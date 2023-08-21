Mountain4 Restaurant
2 Course Lunch Menu (Online)
we change the 2 course lunch menu every week
Tuesday
Grilled beef strip red wine onion glace / vegetables / potatoes ************************** Chocolate cream
Wednesday
Bruschetta tomatoes / parmesan / balsamico ************************** Rigatoni all´Amatriciana tomatoe-bacon glace / mozzarella / arugola
Thursday
Beef soup noodles / green onions ************************** Sliced grilled pork loin truffel cream / grilled zucchinis
Friday
FRIDAY August 18th Prosciutto di parma parmesan / bread *************************** Grilled tilapia filet angle hair noodles / creamy leave spinach
Monday
Vegetabel cream soup croutons ************************** Medium roasted pork creamy polenta / green beans
Lunch Menu (Online)
Soup
Main Course
Kaesespaetzle
Cheese spaetzle tyrolean style on top crispy onions and side salad "The Heaven On Earth"
Fetuccini aglio e olio
Fetuccini aglio e olio with grilled SHRIMP, tomatoes, peppers, fresh spinach leaf and parmesan "VIVA ITALIA"
Zwiebelrostbraten
Grilled Beef Steak with redwine onion glace, spaetzle and green beans "TRY IT LOVE IT"