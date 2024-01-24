Mozza Pi - Clarksville 1400 Main Street
MENU
- Appetizer of Focaccia$5.00Out of stock
Four slices of our sourdough focaccia loaf made from scratch. Baked fresh daily! [While supplies last]
- Spinach & Ricotta$14.00
Red Sauce, Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, & Red Pepper Flakes. Finished with Olive Oil, Maldon Salt, & Pepper. [All pizzas are 9"]
- Sweet Onion Marmalade$14.00
Caramelized Onions, Shredded Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Italian Sausage, & Bourbon Cherries. Finished with Fresh Rosemary. [All pizzas are 9"]
- Famous Spicy Giardiniera$14.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, & Pickled Vegetables (Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Serrano Peppers, Celery). [All pizzas are 9"]
- Vegan (no cheese or meat)$14.00
Red Sauce, Spinach, Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, & Red Pepper Flakes. Finished with Olive Oil, Maldon Salt, & Pepper. [All pizzas are 9"]
- The Florenza$14.00
House-made Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, & Fresh Mozzarella. Finished with Olive Oil, Maldon Salt, Pepper, & Lemon Wedge. *Pesto contains nuts & cheese* [All pizzas are 9"]
- Pestolini$14.00
House-Made Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella, & Red Pepper Flakes. *Pesto contains nuts & cheese* [All pizzas are 9"]
- Chorizo$14.00
Red Sauce, Splash of Heavy Cream, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, & Iberico Chorizo (Spanish Salami). [All pizzas are 9"]
- Cheese$11.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, & Cheddar. [All pizzas are 9"]
- Pepperoni$12.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, & Pepperoni. [All pizzas are 9"]
- Sausage$12.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, & Italian Sausage. [All pizzas are 9"]
- Corn Cookie$3.50
House made with freshly milled corn flour and corn powder. Baked fresh daily. *bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Chocolatey goodness made with rye flour & dark chocolate chips. Baked fresh daily. *bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time
- SIDE OF RANCH$2.00
House-made secret recipe
- SIDE SALAD$6.00Out of stock
- PIZZA WEEK CHEESE PIZZA$10.00Out of stock
MENU
- Appetizer of Focaccia$5.00
Four slices of our sourdough focaccia loaf made from scratch. Baked fresh daily! [While supplies last]
- Spinach & Ricotta$14.00
Red Sauce, Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, & Red Pepper Flakes. Finished with Olive Oil, Maldon Salt, & Pepper [All pizzas are 9"]
- Sweet Onion Marmalade$14.00
Caramelized Onions, Shredded Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Italian Sausage, & Bourbon Cherries. Finished with Fresh Rosemary [All pizzas are 9"]
- Famous Spicy Giardiniera$14.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, & Pickled Vegetables (Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Serrano Peppers, Celery). [All pizzas are 9"]
- The Florenza$14.00
House-made Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, & Fresh Mozzarella. Finished with Olive Oil, Maldon Salt, Pepper, & Lemon Wedge *Pesto contains nuts & cheese* [All pizzas are 9"]
- Pestolini$14.00
House-Made Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella, & Red Pepper Flakes. *Pesto contains nuts & cheese* [All pizzas are 9"]
- Vegan (no cheese, no meat)$14.00
Red Sauce, Spinach, Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, & Red Pepper Flakes. Finished with Olive Oil, Maldon Salt, & Pepper. [All pizzas are 9"]
- Chorizo$14.00
Red Sauce, Splash of Heavy Cream, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, & Iberico Chorizo (Spanish Salumi). [All pizzas are 9"]
- Pepperoni$12.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, & Pepperoni. [All pizzas are 9"]
- Sausage$12.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, & Italian Sausage. [All pizzas are 9"]
- Cheese$11.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, & Cheddar. [All pizzas are 9"]
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Chocolatey goodness made with rye flour & dark chocolate chips. Baked fresh daily. *Bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time
- Corn Cookie$3.50
House made with freshly milled corn flour & corn powder. Baked fresh daily. *Bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time
- Side of Ranch$2.00
Our secret recipe made from scratch, while supplies last!
- SIDE SALAD$6.00
- MUSEUM BEES BOOK$55.00