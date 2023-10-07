Food

Appetizers

Meatball Platter

$5.99

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Okra

$5.99

12 Wings

$9.99

Quesadillas

$7.99

6 Garlic Knots

$6.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99

Chel's Loaded Fries

$6.99

Choose favourite pizza topping & cheese over a bed of fries

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Home Chips

$2.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Stuffed Mushroom

$7.99

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$5.99

Soups

Cup Chicken Tortellini

$3.99

Bowl Chicken Tortellini

$5.99

Cup Pasta Fagioli

$3.99

Bowl Pasta Fagioli

$5.99

Salads

House Salad

$4.99+

Iceberg romaine mix, LTO choice of dressing

Large House Salad

$5.99

Iceberg romaine mix, LTO choice of dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese

Small Cob Salad

$7.99

Iceberg romaine mix, grilled chicken, blue cheese, LTO, bacon, cucumbers, red roasted peppers, avocado, and house dressing

Large Cob Salad

$9.99

Iceberg romaine mix, grilled chicken, blue cheese, LTO, bacon, cucumbers, red roasted peppers, avocado, and house dressing

Salad Bar

$7.99

Subs

Ham & Cheese

$6.95

Salami & Cheese

$6.95

Italian Combo

$7.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, LTO, mayo, and Italian dressing

Parmesan

$7.95

Chicken, meatball, eggplant

Extra Cutlet

$3.99

Meatball

$7.99

Specialty Subs and Wraps

Jae's Steak and Cheese

$9.96

Shaved ribeye topped with onions, peppers, and house seasoning with melted American cheese on a toasted NY sub, served with house cut fries or salad. Try it deep-fried in a flour wrap!

Lala's Chicken Bacon Ranch Avocado Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, LTO, bacon, cashew nuts, and ranch dressing on a flour tortilla served with fries or salad

J Marie's Po Boy

$9.95

Fried Cajun shrimp piled on a toasted Italian sub, LTO, and house remoulade served with fries or salad

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Chicken cutlet, hot sauce, blue cheese, celery, and blue cheese dressing served with fries or salad

Cubano

$9.95

House roast pork, melted Swiss cheese, pickles, and spicy mustard, served on a garlic toast sub served with fries or salad

Maddiebella Portabella

$9.99

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Burgers and Sandwiches

King Carter

$10.95

10 oz Angus burger topped with Cheddar cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce, bacon, and finish with a fried egg served with fries or salad

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Sammy Slammy BBQ Sandwich

$8.99

House BBQ pork, served on a brioche butter roll topped with Cheddar, fronions, BBQ sauce, & slaw

Caprese

$8.99

Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinaigrette, red roasted peppers on a toasted garlic sub served with fries or salad

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.95

Cheese Ravioli

$10.95

Lasagna

$9.95

Penne a La Vodka

$10.95

Manicotti

$10.95

Pasta Parmesan

$11.95

Meat Sauce Bolognese

$10.95

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Plain Pasta

$7.99

Strombolis & Calzones

Strombolis

$8.99

Calzones

$7.99

Pin Wheels

$2.75

House Entrées

Chicken Francese

$12.95

Chicken breast prepared in a lemon white wine butter sauce, over spaghetti served with salad and bread

Chicken Marsala

$12.95

Chicken breast prepared in a Marsala wine butter, onions, and mushrooms over a bed of penne pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$12.95

Chicken breast prepared in a house Alfredo sauce over a bed of linguine pasta

Parmesan

$12.95

Lemon Dill Salmon

$15.95

Seared salmon, finished with a lemon dill house sauce over a bed of garlic butter capellini. Side of veggies and salad

Shrimp Scampi

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp prepared in a garlic white whine butter sauce over a bed of pasta, & side salad

Linguine White Clam Sauce

$13.95

White clam sauce over linguine & side salad

Kids Menu

Personal Cheese 1/2 Pepperoni Aribella Pie

$6.99

Da Babies Platter

$5.99

Corn dogs & fries

J&K Melt

$5.99

Grilled cheese served with fries

2 Kids Sliders

$5.99

Two 2 oz patties served with fries

2 Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Served with fries

1 Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.99

Homemade sauce and meatball over spaghetti

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Desserts

Spice Cake

$6.99

New York Cheesecake

$6.99

Cannolis

$6.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese

$9.99

Medium Cheese

$12.99

Large Cheese

$17.99

Sicilian Pizza

Large Sicilian

$18.99

Grandma Pizza

Large Grandma Pizza

$18.99

White Pizza

Small White

$10.99

Medium White

$13.99

Large White

$18.99

Margharita Pizza

Small Margherita

$12.99

Medium Margherita

$14.99

Large Margherita

$18.99

Mr. NY's Specialty Pizza

Small Mr NY's Specialty

$11.99

Medium Mr NY's Specialty

$13.99

Large Mr NY's Specialty

$19.99

V's Front Street Pizza

Small V's Front Street Pizza

$11.99

Medium V's Front Street Pizza

$13.99

Large V's Front Street Pizza

$19.99

Slices

Slice Cheese

$3.50

Slice Sicilain

$3.50

Slice Grandma

$3.50

Slice White

$4.50

Slice Margartia

$3.50

Slice Mr NY's Specialty

$4.50

Slice V's Front Street

$4.50

Mr. NY Pie - STUFFED

Pie

$22.99

NY Supreme

Small

$13.99

Medium

$15.99

Large

$23.99

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Starry

$2.79

Mt Dew

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Sheer Wine

$2.79

Bottled Sodas

$2.99

Kids Drinks

$1.79

2 Liters

2L Pepsi

$3.99

20oz Bottles

20oz Pepsi

$2.99

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.99

20oz Starry

$2.99

20oz Dr.Pepper

$2.99

20oz Fanta

$2.99

20oz Dansani

$2.99

20ozLemonade

$2.99

20oz Coke

$2.99

20oz Coke Zero

$2.99

20oz Diet Coke

$2.99

Monster

$3.99

Tea

Tea

$2.79

Coffee

Coffee

$1.99

Bug Juice

Bug Juice

$1.79