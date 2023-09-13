Popular Items

2 OBBs

$8.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

2 Potato Cakes

$8.00


Beverages

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

$6.00

Made with almond milk

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cappuccino

$3.00

Regular Juice

$3.50

Large Juice

$4.50

Regular Milk

$3.50

Large Milk

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Coke Products

$3.00

Kids Beverage

$1.50

Sweet Beginnings

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$4.50

Local Favorites. Homemade bread pudding taken from our family recipe

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00

Mr. B's Classics

Mr. B's Favorite

$9.50

Local Favorites. Eggs prepared your way, potatoes, choice of bacon, sausage, ham, corned beef hash or steak and choice of toast or three small pancakes

Stuffed Hash Browns

$12.00

Local Favorites. Hash browns stuffed with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and bacon, topped with Cheddar cheese and served with toast or three small pancakes

The Big Taster

$13.00

One slice of French toast, one pancake, two eggs, potatoes, two slices bacon, two sausage links, and toast. No substitutions

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Scrambled eggs, onions, red and green pepper, Cheddar cheese and choice of ham, bacon, sausage or chorizo sausage. Served in a grilled tortilla with a side of potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Toasted English muffin with one egg, American cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, ham, and choice of potatoes

It's All Gravy

$9.00

Two biscuits smothered in sausage gravy topped with two eggs cooked your way

Baked Oatmeal

$8.50

Baked in-house, served with milk, raisins, brown sugar and choice of toast, three small pancakes or fresh fruit

1/2 B&G

$5.00

Full B&G

$7.50

Breakfast Club Stacker

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$11.50

Served on an English muffin, ham, and topped with hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$11.50

Local Favorites. Served on an English muffin with fresh spinach, tomatoes, garlic, sautéed mushrooms and topped with hollandaise sauce

Crab Cake Benedict

$13.00

Crab cakes served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict

$11.50

CBH Benedict

$11.50

Breakfast Bowls

Avocado

$12.00

Local Favorites. Scrambled eggs with bacon, onions, fresh green and red peppers, avocado, on top of American fries and topped with Swiss cheese

Irish

$12.00

Scrambled eggs with corned beef hash, fresh red and green peppers, onions, on top of American fries and topped with Cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Bowl

$12.00

Scrambled eggs with ham, bacon, sausage, onions, fresh red and green peppers, on top of American fries and topped with Cheddar cheese

Power Bowl

$12.00

Local Favorites. Grilled brussels sprouts, multi-grain orzo, red quinoa, broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, rice, barley and brown lentils tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with eggs. Served with fresh fruit

Everything Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Local Favorites. Scrambled eggs mixed with bacon, sausage, and ham served over biscuits and gravy, hash browns and Cheddar cheese

Santa Fe Bowl

$12.00

Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Omelettes

Farmers Oml

$12.00

Local Favorites. Ham, green pepper, onion, mushrooms, American fries and Cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Oml

$13.00

Sausage, bacon, ham, and Cheddar cheese

Mexican Oml

$12.00

Chorizo sausage, fresh diced tomato, onion, and Cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream

Denver Oml

$12.00

Ham, onion, green peppers, and Cheddar cheese

Vegetable Oml

$12.00

Tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, spinach, and Cheddar cheese

Florentine Oml

$12.00

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, bacon and feta cheese

Cheesy Oml

$9.50

CBH & Cheddar Oml

$12.00

Hot Off the Griddle

Griddle Combo

$11.00

French toast, waffle, or pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage links and two eggs

1/2 B's Signature French Toast

$6.00

Fresh French bread dipped in a sweet egg batter, dusted with powdered sugar

Full B's Signature French Toast

$9.00

Fresh French bread dipped in a sweet egg batter, dusted with powdered sugar

Banana Bread French Toast

$10.00

Local Favorites. Banana bread French toast topped with bananas and powdered sugar

1/2 French Toast Deluxe

$9.00

Topped with bananas, pecans, caramel, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream

Full French Toast Deluxe

$11.00

Topped with bananas, pecans, caramel, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream

1/2 Stuffed French Toast

$8.00

Golden grilled French toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese and dusted with powdered sugar

Full Stuffed French Toast

$10.00

Golden grilled French toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese and dusted with powdered sugar

Belgian Waffle

$6.50

Elvis Waffle

$9.50

Belgian waffle, topped with bacon, creamy peanut butter sauce, sliced banana, and dusted with powdered sugar

1 Slice Fr Tst

$3.50

Pancakes

2 Cakes Buttermilk

$5.00

3 Cakes Buttermilk

$6.00

2 Cakes Oatmeal

$6.00

3 Cakes Oatmeal

$7.00

2 Cakes Banana

$7.00

3 Cakes Banana

$8.00

2 Cakes Lemon

$6.00

3 Cakes Lemon

$7.00

2 Cakes Gluten Free

$8.00

3 Cakes Gluten Free

$9.50

Buttermilk smalls

$3.00

1 Buttermilk

$3.00

1 Oatmeal

$4.00

Oatmeal Smalls

$4.00

1 Banana

$4.50

Banana Smalls

$4.50

1 Lemon

$5.00

Lemon Smalls

$5.00

1 Gluten Free

$4.50

Gluten Free Smalls

$4.50

Specialty Cakes

3 OBBs

$9.50

3 Potato Cakes

$9.50

2 Cakes Lemon Blue

$8.00

3 Cakes Lemon Blue

$9.50

1 Lemon Blue

$6.00

1 Potato Cake

$6.00

1 OBB

$6.00

Burgers, Sandwiches, Salads & More

Patty Melt

$11.50

Grilled onions and/or green olives and American cheese served on grilled rye

Hickory BBQ Burger

$12.50

Local Favorites. Cheddar, crispy bacon, golden fried onion tanglers and sweet BBQ sauce

Smashburger

$11.50

Double cheeseburger with onion and pickle

Benedict Brunch Burger

$12.50

Topped with hash browns, bacon, Cheddar cheese and a fried egg topped with hollandaise sauce

Club

$12.50

Local Favorites. Toasted triple stack stacked with ham, bacon, turkey, American and Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Philly Steak

$12.50

Thin sliced roast beef with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese on a grilled French roll. Make it a dip with au jus on the side (upon request)

Hot Sandwich

$11.50

Choice of roast beef or turkey, served with mashed potatoes or American fries and smothered with gravy

Reuben

$11.50

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, with homemade Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye

Perch Basket

$15.00

Four pieces of perch, choice of potato, and tossed salad

Willie B Chix Wrap

$11.00

Crispy chicken with bacon, Cheddar cheese, golden fried onion tanglers and sweet BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$11.00

Crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Southwest Chix Wrap

$11.00

Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese and Southwest sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled or crispy chicken, Southwest sauce, Cheddar cheese, onions, red and green peppers, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream

Apple Walnut Salad

$13.00

Romaine-iceberg blend, diced apple, walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, and dried Michigan cherries

Chef Salad

$13.00

Romaine-iceberg blend, diced tomato, loads of ham and turkey, shredded Cheddar cheese, croutons and hard boiled egg

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast over romaine-iceberg blend, tomato, cheddar, hard boiled egg and croutons

Cup Soup

$4.00

Chili (served in season only)

Bowl Soup

$4.50

Chili (served in season only)

BYO Burger

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Deluxe Burger

$11.50

BLT

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.50

Toss Salad

$5.00

Perch Sandwich

$12.00

Ala Carte

3 Bacon

$3.85

2 Links

$3.85

2 Pattys

$3.85

Ham

$3.85

3 Turkey Links

$3.85

Country Fried Steak

$5.50

Corn Beef Hash

$4.50

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

Sm Fry

$2.00

Reg Fry

$3.00

Sm Tots

$2.00

Reg Tots

$3.00

Sm Sweet Pot Fry

$2.00

Reg Sweet Pot Fry

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Hashbrowns

$3.85

American Fries

$3.85

5oz Steak

$6.00

Applesauce

$2.75

Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Coleslaw

$2.75

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.25

Grits

$4.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Hollandaise

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.85

Pecan Roll

$5.00

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strip

$6.00

Kids Egg Tst Meat

$6.00

Kids French Tst

$6.00

Kids Cake

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Onlette

$6.00

