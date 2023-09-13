All Day Breakfast

Breakfast CrunchWrap Supreme

$17.75

plant-based sausage, tostada, egg(vegan), cheese(vegan), lettuce, Pico De Gallo, chipotle sauce, sour cream(vegan)

Southwest Hash CrunchWrap

$17.75

plant-based sausage, vegan cheese, egg(vegan)sauteed bell pepper, hashbrown, garlic Aioli,

Breakfast Burrito Supreme

$16.75

vegan eggs, Pico De Gallo, melted Cheese(vegan), Sausage(vegan),hashbrown, chipotle, sour cream wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Avocado Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

All plant-based ingredients: flour tortilla, cheese, avocado, vegan egg, sauteed bell pepper, Pico De Gallo, chipotle sauce

Breakfast Quesadilla

$16.00

Large tortilla stuffed with plant-based sausage crumbles, scrambled vegan eggs, melted cheese, chipotle, grilled bell pepper, garlic aioli drizzle

Brioche Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

All plant-based: vegan butter toasted brioche bun, garlic aioli, cheese, egg, sausage

Breakfast Bodega Chop Cheese

$17.75

seasoned bodega style vegan meat with cheese, sauteed bell pepper, egg(vegan) on a toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli (vegan)

Sausage Egg & Cheese Burrito

$14.75

Sausage(vegan), egg and cheese (vegan), sauteed bell peppers

Breakfast Taco

$11.00

plant-based sausage, vegan egg, vegan cheese, chipotle sauce, grilled bell pepper, Pico De Gallo

Vegan Burgers

Houston Steakhouse Burger

$21.00

All plant-based ingredients, vegan burger patty, vegan cheese, house made garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, fried onion rings, lettuce, tomato, steak sauce

All America Deluxe

$17.00

plant-based burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, ketchup, mustard, toasted bun. all plant-based ingredients

The Big 3 Deluxe

$27.00

All plant-based ingredients, 3 vegan burger patties, vegan mayo, ketchup, mustard, vegan "Mack" sauce, vegan cheese, sauteed onions, lettuce, pickle, tomato,

Bodega Chop Cheese Sandwich

$17.00

seasoned vegan ground beef, melted vegan cheese, vegan mayo, ketchup, mustard, sautéed onions, lettuce, and tomato.

The Santa Maria

$17.50

All Plant Based ingredients: Toasted Brioche bun, Garlic Aioli(vegan) vegan burger patty, Chipotle Sauce, Avocado, cilantro. (no Cheese)

Rodeo BBQ Burger

$17.00

plant-based burger patty, fried onion rings, vegan cheese, BBQ sauce, pickle, toasted bun.

Long Beach Burger

$18.00

Big Texas (Triple Burger)

$28.50

BIG MACK Burger

$22.00

Class Double Cheeseburger

$15.50

MotorCity Black Castle Burger

$14.00

plant-based beef, vegan cheese, grilled onion, pickle, mustard, ketchup on toasted bun

Mexican Vegan Menu

The Loaded XL Taco Supreme

$13.75

Seasoned vegan Ground Beef, Cheese (vegan, Chipotle Sauce, lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Frito Chips, Jalapeno, Sour Cream

Vegan Taco Supreme (Qty.2)

$15.00

Seasoned vegan ground beef, Cheese(vegan), Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream,

Hardshell Taco (Vegan)(Qty.3)

$15.00

3 hard shell tacos with plant-based ground beef, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato

Philly Steak Tacos(qty.2)(Vegan)

$17.75

plant-based beef, sauteed onion, sauteed mushrooms, mustard, pickle, vegan cheese, steak sauce, garlic aioli, smokey chipotle sauce

Crunchywrap Supreme (Vegan)

$17.00

seasoned ground beef, vegan cheese, tostada, Pico De Gallo, lettuce, vegan sour cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla, side of vegan chipotle sauce,

Cancun Quesadilla (Vegan)

$14.50

seasoned vegan ground beef, vegan cheese, Pico De Gallo, vegan, queso, chipotle sauce

CheesyGordita CrunchTaco (Vegan)

$16.00

2 tacos hard shell wrapped in a cheesy soft shell taco, vegan seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, vegan cheese, chipotle sauce

Vegan Street Tacos

$15.00

Vegan ground beef, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla, vegan chipotle sauce. side of Pico De Gallo

Nacho Daddy (Vegan nachos)

$15.50

Seasoned vegan ground beef, Pico de Gallo, vegan melted Cheese, chipotle sauce, vegan sour cream, jalapeno