Arais

$16.95

Juicy ground lamb stuffed in crispy baked pita, dipped in our home made rub. Served with Pico de Gallo, Hot Fried Pepper & Tahini.

Atlantic Salmon Carpaccio

$18.95

Thin sliced fresh salmon, topped with avocado, cherry tomato, ponzu sauce

Black Angus Beef Sliders

$16.95

(3) 100% USDA house ground beef sliders on soft buns topped with arugula, grilled onions and BBQ Sauce

Brisket Tacos

$16.50

Slow cooked and smoked flavored pulled brisket tossed in our BBQ sauce and placed on 3 warm corn tortillas topped with fresh cole slaw.

Broadway Tenders

$15.95

Your choice of chicken tenders drenched in our BBQ sauce (mild spicy) or tossed in a tangy Buffalo sauce. Take out & Delivery orders - Sauce coming on the side

Broadway Wings

$15.95

Your choice of 5 crispy wings drenched in our BBQ sauce (mild spicy) or tossed in a tangy Buffalo. Take out & Delivery orders - Sauce coming on the side.

Cauliflower Wings

$15.95

Lightly Breaded Florets, BBQ Coated. Served with garlic mayo sauce. Take out & Delivery orders - Sauce coming on the side

Chopped Liver

$16.95

Served in a bed of lettuce, tomato, and onions

Chopped Liver Bruschetta

$15.95

Served with garden veggies and topped with fresh garlic herbs and caramelized onions

Hummus/Tahini

$13.50

Our Hummus and Tahini is made daily by us and served with fresh pita bread. Choose to top it off with our home-made fresh crispy falafel balls or our famous baby chicken thigh "Shawarma"

Moroccan Beef Cigars

$14.95

(5) Crispy cigars filled with seasoned tangy beef and served with our house tahini sauce.

Mushroom Gnocchi

$15.95

Home-made crispy potato Gnocchi tossed with our creamy portobello mushroom sauce

Pastrami Pizzette

$14.95

Crisp oval flat bread topped with our house made vegan nut cheese, smoked pastrami, brine pickles, and drizzled with honey mustard.

Potato Pancakes

$15.95

5 of our favorite crispy homemade potato latkes served with traditional apple sauce on the side

Shawarma Tacos

$15.95

Our famous spit roasted baby chicken thighs shawarma sliced and placed on 3 warm corn tortillas topped with fresh pico de gallo and spicy aioli

Short Ribs Tacos

$15.95

Rich slow braised short ribs laced with flavorful reduction placed on 3 warm corn tortillas topped with fresh cole slaw and parve caesar dressing.

Tex - Mex Brisket Empanadas

$15.50

3 crispy empanadas filled with our slow-cooked Brisket smoked flavored and served with a tomato garlic reduction and guacamole

Yellowtail Tuna Carpaccio

$17.95

Sliced yellowtail sashimi topped with jalapeno, massago and ponzu sauce

Burgers

"Bacon" Avocado Burger

$27.95

Our traditional burger topped with hickory smoked beef bacon, chipotle aioli, creamy avocado, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a brioche with side of french fries.

BBQ Burger

$26.95

Our beef burger topped with onion strings and fried egg and finished off with Honey BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche with side of french fries.

Broadway 'Cheeseburger'

$27.95

Our classic burger topped with nut-based vegan non-dairy cheese along with arugula, sliced pickles, dijon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. Served on a brioche with side of french fries.

Broadway Burger

$24.95

Our classic burger USDA 8 oz House Ground, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce and Tomatoes. Served on a brioche with side of french fries.

Falafel Burger

$24.50

Our in house falafel formed into a burger patty, topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a brioche with tahini and side of french fries.

Impossible Burger

$26.50

Impossible ‘Meat’, Asian Slaw, Veganaise, and Avocado. Served on a brioche with side of Sweet Potato Fries

Lamb Burger

$28.95

Ground in-house and formed into a patty, dressed in Garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a brioche with side of french fries.

Le Massive Burger

$40.95

Double patty burger (16 oz), served with a fried egg, bacon, pastrami, and onion rings on top. Served on a brioche with House Slaw and side of french fries.

Pastrami Burger

$26.95

Our house beef burger topped with grilled, cured, and smoked pastrami. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions. Served on a brioche with side of french fries.

By the Lb

Babaganoush By the Lb

Beef Tongue (When Available) By the Lb

Bologna By the Lb

Brisket By the Lb

Broadway Pastrami By the Lb

Chicken Salad By the Lb

Chopped Liver By the Lb

Coleslaw By the Lb

Corned Beef By the Lb

Egg Salad By the Lb

Frankfurter By the Lb

Fresh Turkey By the Lb

Gefilte Fish By the Lb

Grinded and stuffed fish

Hard Salami By the Lb

Hummus By the Lb

Potato Salad By the Lb

Roast Beef By the Lb

Romanian Pastrami By the Lb

Salami By the Lb

Shawarma By the Lb

Smoked Mexican Turkey By the Lb

Smoked Turkey By the Lb

Tahini By the Lb

Tuna Salad By the Lb

Turkish Salad By the Lb

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$29.95

Crispy and golden skinned slow roasted rotisserie chicken is seasoned with a delightful blend of herbs and spices

By The Piece

Bag of Pita

$5.00

Derma

$5.50

Kreplach

$3.00

Laffa by the Pc

$3.00

Loaf of rye bread

$9.00

Matzah Ball

$3.00

Pita by pc

$0.65

Slice of rye

$0.25

Whole wheat wrap by Pc

$3.00

Stuffed Cabbage

$8.00

Grilled Chicken by pc

$9.95

Schnitzel by pc

$9.95

Boneless Chicken Steak by pc

$9.95

Cakes

Chocolate Mousse 10 inch

$69.95

Chocolate Mousse 8 inch

$49.95

Strawberry Short Cake 10 inch

$69.95

Strawberry Short Cake 8 inch

$49.95

Deli Sandwiches

Bologna Sandwich

$22.95

Traditional cured and smoked giant beef sausage seasoned and sliced to order. Served on a rye bread. Served with Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Brisket Sandwich

$22.95

A Mr. Broadway Classic. Tender beef slow cooked and trimmed - choose a lean or a more juicy cut. Served on a rye bread. Served with Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Broadway Pastrami Sandwich

$22.95

Traditional pastrami is cured, coated in our special rub and then steamed to perfection. Served on a rye bread. Served with Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.95

Chicken chunks mixed with crunchy diced celery and mild seasoning and Hellmann's Mayonnaise. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Combo Sandwich

$25.45

Choose any combination of 2 of our delicious meats on a bread of your choice. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Corned Beef Sandwich

$22.95

Old fashion home - cured corned beef seasoned with fresh pickling and spices. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Egg Salad Sandwich

$17.95

Shredded whole eggs in creamy seasoned aioli . Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Fresh Turkey Sandwich

$22.95

Fresh lean white meat turkey hand trimmed and roasted daily with delicate spices. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Pickled Tongue (When available) Sandwich

$33.95

A premium delicacy, our tender rich beef tongue is pickled by us, is lean and full of flavor. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Roast Beef Sandwich

$22.95

Lean and juicy beef shoulder cooked to a perfect medium rare temperature. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Romanian Pastrami Sandwich

$23.95

Our Romanian Style pastrami is cured, extra coated in our special rub and then steamed to perfection. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Salami Sandwich

$22.95

Traditional select beef smoked and seasoned with coriander, black pepper and other special herbs and spices Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Side by Side Sandwich

$25.45

A great way for you to try 2 of our meats in one single sandwich order! We will make 2 halves of sandwiches based on your choice. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Smoked Mexican Turkey Sandwich

$22.95

Our white meat turkey smoked and glazed with mexican spices and herbs, sliced to order. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Smoked Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

$22.95

Our white meat turkey pastrami smoked and cured with spices and herbs, sliced to order. Served on a rye bread. Served with: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$22.95

Our white meat turkey smoked and glazed with delicate spiced and herbs, sliced to order. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$17.95

All white meat tuna mixed with Hellmann's Mayonnaise. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Chopped Liver Sandwich

$17.95

Homemade tradition, our chicken chopped liver pate is a customer favorite and has been served successfully for over 50 years. Served on a rye bread. Sides: Lunch - House Salad, Dinner - French Fries

Deli Specials

Broadway Brisket Ball

$27.95

Brisket of beef, white meat turkey, Served with onions, lettuce & tomato. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.

Gourmets Delight

$30.95

Triple decker pastrami, corned beef & tongue with cole slaw. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.

Super Deluxe

$28.95

Triple decker corned beef and pastrami w/cole slaw. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.

Twin Kings

$27.95

White turkey breast & roast beef w/cole slaw. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.

Pastrami Plus

$27.95

Hot pastrami & delicious chopped liver. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.

The New Yorker

$27.95

White turkey breast & pastrami w/cole slaw & russian dressing. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.

Park Ave Special

$30.95

White turkey breast, pastrami & tongue w/cole slaw. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.

Captain Special

$28.95

Triple decker of pastrami, corned beef & turkey, served w/sweet peppers filled w/potato salad. Served on a rye bread and side of house Salad.

Dessert

Carrot 'Cream' Cake

$14.95

A delicious rich baled custard with a crisp caramel crust

Chocolate Rosemarie Cake

$14.95

Three layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse coated with rich chocolate ganache

Caramel 'Cheesecake'

$14.95

Non dairy and and lactose free rich lemon scented New York style 'cheesecake' with a graham cracker crust

Rugalach

$14.95

Flaky house baked pastries featuring rich chocolate, raspberry and cinnamon raising

'Ice Cream' Scoop

$5.00

One scoop of Vanilla flavored 'ice cream'

Multan Lava Cake

$14.95

A warm chocolate cake with a melted fudge center served with a scoop of parve vanilla ice cream

Peanut Butter Mousse Cups

$14.95

Baklava

$12.95

Baklava is a layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey.

Entrée

BBQ Beef Spare Ribs

$46.95

Slow cooked beef ribs with a tangy BBQ glaze

Boneless Chicken Steak

$33.95

Butterflied tender pargiyot " baby dark meat chicken" rubbed in Middleastern spices and grilled to order. Served with Seasoned Vegetables, Basmati Rice and Choice of Pita Bread

Braised Boneless Short Ribs

$37.50

Short ribs slow cooked in a broth of lemongrass, ginger garlic and garden vegetables, served over mashed potato with a flavorful reduction sauce

Filet Mignon Dinner

$55.95

Two exceptionally lean and tender rib medallions marinated in fresh herbs and grilled to order

Hot Open Sandwich

$30.95

Your choice of any of our premium deli meats served with gravy over our famous mashed potatoes

Marinated Grilled Chicken

$32.95

All white meat chicken marinated in garlic, fresh herbs, and olive oil and grilled to order and Choice of Pita Bread

Rib Eye - on the Bone

$53.95

Oversized Black Angus American Beef Rib Eye hand trimmed and grilled to order

Rotisserie Chicken

$35.95

Crispy and golden skinned slow roasted rotisserie chicken is seasoned with a delightful blend of herbs and spices

Salmon Entree

$36.95

Pan seared Atlantic salmon fillet with crispy skin and moist interior garnished with fresh tossed greens

Schnitzel Entree

$35.95

2 Large seasoned & breaded chicken cutlets

Shawarma Entree

$35.95

Hand carved, spit roasted baby dark meat chicken marinated in middle eastern seasonings served with fresh pita bread, israeli salad, our house tahini and hot sauce on the side.

Southern Fried Chicken

$33.50

4 pieces of Texas style double fried chicken

Surprise Steak

$59.95

Bistro style sliced cap reserve steak cooked to perfection served and crispy fries

Fried Chicken

Dinner Box 10 pcs

$44.95

Bucket 21 pcs

$79.95

by Piece

$5.95

Salads

Ahi Tuna Nicoise

$26.95

Seared sushi grade tuna, sliced and arranged on top of mixed baby greens tossed with our citrus oregano vinaigrette, and topped with a hard-boiled egg, roasted potatoes, black olives and freshly sliced red radishes.

Chef Salad

$26.95

Fresh tossed greens topped with our premium pastrami, corned beef, and turkey with a hard-boiled egg, crostini, cherry tomatoes, and onions.

Crunchy Beet

$22.95

Fresh shredded beets marinated overnight with tarragon and citrus vinegar on top of arugula, with parve cream cheese croquettes and candied walnuts. Served with fresh oregano vinaigrette.

House Mesclun

$22.95

A fresh toss of mixed baby greens, click to choose your topping

Kale Caesar

$22.95

Shredded tender kale leaves tossed with red quinoa, polenta croutons, and roasted plum tomatoes. Served with our creamy parve Caesar dressing on the side

Organic Faro Salad

$23.95

Organic ancient whole wheat grain mixed with fresh chickpeas, edamame, diced cucumbers, arugula, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries and radishes topped with roasted cauliflower and fresh squeezed lemon.

House Mesclun (Copy)

$22.95

A fresh toss of mixed baby greens, click to choose your topping

Shabbos Special

Shabbos Special 1

$35.95

Whole Crispy and Golden Skinned slow Roasted Rotisserie Chicken and a side dish

Shabbos Special 2

$65.95

2-Whole Crispy and Golden Skinned slow Roasted Rotisserie Chicken and 2- side dish

Bag of Challah Rolls (6)

$6.95

Whole Challah

$6.95

Cholent

$9.95

Shawarma & Wraps

Shawarma Sandwich

$20.95

Our famous spit roasted chicken shawarma is marinated in herbs and spices and sliced off a rotisserie grill to order. Served on a Pita bread with Israeli Salad, Tahini and hot sauce on the side.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$20.95

Our crispy breaded chicken with creamy kale Caesar salad, avocado and roasted red pepper on a wholewheat wrap served with a side of fresh greens.

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$20.95

All white meat chicken pesto grilled with fresh spinach, caramelized onions, avocado and kale basil pesto on a wholewheat wrap served with a side of fresh greens.

Spicy Salmon Wrap

$20.50

Pan seared salmon layered with fresh arugula, roasted tomatoes, cucumbers and spicy aioli served on a wholewheat wrap served with a side of fresh greens

Falafel Sandwich

$19.50

Five of our homemade crispy falafel balls Served on a pita bread with Israeli salad, hummus, Tahinni and hot sauce on the side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$20.95

Build your own - Choose your favorite sauce and vegetables to be added to our marinated grilled chicken, served on a bread of your choice with israeli salad, Tahini and Hot Sauce on the side

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$20.95

Build your own - Choose your favorite sauce and vegetables to be added to our Golden breaded chicken cutlet, served on a bread of your choice with israeli salad, tahinni and hot sauce on the side

Hot Dog Sandwich

$10.95

Served on a Bun.

Sides

Side Basmati Rice

$9.95

Side Brown Rice

$9.95
Side French Fries

$9.95

Side Half Sour Pickles

$5.95
Side House Salad

$9.95

Side Hush Puppy

$9.95
Side Israeli Salad

$9.95

Side Knish

$9.95

Baked and round

Side Mashed Potato

$9.95

Side Mixed Pickles

$5.95

Side Potato Chips

$1.50

Side Potato Kugel

$9.95

Side Rye Bread

$0.25

Side Sour Pickles

$5.95

Side Sour Tomato

$9.95

Side Square Knish

$9.95

Dipped fried and square

Side Steamed Vegetables

$9.95
Side Stuffed Derma

$9.95

Side Sweet Pepper

$6.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$9.95

Side Onion Ring

$9.95

Signature Sandwiches

Bacon Steak & Eggs

$28.95

Thin Sliced Prime Rib, Smoked Beef "Bacon", Sunny Side up Egg, Basil Pesto, Roasted Tomatoes. Served on a House Ciabatta with side of French Fries.

Chicken "Parm"

$27.95

Crispy White Meat, garlic aioli, roasted onions & peppers, Provolone 'cheese'. Served on a House Ciabatta with side of French Fries.

Chicken Po' boy

$28.50

Breaded Baby Chicken, Sundried Tomato Aioli, Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles. Served on a House Ciabatta with side of French Fries.

Chirami

$26.95

Panini-pressed ciabatta with crispy breaded chicken cutlets, grilled pastrami, creamy guacamole and a touch of sun dried tomatoes aioli. Served on a House Ciabatta with side of sweet potato fries.

Corned Beef Reuben

$27.50

Pickled Corned Beef, Cheddar "Cheese", Sauerkraut, Fried Onions, Horseradish "Cream". Served on a House Ciabatta with side of sweet potato fries.

Grilled Chicken Panini

$26.95

House ciabatta with grilled marinated white meat chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, arugula, avocado and spicy aioli. Pressed and served hot with kale Caesar salad. Served on a House Ciabatta.

Prime Rib

$27.95

Thin slices of juicy grass fed Rib Eye served on a ciabatta with oven roasted plum tomatoes, crispy onions, and a touch of kale basil pesto. Served on a House Ciabatta with side of onion rings.

Pulled Brisket

$26.95

Smoked Flavored Pulled Brisket, Red Cabbage Slaw, Served on a Brioche with side of Sweet Potato Fries

Short Rib Sandwich

$27.50

Rich slow braised short ribs laced with flavorful reduction. Served on a baguette and side of french fries.

Turkey Club

$24.95

A signature favorite - panini pressed multigrain hero with our oven roasted turkey, crispy hard salami, creamy avocado, lettuce, tomatoes with Dijon aioli. Served with fresh tossed greens.

Soups

Kreplach Soup

$11.45
Matzo Ball Soup

$11.45
Noodle Soup

$9.95

Rice Soup

$9.95

Soup of the Day

$9.95
Tomato Vegetable Soup

$9.95

Beverages

N/A Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Sushi

Sushi Appetizers

Edamame

$10.95
Spicy Tuna Tartar

$16.50
Spicy Salmon Tartar

$15.50
Sushi 4 Pc

$17.50
Sashimi 6 Pc

$19.95

Sushi Pizza

$19.95

Poke Bowl

$26.95

Rice Kani Salad, Edamame, Avocado, Scallions, Lemon, Shiitake Mushroom, Carrot, Ginger, Fried Onions, Ponzo Sauce

Sushi by the Piece

Tuna by pc

$8.00

Salmon by pc

$6.95

Yellowtail by pc

$6.95

Toro by pc

$9.95

Sushi Special Rolls

Atlantic Roll

$13.50

Tuna, Avocado, Mango

Kamakazi Roll

$13.50

Salmon, kani, Avocado

Triple Crown Roll

$19.50

Spicy Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Topped Topped with Tuna, Yellowtail & Avocado

Green Dragon Roll

$18.50

Tuna, Salmon, Topped with Avocado

Brooklyn Roll

$19.50

Kani Salad, Crunch, Topped w/ Seared Salmon, Special Sauce

Rainbow Roll

$18.95

California Topped with Salmon Tuna and Avocado

Tiger Eye

$19.95

Spicy Tuna,Jalapeno,Mango, Topped with Tuna or Salmon

Veggie Dragon Roll

$17.50

Sweet Potato, Mango, Cucumber, topped with Avocado

Broadway Roll

$18.95

Salmon Avocado Roll Topped with Spicy Tuna

Spider Roll

$19.95

Spicy Tuna, Crunch avocado, Topped with Pepper Tuna

Fuji Roll

$18.50

Salmon Tempura, Mango, Topped with Avocado

Manhattan Roll

$20.95

Tuna, Avocado, Scallion, Topped with Seared Toro & Spicy Sauce

Q Sashimi Roll

$18.50

Tuna,Salmon, Kani, Avocado, Wrapped in Cucumber, Ponzu

Sushi Combination Rolls

Three Spicy Rolls

$26.95

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Yellowtail roll

Three Veggie Rolls

$24.50

Sweet potato, carrot- mango- cucumber, avocado roll

Cali combo

$27.95

Tuna Avo, Salmon Avo,California

Mix Combo

$27.95

Spicy Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon Skin

Sushi Entrees

Sashimi Entree

$41.95

14 Fresh tender pieces, 4 Salmon, 4 Yellowtail, 4 tuna, 2 Toro

Sushi Entree

$35.95

Salmon roll, 7 pcs assorted sushi, 1 pc toro

Sushi & Sashimi Entree

$40.95

Tuna or Salmon Roll, 5 Sushi pieces: 2pcs Tuna, 2pcs Salmon, 1pc Toro; 8 Sashimi: 2 pcs Tuna, 2 pcs Salmon, 2pcs Yellowtail, 2 pcs Toro

Sushi for 2

$54.95

Spider Roll, Salmon Avocado Roll, 8 pcs sushi: 2 pcstuna, 2 pcs salmon, 2 pcs ywllowtail tuna, 2 pcs toro

Sashimi Sushi Platter

$63.95

Broadway Roll, Tuna or Salmon Avocado Roll, California Roll, 5 Sashimi: 2pcs tuna, 2 pcs salmon, 1 pc yellowtail, 1 pc toro, 6 sushi: 2 pcs salmon, 2 pcs tuna, 2 pcs toro

Sushi Fried Rolls

Ginza Roll

$15.95

Cooked Salmon, Tempura Crunch, Avocado

Tokoyo Roll

$16.95

Cooked Tuna, Fried Onion, Avocado

Sushi Low Carb Rolls

Energy Roll

$14.95

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Asparagus, Soybean Wrapper

Warm Up Roll

$15.95

Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber Wrap

Swimmer Roll

$15.95

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Tempura Crunch, Masago, Soybean Wrapper

Sushi Rolls and Handrolls

Yellowtail Scallion

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$9.50

Avocado Roll

$7.95
California Roll

$7.95

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$7.95

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Pepper Crusted Cooked Tuna Roll

$10.95

Cucumber Roll

$7.95

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.50
Salmon Avocado Cucumber Roll

$10.50

Tuna Avocado

$10.95

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.95

Salmon Tempura Roll

$9.95

Garden Roll

$7.95

Shitaki Asparagus Roll

$7.95

Salmon Avocado Roll

$10.50

Sushi Salads

Avocado Salad

$14.50
Kani Salad

$14.50
Salmon Skin Salad

$14.50
Spicy Tuna Salad

$15.50
Shitaki Salad

$14.50

Sushi Spicy Rolls

Hot Roll

$13.95

Spicy Tuna Mango, and Chopped Jalapeno

Tongue Lash Roll

$15.50

Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Hot Peppers, Topped with Spicy Tuna

Hatzalah Roll

$15.95

Tuna, Salmon, Jalapeno, Avocado, Topped with Fried Green Peppers.