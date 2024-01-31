Skip to Main content
MR. CRABS RIVERDALE
Online Ordering Unavailable
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Apps
Salads
Entrees
Sandswiches
Seafood Boil
Sides + Extras
Desserts
CATFISH STRIPS
$12.99
FRIED CALAMARI
$13.99
SEAFOOD DEVIL EGG'S
$13.99
SALMON SLIDERS
$14.99
MR CRAB JUMBO CAKES
$21.99
FRIED SHRIMP
$13.99
FLOCKA WINGZ
$13.99
JERK SHRIMP ROLLS
$13.99
SHRIMP KABOB
$13.99
HUSH PUPPIES
$6.99
Ceasar
$11.99
House
$6.99
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
$10.99
LOUISIANA STYLE SEAFOOD GUMBO
$14.99
ISLAND SHRIMP
$20.99
CRAB RAVIOLI
$22.99
FRIED KING SNAPPER
$35.99
ATLANTIC SALMON
$27.99
SURF AND TURF
$26.99
LOBSTER TAIL
$29.99
FRIED WHITING
$18.99
LAMB CHOPS
$37.99
TURKEY WINGS
$24.99
SHRIMP PO BOY
$14.99
CATFISH PO BOY
$14.99
Mr Crab Riverdale burger
Seafood boil
$59.99
Combo 1
Combo 2
Combo 3
crab a' la carte (with corn and potatoes)
Feast
Peach's piece for 2
Justin feast for 8
Victoria Jr fish and shrimp pack
Seasoned Fries
$4.00
Brocoli
$4.00
Coleslaw
$4.00
Seasoned Mashed Potatoes
$5.00
Creamy Lobster Mac
$8.00
Mac & Cheese
$6.00
Grits
$5.00
Corn On The Cob
$5.00
Eggs
$7.00
Yellow Rice
$5.00
Seafood Rice
$8.00
Ketchup.
$0.50
Tartar.
$0.50
Marinara.
$0.50
Honey Mustard.
$0.50
Fudge Brownie
$9.99
Vanilla Sundae
$10.99
MR. CRABS RIVERDALE Location and Ordering Hours
(770) 365-7005
7567 Georgia Highway 85, Riverdale, GA 30274
Closed
All hours
