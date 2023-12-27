Mountainhouse Cafe 2901 Macklind Avenue
Espresso drinks
- Latte$4.50+
2 oz espresso, 8 oz steamed milk, foamed milk on top (syrups are optional)
- Espresso$1.50+
- Americano$3.25+
Bold and smooth, this classic drink combines espresso and hot water for a satisfying, straightforward coffee experience.
- Cappuccino$4.00
Rich espresso, velvety steamed milk, and frothy foam blend seamlessly for a creamy and indulgent coffee treat.
- Dirty Chai Latte$6.00+
Spiced chai tea meets bold espresso and steamed milk
- Lunga$3.25+
A bold, extended extraction delivers a rich and aromatic coffee experience with a smooth finish, offering a satisfying caffeine kick for those who appreciate a lingering taste.
- Cafe Au Lait$3.75+
Equal parts brewed coffee and steamed milk create a smooth and comforting blend.
Coffee & Specialty Drinks
- Drip coffee$2.75+
- Chai Latte$5.00+
- Hot Chocolate$3.25+
- Matcha Latte$5.00+
- Turmeric Latte$5.00+
- Hibiscus Tea$2.75
Pink Hibiscus tea. served in 12 oz cup.
- Royal Tea$2.75
- Single brew- Pour over$6.00
A meticulous manual brew method, where hot water is expertly poured over freshly ground beans, produces a clean and nuanced cup with rich aromatic flavors.
- Mudwater Latte- oat milk$3.25+
- Hero Coffee$1.50
A coffee for local authority figures and veterans! Get your coffee for half off with our discount coffee.