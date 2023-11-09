Mr.Loin 504 Crain Hwy
Steaks
- Fraldinha (Skirt Steak)$22.75
A delicious twist on the Mexican fajita steak, served with 3 sides.
- Picanha steak platter$23.75
8oz of the world famous Brazilian cut top of sirloin cap steak, served with 3 sides.
- Ribeye Steak$24.75
8oz Grilled to perfection, served with 3 sides of your choice
- Steak and onions$20.75
Top sirloin steak, grilled onions, served with 3 sides.
- Steak Stroganoff$18.75
Prime steak cooked in brazilian style creamy tomato sauce, rice, and fries
Chicken
- 1/4 Peruvian rotisserie chicken$13.50
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, served with 2 sides.
- 1/2 Peruvian rotisserie chicken$15.50
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, served with 2 sides.
- Whole Peruvian Rotisserie chicken$29.75
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, served with 3 sides.
- Chicken Stroganoff$13.75
chicken cooked in Brazilian style creamy tomato sauce, garnished with rice and fries
Sandwiches
Pizzarrito
- Calabreza Pizzarrito$11.75
Calabreza (Brazilian kielbasa}, mozzarella cheese and onions
- Cheese Pizzarrito$9.75
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and Oregano
- Chicken Catupiry Pizzarrito$13.75
Chicken, mozzarela and catupiry cheese, black olives
- Portuguesa Pizzarrito$12.75
ham, mozzarella cheese, boiled eggs, onion and black olives
Sides
- Carreteiro rice$6.00
Brazilian risotto with fresh meat, scallions, onions, garlic and cilantro.
- White rice$5.00
Cooked with onions and garlic
- Black Beans$5.00
black beans cooked with kielbasa(pork), onions, and garlic and bacon.
- Pinto Beans$5.00
Pinto Beans cooked with dry meat, onions and garlic. (no pork)
- Garden Salad$5.00
- Vinaigrette sauce$5.00
onions, tomato, cilantro, olive oil, and vinegar.
- Mixed vegetables$5.00
green beans, corn, peas and carrots.
- Green Beans$5.00
- Fried yuca$5.00
Fried yuca stripes
- French fries$5.00