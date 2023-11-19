Mountainara Cucina Italiana 727 Gold Hill Place S
Food
Starters
- Bruschetta$11.00
ricotta | tomato confit | garlic + italian herbs | GF option available
- Burrata$12.00
prosciutto | tomato confit | pesto | balsamic glaze | GF
- Calamari$12.00
marinara | grilled lemon | GF
- Devils on Horseback$14.00
guanciale (pork cheek) wrapped figs | blue cheese stuffed | red wine gastrique | GF
- Meatballs al forno$12.00
big & beefy | marinara | mozzarella | parmesan | GF
- Pomodoro Verde$13.00
fried green tomato | balsamic glaze | pesto | GF
- GF Bread$2.00
Salad + Soup
- Seasonal Salad$10.00
arugula | winter squash | carrot | pickled onion | crispy shallot | honey squash vinaigrette | GF
- Caprese Salad$10.00
spinach | tomato confit | marinated mozzarella balls | balsamic glaze | evoo | GF
- Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine | pecorino cheese | croutons | *GF without croutons*
- Minestrone$5.00
vegetable soup in a tomato broth | GF
- Zuppa del Giorno$5.00
"Soup of the day" | GF
Pasta
- Fettuccine Alfredo$19.00
cream | garlic | spinach | pecorino | GF option available
- Lasagna$22.00
beef bolognese | béchamel | mozzarella
- Tuscan Tortellini$24.00
cheese-stuffed tricolor pasta | winter squash | asparagus | tuscan cream sauce
- Pesto$21.00
trofie pasta | basil | pine nuts | evoo | green beans | parmesan | GF option available
- Alfredo Cicero$26.00
ziti | cream | garlic | white wine | peas | spinach | sausage | GF option available
- Lobster Ravioli$30.00
pancetta vodka sauce | pecorino | peppercorn
- Ravioli alla Zucca$22.00
butternut squash stuffed | brown butter sage sauce | asparagus | tomato confit
- Short Rib Ravioli$28.00
beef | roasted carrot | winter squash | red wine demi cream sauce
- Pasta al Tartufo$24.00
fettuccine | cream | black truffle | porcini mushrooms
- Gnocchi Gorgonzola$24.00
blue cheese | walnut | pear | GF option available
- Regular Spaghetti$23.00
marinara | meatballs | parmesan | GF option available
- Scampi$27.00
shrimp | garlic butter | tomato confit | capers | asparagus | angel hair | GF option available
- Ziti al Forno$22.00
beef + pork bolognese | marinara | mozzarella | parmesan | GF option available
Entrée
- Piccata Milanese$25.00
pan-fried chicken | caper lemon butter sauce | asparagus | angel hair | GF option available
- Eggplant Parmesan$22.00
baked eggplant | marinara | mozzarella | parmesan | side of spaghetti | GF option available
- Chicken Parmesan$23.00
fried chicken | marinara | mozzarella | parmesan | side of spaghetti | GF option available
- Florentine NY Strip$36.00
balsamic rosemary marinated | roasted potatoes | carrot | asparagus | GF
- Tonno$27.00
ahi tuna | orange + balsamic glaze | tapenade | eggplant | creamy angel hair | GF option available
- Salmon$27.00
citrus glazed | roasted potatoes | carrot | asparagus | GF
Plant-based
- Impossible® Meatballs$12.00
homemade marinara | Follow Your Heart® mozzarella + parmesan | GF
- Pomodoro Verde$13.00
fried green tomato | balsamic glaze | pesto | GF
- Plant-based Bruschetta$11.00
tomato confit | garlic + italian herbs | GF option available
- Plant-based Caprese Salad$10.00
spinach | tomato confit | balsamic glaze | evoo | GF
- Minestrone$5.00
vegetable soup in a tomato broth | GF
- Plant-based Pesto$21.00
trofie | basil | pine nuts | evoo | green beans | Follow Your Heart® parmesan | GF option available
- Plant-based Spaghetti$22.00
mushroom bolognese | Impossible® meatballs | Follow Your Heart® parmesan | GF option available
- Plant-based Ziti$24.00
mushroom bolognese | Follow Your Heart® mozzarella + parmesan | GF option available
- Plant-based Eggplant Parm$22.00
baked eggplant | marinara | Follow Your Heart® mozzarella + parmesan | side of spaghetti | GF option available
- Plant-based Crispy Parm$23.00
fried Meati® mushroom cutlet | marinara | Follow Your Heart® mozzarella + parmesan | side of spaghetti | GF option available
- Plant-based Piccata$25.00
fried Meati® mushroom cutlet | lemon | Earth Balance® butter | white wine | capers | asparagus | angel hair | GF option available
- Mushroom Steak$27.00
rosemary balsamic Meati® mushroom steak | roasted potato | carrot | asparagus | GF
Kids
- Kids Fettuccine Alfredo$7.99
fettuccine | creamy pecorino cheese + garlic sauce | GF option available
- Kids Spaghetti + Meatball$7.99
spaghetti | marinara | meatball | parmesan | GF option available
- Kids Mac + Cheese$7.99
shells | homemade cheese sauce | GF option available (sub lentil penne)
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.99
hand-breaded | GF