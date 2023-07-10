2x points now for loyalty members
Mr Bumbles Cafe 263 New Scotland Avenue
Smoothies
Build Your Own Smoothie
Build your own smoothie.
Ambrosia Berry Smoothie
Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, milk or juice.
Big John Blend Smoothie
Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, milk or juice.
The Split Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, yogurt, milk or juice.
Nonis Nectar Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, yogurt, orange juice.
Mango Tango Smoothie
Yogurt, banana, mango, pineapple, orange juice
Super Green Smoothie
Spinach, banana, green apple, pineapple, avocado
Blueberry Raspbery Citrus Splash Smoothie
Blueberries, raspberries, orange juice, lemonadew
Canteloupe Melon Ball Smoothie
Yogurt, banana, cantaloupe, pineapple, orange juice.
Apple Pie Smoothie
Green and red apple, granola, apple sauce, apple juice.
Blueberry Pancake Smoothie
Blueberries, granola, yogurt, maple syrup, oatmilk.
The Stinger Smoothie
Cucs, pineapple, cantaloupe, jalapeno, orange juice, lemonade.
Breakfast
Bumbles Breakfast Sandwich
Build your own breakfast sandwich.
Basic Bagel
Choose a bagel and accompiments
Veggie Breakfast Wrap
Build your veggie wrap.
Supreme Avocado Toast
Our most popular item!
Fresh Fruit Oatmeal
Oatmeal, made to order the way you liike.
Golden Nugget Parfait
A customizable parfait.
Toasted PB&J
A simple classic.
Wraps and Sammies
Bumbles Club Sandwich
Traditional Classic
The Elvis
Peanut Butter, Bacon and Banna
New Scotland Chicken Clucker
Brioche, Chicken, Bacon, LTO
Bumble Beefee
Rye, Swiss, Coleslaw, RoastBeef
Fly By Turkey
Turkey, avocado, bacon, LTO
The Albany Cardinal
Panini bread, basil, chicken, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, red pepper pesto
The Bishop
Panini bread, basil, avocado, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, red pepper pesto
Grilled Cheese
Choose your bread, cheese, and soup.
Build Your Own Sandwich
Build it how you like.
Soups and Salads
Small House Salad
Greens, LTO, bell peppers, cucs, olives
Large House Salad
Greens, LTO, bell peppers, cucs, olives
Small Spinach Salad
Spinach, bacon, cucs, tomato, mushrooms
Large Spinach Salad
spinach, bacon, cucs, tomato, mushrooms
Honest Cobb Salad
Greens, Tomatos, avocado, bacon, hardboiled egg
Chopped Cubano Cobb
Romaine, jalapenos, pineapple, avocado, ham, and swiss
Road Runner
Greens, and veggies
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Greens, tomato, onion, bell peppers, cucs, blue cheese crumbles.