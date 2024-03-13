MOTORHEAD PIZZA
8x10 Pizza - 4 squares, feeds 1-2
- MY GRANDPA TONY$19.95
Red sauce, blistered tomato compote with caramelized onion, garlic confit, finished with fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & parmesan cheese. *We respectively decline any modifications of our specialty pizzas. We offer the "Build your own" pizza to create your perfect pie."
- MOTOR ♠ RONI$19.95
Red sauce, double Ezzo pepperoni, hot honey, fresh basil, parmesan cheese *We respectively decline any modifications of our specialty pizzas. We offer the "Build your own" pizza to create your perfect pie."
- FUNGUY$19.95
Garlic white sauce, fresh herb marinated roasted mushrooms and red onions, ranch drizzle, green onions. *We respectively decline any modifications of our specialty pizzas. We offer the "Build your own" pizza to create your perfect pie."
- THE MOTHERLODE$21.95
Italian sausage, Ezzo pepperoni, smoked bacon, red sauce, hot honey, fresh basil and parmesan cheese. *We respectively decline any modifications of our specialty pizzas. We offer the "Build your own" pizza to create your perfect pie."
- SPICY-RONI$19.95
Ezzo pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, chopped Calabrian chilis, red sauce, spicy ranch drizzle *We respectively decline any modifications of our specialty pizzas. We offer the "Build your own" pizza to create your perfect pie."
- SUPERBIRD$19.95
Red sauce, roasted BBQ chicken, smoked bacon, red and green onions, ranch drizzle, bacon honey BBQ sauce *We respectively decline any modifications of our specialty pizzas. We offer the "Build your own" pizza to create your perfect pie."
- HAWAIIAN 5-0$19.95
Black forest ham under our cheese blend, smoked bacon, marinated pineapple, red sauce. *We respectively decline any modifications of our specialty pizzas. We offer the "Build your own" pizza to create your perfect pie."
- PLAIN CHEESE + BUILD YOUR OWN$15.95
House cheese blend, red sauce, choice of toppings
Salad & bread
- CAESAR$7.95
Romaine hearts, focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, with lemon roasted garlic Dijon dressing (no anchovies) served on the side.
- CHICKEN CAESAR$10.95
Romaine hearts, focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, with lemon honey champagne marinated chicken with lemon roasted garlic Dijon dressing (no anchovies) served on the side.
- GARLIC CHEESY BREAD - 8x10$9.75
House dough, herb garlic butter, cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan cheese with choice of 2 dipping sauces.