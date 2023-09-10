Mr. Broadway Restaurant 209 West 38th St
Appetizer
Arais
Juicy ground lamb stuffed in crispy baked pita, dipped in our home made rub. Served with Pico de Gallo, Hot Fried Pepper & Tahini.
Atlantic Salmon Carpaccio
Thin sliced fresh salmon, topped with avocado, cherry tomato, ponzu sauce
Black Angus Beef Sliders
(3) 100% USDA house ground beef sliders on soft buns topped with arugula, grilled onions and BBQ Sauce
Brisket Tacos
Slow cooked and smoked flavored pulled brisket tossed in our BBQ sauce and placed on 3 warm corn tortillas topped with fresh cole slaw.
Broadway Tenders
Your choice of chicken tenders drenched in our BBQ sauce (mild spicy) or tossed in a tangy Buffalo sauce. Take out & Delivery orders - Sauce coming on the side
Broadway Wings
Your choice of 5 crispy wings drenched in our BBQ sauce (mild spicy) or tossed in a tangy Buffalo. Take out & Delivery orders - Sauce coming on the side.
Cauliflower Wings
Lightly Breaded Florets, BBQ Coated. Served with garlic mayo sauce. Take out & Delivery orders - Sauce coming on the side
Chopped Liver
Served in a bed of lettuce, tomato, and onions
Chopped Liver Bruschetta
Served with garden veggies and topped with fresh garlic herbs and caramelized onions
Hummus/Tahini
Our Hummus and Tahini is made daily by us and served with fresh pita bread. Choose to top it off with our home-made fresh crispy falafel balls or our famous baby chicken thigh "Shawarma"
Moroccan Beef Cigars
(5) Crispy cigars filled with seasoned tangy beef and served with our house tahini sauce.
Mushroom Gnocchi
Home-made crispy potato Gnocchi tossed with our creamy portobello mushroom sauce
Pastrami Pizzette
Crisp oval flat bread topped with our house made vegan nut cheese, smoked pastrami, brine pickles, and drizzled with honey mustard.
Potato Pancakes
5 of our favorite crispy homemade potato latkes served with traditional apple sauce on the side
Shawarma Tacos
Our famous spit roasted baby chicken thighs shawarma sliced and placed on 3 warm corn tortillas topped with fresh pico de gallo and spicy aioli
Short Ribs Tacos
Rich slow braised short ribs laced with flavorful reduction placed on 3 warm corn tortillas topped with fresh cole slaw and parve caesar dressing.
Tex - Mex Brisket Empanadas
3 crispy empanadas filled with our slow-cooked Brisket smoked flavored and served with a tomato garlic reduction and guacamole
Yellowtail Tuna Carpaccio
Sliced yellowtail sashimi topped with jalapeno, massago and ponzu sauce
Burgers
"Bacon" Avocado Burger
Our traditional burger topped with hickory smoked beef bacon, chipotle aioli, creamy avocado, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a brioche with side of french fries.
BBQ Burger
Our beef burger topped with onion strings and fried egg and finished off with Honey BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche with side of french fries.
Broadway 'Cheeseburger'
Our classic burger topped with nut-based vegan non-dairy cheese along with arugula, sliced pickles, dijon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. Served on a brioche with side of french fries.
Broadway Burger
Our classic burger USDA 8 oz House Ground, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce and Tomatoes. Served on a brioche with side of french fries.
Falafel Burger
Our in house falafel formed into a burger patty, topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a brioche with tahini and side of french fries.
Impossible Burger
Impossible ‘Meat’, Asian Slaw, Veganaise, and Avocado. Served on a brioche with side of Sweet Potato Fries
Lamb Burger
Ground in-house and formed into a patty, dressed in Garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a brioche with side of french fries.
Le Massive Burger
Double patty burger (16 oz), served with a fried egg, bacon, pastrami, and onion rings on top. Served on a brioche with House Slaw and side of french fries.
Pastrami Burger
Our house beef burger topped with grilled, cured, and smoked pastrami. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions. Served on a brioche with side of french fries.
By the Lb
Babaganoush By the Lb
Beef Tongue (When Available) By the Lb
Bologna By the Lb
Brisket By the Lb
Broadway Pastrami By the Lb
Chicken Salad By the Lb
Chopped Liver By the Lb
Coleslaw By the Lb
Corned Beef By the Lb
Egg Salad By the Lb
Frankfurter By the Lb
Fresh Turkey By the Lb
Gefilte Fish By the Lb
Grinded and stuffed fish
Hard Salami By the Lb
Hummus By the Lb
Potato Salad By the Lb
Roast Beef By the Lb
Romanian Pastrami By the Lb
Salami By the Lb
Shawarma By the Lb
Smoked Mexican Turkey By the Lb
Smoked Turkey By the Lb
Tahini By the Lb
Tuna Salad By the Lb
Turkish Salad By the Lb
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Crispy and golden skinned slow roasted rotisserie chicken is seasoned with a delightful blend of herbs and spices
Cakes
Deli Sandwiches
Bologna Sandwich
Traditional cured and smoked giant beef sausage seasoned and sliced to order. Served on a rye bread. Served with Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Brisket Sandwich
A Mr. Broadway Classic. Tender beef slow cooked and trimmed - choose a lean or a more juicy cut. Served on a rye bread. Served with Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Broadway Pastrami Sandwich
Traditional pastrami is cured, coated in our special rub and then steamed to perfection. Served on a rye bread. Served with Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken chunks mixed with crunchy diced celery and mild seasoning and Hellmann's Mayonnaise. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Combo Sandwich
Choose any combination of 2 of our delicious meats on a bread of your choice. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Corned Beef Sandwich
Old fashion home - cured corned beef seasoned with fresh pickling and spices. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Egg Salad Sandwich
Shredded whole eggs in creamy seasoned aioli . Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Fresh Turkey Sandwich
Fresh lean white meat turkey hand trimmed and roasted daily with delicate spices. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Pickled Tongue (When available) Sandwich
A premium delicacy, our tender rich beef tongue is pickled by us, is lean and full of flavor. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Roast Beef Sandwich
Lean and juicy beef shoulder cooked to a perfect medium rare temperature. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Romanian Pastrami Sandwich
Our Romanian Style pastrami is cured, extra coated in our special rub and then steamed to perfection. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Salami Sandwich
Traditional select beef smoked and seasoned with coriander, black pepper and other special herbs and spices Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Side by Side Sandwich
A great way for you to try 2 of our meats in one single sandwich order! We will make 2 halves of sandwiches based on your choice. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Smoked Mexican Turkey Sandwich
Our white meat turkey smoked and glazed with mexican spices and herbs, sliced to order. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Smoked Turkey Pastrami Sandwich
Our white meat turkey pastrami smoked and cured with spices and herbs, sliced to order. Served on a rye bread. Served with: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Our white meat turkey smoked and glazed with delicate spiced and herbs, sliced to order. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Tuna Salad Sandwich
All white meat tuna mixed with Hellmann's Mayonnaise. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Chopped Liver Sandwich
Homemade tradition, our chicken chopped liver pate is a customer favorite and has been served successfully for over 50 years. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries
Deli Specials
Broadway Brisket Ball
Brisket of beef, white meat turkey, Served with onions, lettuce & tomato. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.
Gourmets Delight
Triple decker pastrami, corned beef & tongue with cole slaw. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.
Super Deluxe
Triple decker corned beef and pastrami w/cole slaw. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.
Twin Kings
White turkey breast & roast beef w/cole slaw. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.
Pastrami Plus
Hot pastrami & delicious chopped liver. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.
The New Yorker
White turkey breast & pastrami w/cole slaw & russian dressing. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.
Park Ave Special
White turkey breast, pastrami & tongue w/cole slaw. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.
Captain Special
Triple decker of pastrami, corned beef & turkey, served w/sweet peppers filled w/potato salad. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.
Dessert
Carrot 'Cream' Cake
A delicious rich baled custard with a crisp caramel crust
Chocolate Rosemarie Cake
Three layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse coated with rich chocolate ganache
Caramel 'Cheesecake'
Non dairy and and lactose free rich lemon scented New York style 'cheesecake' with a graham cracker crust
Rugalach
Flaky house baked pastries featuring rich chocolate, raspberry and cinnamon raising
'Ice Cream' Scoop
One scoop of Vanilla flavored 'ice cream'
Multan Lava Cake
A warm chocolate cake with a melted fudge center served with a scoop of parve vanilla ice cream
Peanut Butter Mousse Cups
Baklava
Baklava is a layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey.
Entrée
BBQ Beef Spare Ribs
Slow cooked beef ribs with a tangy BBQ glaze
Boneless Chicken Steak
Butterflied tender pargiyot " baby dark meat chicken" rubbed in Middleastern spices and grilled to order. Served with Seasoned Vegetables, Basmati Rice and Choice of Pita Bread
Braised Boneless Short Ribs
Short ribs slow cooked in a broth of lemongrass, ginger garlic and garden vegetables, served over mashed potato with a flavorful reduction sauce
Filet Mignon Dinner
Two exceptionally lean and tender rib medallions marinated in fresh herbs and grilled to order
Hot Open Sandwich
Your choice of any of our premium deli meats served with gravy over our famous mashed potatoes
Marinated Grilled Chicken
All white meat chicken marinated in garlic, fresh herbs, and olive oil and grilled to order and Choice of Pita Bread
Rib Eye - on the Bone
Oversized Black Angus American Beef Rib Eye hand trimmed and grilled to order
Rotisserie Chicken
Crispy and golden skinned slow roasted rotisserie chicken is seasoned with a delightful blend of herbs and spices
Salmon Entree
Pan seared Atlantic salmon fillet with crispy skin and moist interior garnished with fresh tossed greens
Schnitzel Entree
2 Large seasoned & breaded chicken cutlets
Shawarma Entree
Hand carved, spit roasted baby dark meat chicken marinated in middle eastern seasonings served with fresh pita bread, israeli salad, our house tahini and hot sauce on the side.
Southern Fried Chicken
4 pieces of Texas style double fried chicken
Surprise Steak
Bistro style sliced cap reserve steak cooked to perfection served and crispy fries
Salads
Ahi Tuna Nicoise
Seared sushi grade tuna, sliced and arranged on top of mixed baby greens tossed with our citrus oregano vinaigrette, and topped with a hard-boiled egg, roasted potatoes, black olives and freshly sliced red radishes.
Chef Salad
Fresh tossed greens topped with our premium pastrami, corned beef, and turkey with a hard-boiled egg, crostini, cherry tomatoes, and onions.
Crunchy Beet
Fresh shredded beets marinated overnight with tarragon and citrus vinegar on top of arugula, with parve cream cheese croquettes and candied walnuts. Served with fresh oregano vinaigrette.
House Mesclun
A fresh toss of mixed baby greens, click to choose your topping
Kale Caesar
Shredded tender kale leaves tossed with red quinoa, polenta croutons, and roasted plum tomatoes. Served with our creamy parve Caesar dressing on the side
Organic Faro Salad
Organic ancient whole wheat grain mixed with fresh chickpeas, edamame, diced cucumbers, arugula, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries and radishes topped with roasted cauliflower and fresh squeezed lemon.
Shabbos Special
Shawarma & Wraps
Shawarma Sandwich
Our famous spit roasted chicken shawarma is marinated in herbs and spices and sliced off a rotisserie grill to order. Served on a Pita bread with Israeli Salad, Tahini and hot sauce on the side.
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Our crispy breaded chicken with creamy kale Caesar salad, avocado and roasted red pepper on a wholewheat wrap served with a side of fresh greens.
Chicken Pesto Wrap
All white meat chicken pesto grilled with fresh spinach, caramelized onions, avocado and kale basil pesto on a wholewheat wrap served with a side of fresh greens.
Spicy Salmon Wrap
Pan seared salmon layered with fresh arugula, roasted tomatoes, cucumbers and spicy aioli served on a wholewheat wrap served with a side of fresh greens
Falafel Sandwich
Five of our homemade crispy falafel balls Served on a pita bread with Israeli salad, hummus, Tahinni and hot sauce on the side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Build your own - Choose your favorite sauce and vegetables to be added to our marinated grilled chicken, served on a bread of your choice with israeli salad, Tahini and Hot Sauce on the side
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Build your own - Choose your favorite sauce and vegetables to be added to our Golden breaded chicken cutlet, served on a bread of your choice with israeli salad, tahinni and hot sauce on the side
Hot Dog Sandwich
Served on a Bun.
Sides
Side Basmati Rice
Side Brown Rice
Side French Fries
Side Half Sour Pickles
Side House Salad
Side Hush Puppy
Side Israeli Salad
Side Knish
Baked and round
Side Mashed Potato
Side Mixed Pickles
Side Potato Chips
Side Potato Kugel
Side Rye Bread
Side Sour Pickles
Side Sour Tomato
Side Square Knish
Dipped fried and square
Side Steamed Vegetables
Side Stuffed Derma
Side Sweet Pepper
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Onion Ring
Signature Sandwiches
Bacon Steak & Eggs
Thin Sliced Prime Rib, Smoked Beef "Bacon", Sunny Side up Egg, Basil Pesto, Roasted Tomatoes. Served on a House Ciabatta with side of French Fries.
Chicken "Parm"
Crispy White Meat, garlic aioli, roasted onions & peppers, Provolone 'cheese'. Served on a House Ciabatta with side of French Fries.
Chicken Po' boy
Breaded Baby Chicken, Sundried Tomato Aioli, Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles. Served on a House Ciabatta with side of French Fries.
Chirami
Panini-pressed ciabatta with crispy breaded chicken cutlets, grilled pastrami, creamy guacamole and a touch of sun dried tomatoes aioli. Served on a House Ciabatta with side of sweet potato fries.
Corned Beef Reuben
Pickled Corned Beef, Cheddar "Cheese", Sauerkraut, Fried Onions, Horseradish "Cream". Served on a House Ciabatta with side of sweet potato fries.
Grilled Chicken Panini
House ciabatta with grilled marinated white meat chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, arugula, avocado and spicy aioli. Pressed and served hot with kale Caesar salad. Served on a House Ciabatta.
Prime Rib
Thin slices of juicy grass fed Rib Eye served on a ciabatta with oven roasted plum tomatoes, crispy onions, and a touch of kale basil pesto. Served on a House Ciabatta with side of onion rings.
Pulled Brisket
Smoked Flavored Pulled Brisket, Red Cabbage Slaw, Served on a Brioche with side of Sweet Potato Fries
Short Rib Sandwich
Rich slow braised short ribs laced with flavorful reduction. Served on a baguette and side of french fries.
Turkey Club
A signature favorite - panini pressed multigrain hero with our oven roasted turkey, crispy hard salami, creamy avocado, lettuce, tomatoes with Dijon aioli. Served with fresh tossed greens.
Soups
Beverages
Sushi
Sushi Appetizers
Sushi by the Piece
Sushi Special Rolls
Atlantic Roll
Tuna, Avocado, Mango
Kamakazi Roll
Salmon, kani, Avocado
Triple Crown Roll
Spicy Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Topped Topped with Tuna, Yellowtail & Avocado
Green Dragon Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Topped with Avocado
Brooklyn Roll
Kani Salad, Crunch, Topped w/ Seared Salmon, Special Sauce
Rainbow Roll
California Topped with Salmon Tuna and Avocado
Tiger Eye
Spicy Tuna,Jalapeno,Mango, Topped with Tuna or Salmon
Veggie Dragon Roll
Sweet Potato, Mango, Cucumber, topped with Avocado
Broadway Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll Topped with Spicy Tuna
Spider Roll
Spicy Tuna, Crunch avocado, Topped with Pepper Tuna
Fuji Roll
Salmon Tempura, Mango, Topped with Avocado
Manhattan Roll
Tuna, Avocado, Scallion, Topped with Seared Toro & Spicy Sauce
Q Sashimi Roll
Tuna,Salmon, Kani, Avocado, Wrapped in Cucumber, Ponzu
Sushi Combination Rolls
Sushi Entrees
Sashimi Entree
14 Fresh tender pieces, 4 Salmon, 4 Yellowtail, 4 tuna, 2 Toro
Sushi Entree
Salmon roll, 7 pcs assorted sushi, 1 pc toro
Sushi & Sashimi Entree
Tuna or Salmon Roll, 5 Sushi pieces: 2pcs Tuna, 2pcs Salmon, 1pc Toro; 8 Sashimi: 2 pcs Tuna, 2 pcs Salmon, 2pcs Yellowtail, 2 pcs Toro
Sushi for 2
Spider Roll, Salmon Avocado Roll, 8 pcs sushi: 2 pcstuna, 2 pcs salmon, 2 pcs ywllowtail tuna, 2 pcs toro
Sashimi Sushi Platter
Broadway Roll, Tuna or Salmon Avocado Roll, California Roll, 5 Sashimi: 2pcs tuna, 2 pcs salmon, 1 pc yellowtail, 1 pc toro, 6 sushi: 2 pcs salmon, 2 pcs tuna, 2 pcs toro