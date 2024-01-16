Mr. Lucky's 19th Hole 900 S. Sundance Pkwy
Apps
- Samosas$14.00Out of stock
Spiced Potato & Pea, Tamarind Sauce
- Quesadillas$12.00
Cheese, Flour Tortillas, Pico de Gallo
- Mini Lobster Rolls$18.00Out of stock
3 Brioche Rolls w/ Butter Lobster
- Chile con Queso$13.00
Blended Mexican Cheese, Chorizo, Chips
- Mr. Lucky's Smoked Chicken Wings$18.00
8 Chicken Wings w/ Sauce
- Cheddar Sour Cream Tater Tots w/Bacon Jam$12.00Out of stock
Keg Tater Tots w/ Bacon Jam
- Charcuterie Board$22.00Out of stock
Assorted Meats & Cheese
- Hummus Board$15.00Out of stock
Housemade Hummus, Fresh Veggies
Salad
- Classic House Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomatoes
- Classic Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan
- 19th Hole Cobb Salad$12.00
Chopped Romaine, Bacon, Eggs, Avocado
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Crisp Iceberg, Bacon, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles
- Antipasto Salad$15.00Out of stock
Crisp Romaine, Asst. Olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella
Soup
Feature
- Fried Chicken & Gravy Poutine$18.00
Buttermilk Chicken, Cheese Curds, Shallot Gravy
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Toasted Brioche Bun, Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast
- Flame Grilled Burger$16.00
Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3 lb Beef Patty,
- SGC Croissant$13.00Out of stock
Croissant
- Reuben Sandwich$15.00
Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese
- 19th Hole BLTA$14.00
Bacon,Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo
- All Beef Hot Dog$8.00
Toasted Brioche Bun, Beef Frank
- Street Tacos$15.00Out of stock
Choice of Chicken Tinga or Carne Asada
Side
Dessert
- Brownie Sundae$9.00Out of stock
Hosemade Fudge Brownie, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
- Brioche Bread Pudding w/Brown Sugar Drizzle$9.00Out of stock
Brioche Bread, Egg, Cinnamon
- 19th Hole Oreo Ice Cream Cake$9.00Out of stock
Oreo, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Drizzle Hot Chocolate Sauce
- 19th Hole Cobbler$9.00Out of stock
Seasonal
- Mr. Lucky's Sundae$15.00Out of stock
- Cheesecake$9.00
- Churros w/Chocolate Sauce$9.00
Drinks
Coffee Menu
Fountain Drinks
Juice Menu
Tea & Lemonade
Breakfast
Breakfast Menu
- Breakfast Skillet$14.00
- Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito$12.00
- Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
- Avocado Toast$10.00
- Eggs Benedict$15.00Out of stock
- French Toast$13.00
- Lucky's All American$12.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
- 2 Eggs$2.00
- Applewood Smoked Bacon$2.00
- Sausage$2.00
- Breakfast Potatoes & Peppers$2.00
- Toast$2.00
- Seasonal Fruit$1.50
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
- Kids Burger w/Fries$10.00
- Kids Corn Dog w/Fries$8.00Out of stock
- Kids Grilled Cheese w/Fries$8.00
- Kids Mac-n-Chz$8.00
- Kids Marinara Pasta$8.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
- Kids Burger w/Fries$10.00
- Kids Corn Dog w/Fries$8.00Out of stock
- Kids Grilled Cheese w/Fries$8.00
- Kids Mac-n-Chz$8.00
- Kids Marinara Pasta$8.00