Food

Cold Mezedes

Tzatziki

$6.99

Our signature cucumber, garlick, and greek yogurt dip

Meze Sampler

$19.99

Choose any 3 of above

Fiery Feta Dip

$6.99

Spicy feta spread

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$6.99

Dolmades

Hummus

$6.99

Chickpea spread with olive oil, tahini, and garlic

Garlic Eggplant Dip

$6.99

Melitzanosalata

Hot Mezedes

Waffle Fries

$6.99

Served with ketchup or Moustaki Mustard on side

Lemon Potatoes

$5.99

Our Signature roasted potatoes

Avgolemono Soup

$5.99

chicken soup with egg, lemon, and rice

Spanakopita

$6.99

Spinach Pie

Gyro Fries

$11.99

waffle fries topped with lamb, pork , or chicken , tzatziki, tomato, onion, and oregano

Greek Nachos

$11.99

Lamb, tomatom red onion, goat cheese, and tzatziki sauce served over pita chips

Moustaki Sticks

$6.99

Fried Zucchini and eggplant served with tzatziki

Greek Fries

$7.99
Greek Gigantes Beans in Sauce

$5.99

Sandwich

Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$12.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$12.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Pork Gyro Sandwich

$12.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Loukaniko Sandwich

$12.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Bifteki Sandwich

$12.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Falafel Sandwich

$11.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Veggie Sandwich

$11.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Salmon Sandwich

$14.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Pork Souvlaki Sandwich

$12.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$12.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Spartan Warrior Sandwich

$15.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Entrees

Pork Gyro Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Chicken Gyro Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Lamb Gyro Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Chicken Souvlaki Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Pork Souvlaki Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Bifteki Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Falafel Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Salmon Entree

$18.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Loukaniko Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Moustaki Sampler

$24.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Skewer

Skewers

$6.00

Served by the Skewer

Side Sauce Souffle Cup

Tzatziki Souffle Cup

$2.00

Fiery Feta Souffle Cup

$2.00

Hummus Souffle Cup

$2.00

Garlic Eggplant Souffle Cup

$2.00

Salad

Horiatiki

$10.99

tomato, red onion, cucumber , kalamata olives, feta

Greek

$10.99

spring mix, tomatom cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion

Harvest

$10.99

spring mix, walnuts, cranberies, tomato, figs, and goat cheese

Pizza

Small Classico

$9.00

Tomato sauce and mozzerella

Large Classico

$12.00

Tomato sauce and mozzerella

Small Margarita

$12.99

Tomato Sauce, fresh mozerella, basil

Large Margarita

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, fresh mozerella, basil

Small Moustaki

$12.99

tomato sauce, feta, peperoni, lamb gyro, mozerella

Large Moustaki

$16.99

tomato sauce, feta, peperoni, lamb gyro, mozerella

Small Melitzana

$12.99

white base , eggplant, cherry tomato, chicken gyro, garlic, olive oil

Large Melitzana

$16.99

white base, eggplant, cherry tomato, chicken gyro, garlic, olive oil

Small Fiery Chick

$12.99

Fiery Feta base , Mozerella, Chicken Gyro

Large Fiery Chick

$16.99

Fiery Feta base , Mozerella, Chicken Gyro

Small Nissi

$12.99

white base proscuitto, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze, garlic, oregano

Large Nissi

$16.99

white base proscuitto, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze, garlic, oregano

Small Tinos

$12.99

Tomato Sauce , Loukaniko ( Greek Sauasage), red peppers, goat cheese

Large Tinos

$16.99

Tomato Sauce , Loukaniko ( Greek Sauasage), red peppers, goat cheese

Small Meat Duo

$12.99

Tomato Sauce, mozerella, peperoni, ground sausage

Large Meat Duo

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, mozerella, peperoni, ground sausage

Small Vegetable

$12.99

white base, Zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, fresh garlic

Large Vegetable

$16.99

white base, Zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, fresh garlic

Small Spassito

$12.99

Tomato Sauce, ground sausage, ricotta, red peppers

Large Spassito

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, ground sausage, ricotta, red peppers

Bowl

Moustaki Bowl

$11.99

Create Your Own

Dessert

Baklava

$5.99

layered pastry with nuts and honey

Loukumades

$5.99

fried greek honey puffs with walnuts

Nutella Loukumades

$6.99

fried greek honey puffs with walnuts and nutella

S'mores Loukumades

$6.99

fried greek honey puffs with nutella, marshmellow, grahm cracker crumble

Ekmek Kataifi

$6.99

Moustaki Greek Market

Papadopoulos biscuits filled with Strawberry cream filling

$5.00
Papadopoulos chocolate sandwich cookie filled with vanilla

$5.00
Papadopoulos Cocoa Sandwich Cookie Cocoa Filling

$5.00
Papadopoulos Petit- Beurre Plain Biscuits

$5.00Out of stock
Xion Greek Table Sea Salt

$5.00

Greek Mountain Tea from Mount Othrys

$8.99Out of stock

Catering

Sandwich Tray (10 Sandwiches)

$120.00

Sandwiches are cut in half and served on a tray. Each Tray is 10 sandwiches.

Chicken Skewer Tray (10 Piece)

$60.00

Pork Skewer Tray ( 10 Piece)

$60.00

Half Chicken Half Pork Skewer Tray (10 Piece)

$60.00

Meze Sampler Tray

$60.00

Feeds up to 10 People served with Pita, Cucumber, and Carrots. For Sampler Tray specify the 3 options in special instructions. Options are: Tzatziki, Fiery Feta, Spanakopita, Hummus, Garlic Eggplant Dip, Stuffed Grape Leaves

Spanakopita Tray

$60.00

Feeds up to 10 people

Fiery Feta Tray

$60.00

Tzatziki Tray

$60.00

Garlic Eggplant Dip Tray

$60.00

Stuffed Grape Leave Tray

$60.00

Hummus Tray

$60.00

Greek Salad Tray

$50.00+

Harvest Salad Tray

$50.00+

Horiatiki Salad Tray

$50.00+

Baklava Tray

$75.00

Loukoumades (Honey and Walnut) Tray

$75.00

Loukoumades with Nutella Tray

$75.00

Ekmek Kadayifi Tray

$75.00

Assorted Greek Dessert Tray

$75.00

Drinks

Beverage

Can Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

20 Oz Pepsi

$3.25

20 Oz Diet Pepsi

$3.25

20 Oz Starry

$3.25

20 Oz Gingerale

$3.25

20 0z Lemonade

$3.25

20 Oz Orange Crush

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Greek Mountain Iced Tea Peach

$4.00

20oz Brisk

$3.25

Greek Mountain Iced Tea Lemon

$4.00

Loux Greek Orange Soda 11 oz

$2.50

Loux Greek Lemonade (carbonated) 11 oz

$2.50