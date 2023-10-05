Moustaki Authentic Gyros (Fishtown) 335 East Girard Avenue
Food
Cold Mezedes
Hot Mezedes
Waffle Fries
Served with ketchup or Moustaki Mustard on side
Lemon Potatoes
Our Signature roasted potatoes
Avgolemono Soup
chicken soup with egg, lemon, and rice
Spanakopita
Spinach Pie
Gyro Fries
waffle fries topped with lamb, pork , or chicken , tzatziki, tomato, onion, and oregano
Greek Nachos
Lamb, tomatom red onion, goat cheese, and tzatziki sauce served over pita chips
Moustaki Sticks
Fried Zucchini and eggplant served with tzatziki
Greek Fries
Greek Gigantes Beans in Sauce
Sandwich
Lamb Gyro Sandwich
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Pork Gyro Sandwich
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Loukaniko Sandwich
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Bifteki Sandwich
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Falafel Sandwich
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Veggie Sandwich
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Salmon Sandwich
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Pork Souvlaki Sandwich
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Spartan Warrior Sandwich
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Entrees
Pork Gyro Entree
Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides
Chicken Gyro Entree
Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides
Lamb Gyro Entree
Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides
Chicken Souvlaki Entree
Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides
Pork Souvlaki Entree
Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides
Bifteki Entree
Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides
Falafel Entree
Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides
Salmon Entree
Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides
Loukaniko Entree
Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides
Moustaki Sampler
Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides
Side Sauce Souffle Cup
Salad
Pizza
Small Classico
Tomato sauce and mozzerella
Large Classico
Tomato sauce and mozzerella
Small Margarita
Tomato Sauce, fresh mozerella, basil
Large Margarita
Tomato Sauce, fresh mozerella, basil
Small Moustaki
tomato sauce, feta, peperoni, lamb gyro, mozerella
Large Moustaki
tomato sauce, feta, peperoni, lamb gyro, mozerella
Small Melitzana
white base , eggplant, cherry tomato, chicken gyro, garlic, olive oil
Large Melitzana
white base, eggplant, cherry tomato, chicken gyro, garlic, olive oil
Small Fiery Chick
Fiery Feta base , Mozerella, Chicken Gyro
Large Fiery Chick
Fiery Feta base , Mozerella, Chicken Gyro
Small Nissi
white base proscuitto, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze, garlic, oregano
Large Nissi
white base proscuitto, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze, garlic, oregano
Small Tinos
Tomato Sauce , Loukaniko ( Greek Sauasage), red peppers, goat cheese
Large Tinos
Tomato Sauce , Loukaniko ( Greek Sauasage), red peppers, goat cheese
Small Meat Duo
Tomato Sauce, mozerella, peperoni, ground sausage
Large Meat Duo
Tomato Sauce, mozerella, peperoni, ground sausage
Small Vegetable
white base, Zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, fresh garlic
Large Vegetable
white base, Zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, fresh garlic
Small Spassito
Tomato Sauce, ground sausage, ricotta, red peppers
Large Spassito
Tomato Sauce, ground sausage, ricotta, red peppers
Dessert
Open Item
Moustaki Greek Market
Papadopoulos biscuits filled with Strawberry cream filling
Papadopoulos chocolate sandwich cookie filled with vanilla
Papadopoulos Cocoa Sandwich Cookie Cocoa Filling
Papadopoulos Petit- Beurre Plain Biscuits
Xion Greek Table Sea Salt
Greek Mountain Tea from Mount Othrys
Catering
Sandwich Tray (10 Sandwiches)
Sandwiches are cut in half and served on a tray. Each Tray is 10 sandwiches.
Chicken Skewer Tray (10 Piece)
Pork Skewer Tray ( 10 Piece)
Half Chicken Half Pork Skewer Tray (10 Piece)
Meze Sampler Tray
Feeds up to 10 People served with Pita, Cucumber, and Carrots. For Sampler Tray specify the 3 options in special instructions. Options are: Tzatziki, Fiery Feta, Spanakopita, Hummus, Garlic Eggplant Dip, Stuffed Grape Leaves
Spanakopita Tray
Feeds up to 10 people