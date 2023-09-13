Mr. B's Pancake House 1910 East Apple Avenue
Beverages
Sweet Beginnings
Mr. B's Classics
Mr. B's Favorite
Local Favorites. Eggs prepared your way, potatoes, choice of bacon, sausage, ham, corned beef hash or steak and choice of toast or three small pancakes
Stuffed Hash Browns
Local Favorites. Hash browns stuffed with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and bacon, topped with Cheddar cheese and served with toast or three small pancakes
The Big Taster
One slice of French toast, one pancake, two eggs, potatoes, two slices bacon, two sausage links, and toast. No substitutions
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, onions, red and green pepper, Cheddar cheese and choice of ham, bacon, sausage or chorizo sausage. Served in a grilled tortilla with a side of potatoes
Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin with one egg, American cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, ham, and choice of potatoes
It's All Gravy
Two biscuits smothered in sausage gravy topped with two eggs cooked your way
Baked Oatmeal
Baked in-house, served with milk, raisins, brown sugar and choice of toast, three small pancakes or fresh fruit
1/2 B&G
Full B&G
Breakfast Club Stacker
Eggs Benedict
Classic Eggs Benedict
Served on an English muffin, ham, and topped with hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
Local Favorites. Served on an English muffin with fresh spinach, tomatoes, garlic, sautéed mushrooms and topped with hollandaise sauce
Crab Cake Benedict
Crab cakes served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Country Benedict
CBH Benedict
Breakfast Bowls
Avocado
Local Favorites. Scrambled eggs with bacon, onions, fresh green and red peppers, avocado, on top of American fries and topped with Swiss cheese
Irish
Scrambled eggs with corned beef hash, fresh red and green peppers, onions, on top of American fries and topped with Cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers Bowl
Scrambled eggs with ham, bacon, sausage, onions, fresh red and green peppers, on top of American fries and topped with Cheddar cheese
Power Bowl
Local Favorites. Grilled brussels sprouts, multi-grain orzo, red quinoa, broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, rice, barley and brown lentils tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with eggs. Served with fresh fruit
Everything Breakfast Bowl
Local Favorites. Scrambled eggs mixed with bacon, sausage, and ham served over biscuits and gravy, hash browns and Cheddar cheese
Santa Fe Bowl
Veggie Bowl
Omelettes
Farmers Oml
Local Favorites. Ham, green pepper, onion, mushrooms, American fries and Cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers Oml
Sausage, bacon, ham, and Cheddar cheese
Mexican Oml
Chorizo sausage, fresh diced tomato, onion, and Cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream
Denver Oml
Ham, onion, green peppers, and Cheddar cheese
Vegetable Oml
Tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, spinach, and Cheddar cheese
Florentine Oml
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, bacon and feta cheese
Cheesy Oml
CBH & Cheddar Oml
Hot Off the Griddle
Griddle Combo
French toast, waffle, or pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage links and two eggs
1/2 B's Signature French Toast
Fresh French bread dipped in a sweet egg batter, dusted with powdered sugar
Full B's Signature French Toast
Fresh French bread dipped in a sweet egg batter, dusted with powdered sugar
Banana Bread French Toast
Local Favorites. Banana bread French toast topped with bananas and powdered sugar
1/2 French Toast Deluxe
Topped with bananas, pecans, caramel, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream
Full French Toast Deluxe
Topped with bananas, pecans, caramel, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream
1/2 Stuffed French Toast
Golden grilled French toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese and dusted with powdered sugar
Full Stuffed French Toast
Golden grilled French toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese and dusted with powdered sugar
Belgian Waffle
Elvis Waffle
Belgian waffle, topped with bacon, creamy peanut butter sauce, sliced banana, and dusted with powdered sugar
1 Slice Fr Tst
Pancakes
2 Cakes Buttermilk
3 Cakes Buttermilk
2 Cakes Oatmeal
3 Cakes Oatmeal
2 Cakes Banana
3 Cakes Banana
2 Cakes Lemon
3 Cakes Lemon
2 Cakes Gluten Free
3 Cakes Gluten Free
Buttermilk smalls
1 Buttermilk
1 Oatmeal
Oatmeal Smalls
1 Banana
Banana Smalls
1 Lemon
Lemon Smalls
1 Gluten Free
Gluten Free Smalls
Specialty Cakes
Burgers, Sandwiches, Salads & More
Patty Melt
Grilled onions and/or green olives and American cheese served on grilled rye
Hickory BBQ Burger
Local Favorites. Cheddar, crispy bacon, golden fried onion tanglers and sweet BBQ sauce
Smashburger
Double cheeseburger with onion and pickle
Benedict Brunch Burger
Topped with hash browns, bacon, Cheddar cheese and a fried egg topped with hollandaise sauce
Club
Local Favorites. Toasted triple stack stacked with ham, bacon, turkey, American and Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Philly Steak
Thin sliced roast beef with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese on a grilled French roll. Make it a dip with au jus on the side (upon request)
Hot Sandwich
Choice of roast beef or turkey, served with mashed potatoes or American fries and smothered with gravy
Reuben
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, with homemade Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye
Perch Basket
Four pieces of perch, choice of potato, and tossed salad
Willie B Chix Wrap
Crispy chicken with bacon, Cheddar cheese, golden fried onion tanglers and sweet BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chix Wrap
Crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Southwest Chix Wrap
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese and Southwest sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled or crispy chicken, Southwest sauce, Cheddar cheese, onions, red and green peppers, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream
Apple Walnut Salad
Romaine-iceberg blend, diced apple, walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, and dried Michigan cherries
Chef Salad
Romaine-iceberg blend, diced tomato, loads of ham and turkey, shredded Cheddar cheese, croutons and hard boiled egg
Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken breast over romaine-iceberg blend, tomato, cheddar, hard boiled egg and croutons
Cup Soup
Chili (served in season only)
Bowl Soup
Chili (served in season only)