Mr. King Taco
Food
Breakfast Burritos
- Chorizo Breakfast Burritos$6.95
mexican sausage, two eggs,beans hash brown
- Machaca Breakfast Burritos$6.95
shredded beef, two eggs, beans,bellpepers,onions
- Ham Breakfast Burritos$6.95
ham,two eggs,beans,cheese,hashbrown &green salsa
- Bacon Breakfast Burritos$6.95
bacon, two eggs,beans,cheese,hashbrowns,green salsa
- Sausage Breakfast Burritos$6.95
sausage two eggs,beans,cheese,hashbrowns,green salsa
- King Brb Breakfast Burritos$7.50
ham,bacon,sausage two eggs,beans,cheese,hashbrowns,salsa
Breakfast Plate
- Huevos Rancheros Plate$12.45
2 corn torillas topped with two eggs,salsa,cheese
- Chorizo Plate$12.45
mexican sausage,potato scrambled with two eggs
- Machaca Plate$12.45
shredded beef,two eggs,bell peppers,onions
- Chilaquiles Plate$12.45
sereved with eggs,cilantro,onions white cheese & beans
- Huevos A La Mexicana Plate$12.45
scrambled eggs,onions,tomato & serrano chile
Soft Taco
Hard Shell Taco
Burrito
- Carne Asada Burrito$8.95
grilled steak,rice beans & green salsa
- Al Pastor Burrito$8.95
marinated pork, rice,beans,onions,cilintro,green salsa
- Super Burrito Burrito$8.95
(grilled chicken or steak)beans,cheese,sour cream, gauc,lettuce,tomato,cheese, green salsa
- California Burrito$8.50
steak,fries,cheese,sour cream,
- Beans & Cheese Burrito$7.50
- Brc Burrito Burrito$8.50
Beans,Rice,Cheese
- Pollo Asada Burrito$8.95
grilled chicken,rice,beans,green salsa
- Carnitas Burrito$8.95
shredded pork,rice,beans &green salsa
- Surf-N-Turf Burrito$9.25
steak,shrimp,cheese,guac,rice,chipotle suace, pico
- Cali Surf-N-Turf Burrito$9.75
meat,shrimp,fries,guac,cheese,sour cream,chipolte suace.
Quesadilla
Torta
Taco Tuesday
Combination Plates
Seafood
A La Carte
- Nachos Supremo$11.50
meat,beans,cheese,guac,sour cream,onions,tomato,cilantro
- Super Fries$11.50
meat,beans,cheese,guac,sour cream,onions,tomato,cilantro
- (3) Rolled Taquitos$5.95
beef or chicken topped with lett,tomato,sour cream,guac & cheese
- (5) Rolled Taquitos$7.95
beef or chicken topped with lett,tomato,sour cream,guac & cheese
- French Fries$3.50
- Rice 8Oz$2.95
- Beans 8Oz$2.95
- (3) Flautas$5.95
beef or chicken topped with sour cream and cheese
- Guacamole 8 oz.$3.95