Mountaineer Meat Smokers at The Garage Mountaineer Meat Smokers
SMOKED FOODS
HANDHELDS
Sandwich comes with Kettle Chips and a pickle.
HANDHELD COMBOS
1/2lb FRESH CRAFT BURGERS
Smoked half pound burgers served on a Martin’s potato roll w/ kettle chips and pickle.
- CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER$12.00
1/2 lb smoked burgers with choice of cheese, served on a martins potato roll.
- COAL MINER$13.00
Swiss Cheese and topped with grilled mushrooms.
- COWBOY$14.00
Topped with choice of cheese, grilled onions , bacon and bbq sauce
- HILLBILLY$15.00
Choice of cheese topped with pulled pork and Cole slaw.
- OUTLAW$15.00
Topped with pepper jack cheese ,grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, bacon, and topped with mango habanero sauce.
- TEXICAN$15.00Out of stock
Topped with our house made nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño & Serrano pepper aioli drizzle.
TEXAS CHEESESTEAKS
Served on an 8” hoggie roll with choice of grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, grilled jalapeños, or pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, pickles and choice of cheese.
BABY BACK RIBS
JUMBO WINGS
Served with celery, choice of sauce, ranch or blue cheese.
LOADED TEXAS FRIES
Hand cut, french fries topped with our homemade nacho cheese. Choice of sour cream, pico, jalapeños bacon and choice of smoked meat.
LOADED NACHOS
Fresh tortillas chips layered with house made nacho cheese, Jalapeños and sour cream. Choice of meat.
RIBEYES
10oz Ribeye served with two sides.
SIDES
KIDS MEALS
Mountaineer Meat Smokers at The Garage Mountaineer Meat Smokers Location and Ordering Hours
(304) 707-5605
Open now • Closes at 9PM