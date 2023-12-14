Skip to Main content
Donuts
By the Dozen
Baked Goods
Beverages
By the Half Dozen
Donuts
Donut Holes
$0.44
Glazed or Sugar
$2.15
Frosted
$2.43
Fillng
$3.09
Fancys
$4.32
Signature
$4.93
By the Dozen
Donut Holes
$4.15
Glazed or Sugar
$20.79
Mix
$25.99
Fancys
$41.49
Baked Goods
Muffin
$2.34
Croissant
$3.79
Butter Roll
$3.79
Beverages
Water
$1.61
Coffee
$2.60
Minute Maid
$2.86
Bottled
$2.86
Monster
$2.86
Milk
$3.38
By the Half Dozen
Glazed or Sugar 1/2 dozen
$13.51
Mixed 1/2 Dozen
$19.41
Fancy 1/2 Dozen
$27.14
Mr. Donut & Bakery- Wahiawa Wahiawa Location and Ordering Hours
(808) 369-7274
95 S Kamehameha Hwy, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Open now
• Closes at 3PM
All hours
