty, Chipotle Sauce, Avocado, cilantro. (no Cheese)
Rodeo BBQ Burger
plant-based burger patty, fried onion rings, vegan cheese, BBQ sauce, pickle, toasted bun.
plant-based beef, vegan cheese, grilled onion, pickle, mustard, ketchup on toasted bun
Mexican Vegan Menu
The Loaded XL Taco Supreme
Seasoned vegan Ground Beef, Cheese (vegan, Chipotle Sauce, lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Frito Chips, Jalapeno, Sour Cream
Vegan Taco Supreme (Qty.2)
Seasoned vegan ground beef, Cheese(vegan), Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream,
Hardshell Taco (Vegan)(Qty.3)
3 hard shell tacos with plant-based ground beef, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato
Philly Steak Tacos(qty.2)(Vegan)
plant-based beef, sauteed onion, sauteed mushrooms, mustard, pickle, vegan cheese, steak sauce, garlic aioli, smokey chipotle sauce
Crunchywrap Supreme (Vegan)
seasoned ground beef, vegan cheese, tostada, Pico De Gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla, side of vegan chipotle sauce,
Cancun Quesadilla (Vegan)
seasoned vegan ground beef, vegan cheese, Pico De Gallo, vegan, queso, chipotle sauce
CheesyGordita CrunchTaco (Vegan)
2 tacos hard shell wrapped in a cheesy soft shell taco, vegan seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, vegan cheese, chipotle sauce
Vegan Street Tacos
Vegan ground beef, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla, vegan chipotle sauce. side of Pico De Gallo
Nacho Daddy (Vegan nachos)
Seasoned vegan ground beef, Pico de Gallo, vegan melted Cheese, chipotle sauce, vegan sour cream, jalapeno