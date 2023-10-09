2x points now for loyalty members
Mr. Everything Deli -MLK
Food
Everything Healthy
Hot Low Carb Salads
Hot base garden salad. Low carb salad toppings include: lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, spinach, three cheeses, salt, black pepper, oregano, oil and vinegar
Cold Low Carb Salads
Cold base garden salad. Low carb salad toppings include: lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, spinach, three cheeses, salt, black pepper, oregano, oil and vinegar
Healthy Choice Rice
All yellow rice dishes are prepared with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach and topped with three cheeses plus diced tomatoes
Everything Burgers & Franks
Extras
Extra Dressing
Extra Spinach
Side Salads
Chips
Cheese
Turkey Bacon
Extra Broccoli
Extra Rice
Extra Veggies
Spianch Bed
Deli Cold Chicken Salad
Deli Cold Tuna Salad
Separate Hot from Cold
Add Shrimp
Add Chicken
Add Lamb
Add Ground Turkey
Add Ground Beef
Add Steak
Add Salmon
Toasted Crossiant
Toasted Pita
Side of Rice
Leave Salmon Whole
Cup of Ice
Everything Specialty Subs
The World Famous Grilled Chicken Sub
Freshly grilled chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms, topped with three melted cheeses. Served on a white or wheat sub roll with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes
The New York Style Cheese Steak
Prepared with grilled steak, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, topped with three melted cheeses. Served on a white or wheat sub roll with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers
The Queens Style Gyro
Prepared with grilled lamb or chicken, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms, topped with three melted cheeses. Served on a warm pita with our homemade cucumber sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes
Grilled Salmon Sub
Freshly cut salmon grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms, topped with three melted cheeses. Severed on a white or wheat sub roll with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes
The Veggie Lovers Sub
Chipotle black bean burger cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and spinach topped with three melted cheeses. Severed on a white or wheat sub roll with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes
The King Reuben Sandwich
Freshly sliced corned beef, grilled sauerkraut and melted swiss cheese on toasted rye bread with thousand island dressing
Deli Subs
Quesadillas
Everything Desserts
Non-Alcohol Beverages
Mr. Everything Drinks
Catering
Healthy Choice Pans
Half Pan Of Shrimp Over Rice
Full Pan Of Salmon Over Rice
Half Pan Of Salmon Over Rice
Full Pan Of Steak Over Rice
Half Pan Of Steak Over Rice
Full Pan Of Lamb Over Rice
Half Pan Of Lamb Over Rice
Full Pan Of Boca Over Rice
Half Pan Of Boca Over Rice
Full Pan Of Veggies Over Rice
Half Pan Of Veggies Over Rice
Full Pan Of Shrimp Over Rice
Full Pan Of Chicken Over Rice
Half Pan Of Grilled Chicken Over Rice
Other Catering Items
