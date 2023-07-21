Mr. Cactus - 2 - EM 1010 U.S. 202
Full Menu
Chicken
Tortas
Caldos (Soups)
Traditional Pozole
Is a rich brothy soup made with boiled chicken hominy and red special sauce. Served with two crispy corn tortillas, radish, and lime
Caldo De Res
Beef soup with vegetables
Caldo De Pollo
Vegetable chicken soup
Menudo Soup
Authentic Mexican soup made with beef tripe in both bases of guajillo pepper and spices. Served with onions, cilantro, and lime
Caldo De Mariscos
An amazing mixed seafood cooked in delicious broth
Tortilla Soup
Delicious chicken recipe with tomato sauce, avocado, onions, and cilantro
Kids Menu
Vegetarian Options
Enchiladas Green Sauce
Enchiladas green sauce with fresh cheese and cream on top. Served with a side of rice
Enchiladas Red Sauce
Enchiladas red sauce with fresh cheese and cream on top. Served with a side of rice
4 Hard Rolled Tacos
With mixed veggies, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and fresh cheese
3 Soft Grilled Cactus Taco
With onion, cilantro, and avocado
Veggie Linguine
Veggie linguine delicious pasta. Served with fresh salad
Veggie Burrito
Veggie burrito with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Flour Quesadillas
With veggies and mozzarella cheese
Veggies Empanada
Fried corn tortilla filled with mixed veggies
Chimichanga
Fried flour tortillas filled with rice, beans, lettuce, mixed cheese, and sour cream
Veggie Nachos
Tostada Bowl
Tostada bowls hard shell bowl, rice, beans, lettuce, veggies, tomato, guac, and sour cream
Side Order
Mexican Rice 8 Oz
Black Beans 8 Oz
Pronto Guacamole. 8 Oz
Crispy Chips 16oz
Pico De Gallo 8 Oz
French Fries
3 Grilled Jalapeños
3 Grilled Cactus
Two Sunny Eggs
Green Plantains Tostones
4 Green Onions
Grilled Veggies
Mashed Potatoes
With cheese and bacon
Desserts
Flan Napolitano
Homemade
4 Churros
Elotes
Mexican corn with mayonnaise, cheese, and tajín
3 Leches
Three milk cakes
Platanos Maduros
Sweet plantains
Strawberries
Fresh bowl side
Strawberries in Sweet Cream
With sweet cream
Esquites Mexican
Street corn in a cup with tajin and cheese
Taste of Mexico
Botana Azteca
Mexican rice and beans, pork belly on top. Comes with pico de gallo, guac, and chips
1 Piece Tlayuda Oaxaqueña
Large homemade tortilla covered with beans sauce, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, and cabbage
2 Pieces Tlayuda Oaxaqueña
Large homemade tortilla covered with beans sauce, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, and cabbage
Sopes
3 homemade tortillas garnished with beans, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese. Choice of protein: chicken, beef, carnitas, or chorizo
Empanadas
3 per order filled with chicken on top lettuce, fresh cheese, and sour cream
Flautas
4 pieces. Fried rolled tortilla filled with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh cheese, and rice
Tamales
3 pieces per order choice: red, green, or cheese, and vegetables
Burger
100% pure beef with bacon, ham, sausage, lettuce, and tomato with fries
Tostadas
Chicken or beef, three round corn tortillas with chopped protein on top lettuce
Chilaquiles
Corn tortillas tossed in green or red sauce with cheese, cream, and onion. Served with eggs and salted beef
Enchiladas
Choice: green or red sauce. Rolled tortillas filled with shredded chicken, sour cream, and cheese
Mole Negro Traditional
Sweet recipe from Oaxaca. Made of three different dry pepper, dry fruits. Served with chicken, rice, and beans
Enmoladas
Four mole tortillas filling with chicken garnish and onions cilantro, cheese
Entrees
Fresco Guacamole
Elotes
4 pieces. Mexican corn on the cob covered with mayo, cotija cheese, and chili tajin
Nopal Salad
Delicious cactus salad made with tomato, onion, cilantro, salt, and lime
Salsa Bandera
Mix vegetables: tomato, onions, avocado, lime, and cilantro
Salsa De Queso
Cheese dip. With chorizo for an extra charge
Traditional Buffalo Wings
12 pieces
Nachos La Familia
With cheese, lettuce, beans, mix cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Picadera
Pork belly, fried chicken, sausage, and beef ribs
Ceviche Tropical Marinate
Seafood cooked in lime, juice mixed, tomato, onions, cucumbers, and avocado
Tour for Mexico
Mini tacos, mini nachos, flautas, wings, chorizo dip, and plantains
Healthy Salads
Frontera Burritos
Todo Burrito
Mixed lettuce, cheese, rice, beans, bell peppers, corn, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Frontera Burrito
Lettuce, cheese, rice, beans, and sour cream
Champion Burrito
Mozzarella cheese, guacamole, rice, and pico de gallo
Mexican Burrito
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce
Ultimo Enchilado Style Burrito
Soaked in red sauce with melted mixed cheese on top
Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla with delicious melted cheese on top
Tostada Burrito
Rice, beans, spring lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and mixed cheese
Bowl Burrito
Rice, beans, spring lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and mixed cheese
Main Dishes
El Viajero
Grill chicken breast, grilled steak, and grilled shrimp on top
Pueblo Viejo
Skirt steak with shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and grilled jalapeño
Mexico Lindo
Grilled steak, cactus, chorizo, and melted Oaxaca cheese on top
Mi Pueblo
3 pieces. Monterrey enchilada one tamal on top
Costillas De Res
Juicy grilled beef ribs with pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas
1 Meat Alambre Chilango
Onions, bell pepper, mushroom, chorizo, chicken, beef, and shrimp
4 Meat Alambre Chilango
Onions, bell pepper, mushroom, chorizo, chicken, beef, and shrimp
NY Steak
Sizzling plate cooked at your favorite temperature
Skirt Steak
For meat lovers juicy and delicious. Select your favorite temperature
The Most Popular: Molcajete
2 people recommended grilled steak, chicken, pork marinate, chorizo, shrimp, fresh cheese, avocado, onions, cactus, and grilled jalapeño. Served with rice and beans
Sizzling Fajitas Sauteed
Served with rice and beans
Parrillada
Grill basket comes with Mexican sausage, grilled steak, beef ribs, pork marinate, chicken, shrimp, and queso Oaxaca. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, cactus, jalapeño, rice, and beans. (4) people recommend
Bistec Con Nopales
Grilled steak with onions and cactus
Bistec a La Mexicana Style
Steak sauteed with jalapeño, tomato, and onions
Bistec Encebollado
Sauteed steak in caramel onions
Carne Asada
Delicious marinated grilled steak
Cesina Ranchera
Delicious salty beef
Chuleta a La Mexicana
Mexican-style pork chop
Chuleta Con Camarones
Pork chop with shrimp
Carnitas La Familia
Carnitas cactus style. Served with limes, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, and beans sauce
Chipotle Linguini
Sauteed shrimp in a chipotle cream
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp in deviled sauce
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp in garlic sauce
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded shrimp
Pescado Frito
Fried fish with bone
Filete De Pescado Empanizado
Breaded Fish fillet
Salmon Sizzling
Atlantic salmon herb roasted filled in tequila tomatillo sauce
Plato Pirata
(Pirate) fish-filled, shrimp rolled in bacon, crispy calamari octopus in garlic sauce
Crema De Mariscos
Mixed seafood sauteed in delicious garlic cream sauce
Pulpo Al Ajillo
(Sizzling plate) delicious octopus marinated in garlic sauce
Agua Chile
Shrimp in lime cooked tossed with cucumber, avocado, tomato, and onion in special chef sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Steak Tacos
Savory Carnitas Tacos
Chorizo Tacos
Spicy Pork Tacos
Veggie Taco
Beef Tongue Tacos (Orden)
3X order
Beef Tripe Tacos ( Orden)
3X order
Shrimp Tacos (Orden)
3X order
Fish Tacos ( Orden)
3X order
Birria Tacos
Combo Taco
With rice and beans
American Tacos
2 flour tortillas with sweet peppers, lettuce, cheese, and avocado
Taco Placero
With rice, chorizo, boiled egg, breaded beef, sauteed jalapeño, and onion
Para Todos
10 tacos. Choice: steak, chicken, carnitas al pastor. Includes cilantro, onions, salsas, and limes
4 Tacos
Drinks Menu
Hot Beverages
Natural Juices
Homemade Natural Waters
Breakfast/Lunch
Breakfasts and Late Brunch
Huevos - Scramble Eggs
1 ham, 2 chorizo, 3 green sauce, 4 Mexican style. All include rice and beans, tortillas, or toast
Combo Breakfast
2 eggs, bacon, pork sausage, home potatoes, and toast
Cactus Breakfast
2 sunny eggs with ham, bacon, sausage, home potatoes, and pancakes
Two Eggs with Pancakes
Two Eggs with Toast
NY Steak with Eggs
Two eggs any style with homemade sauce served with toast, home potatoes, or corned beef hash