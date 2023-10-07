Mr Ny’s Pizza Villa
Food
Appetizers
Meatball Platter
6 Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Okra
12 Wings
Quesadillas
6 Garlic Knots
Fresh Cut Fries
Chel's Loaded Fries
Choose favourite pizza topping & cheese over a bed of fries
Garlic Bread
Home Chips
Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed Mushroom
Sweet Potatoe Fries
Soups
Salads
House Salad
Iceberg romaine mix, LTO choice of dressing
Large House Salad
Iceberg romaine mix, LTO choice of dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese
Small Cob Salad
Iceberg romaine mix, grilled chicken, blue cheese, LTO, bacon, cucumbers, red roasted peppers, avocado, and house dressing
Large Cob Salad
Iceberg romaine mix, grilled chicken, blue cheese, LTO, bacon, cucumbers, red roasted peppers, avocado, and house dressing
Salad Bar
Subs
Specialty Subs and Wraps
Jae's Steak and Cheese
Shaved ribeye topped with onions, peppers, and house seasoning with melted American cheese on a toasted NY sub, served with house cut fries or salad. Try it deep-fried in a flour wrap!
Lala's Chicken Bacon Ranch Avocado Wrap
Grilled chicken, LTO, bacon, cashew nuts, and ranch dressing on a flour tortilla served with fries or salad
J Marie's Po Boy
Fried Cajun shrimp piled on a toasted Italian sub, LTO, and house remoulade served with fries or salad
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken cutlet, hot sauce, blue cheese, celery, and blue cheese dressing served with fries or salad
Cubano
House roast pork, melted Swiss cheese, pickles, and spicy mustard, served on a garlic toast sub served with fries or salad
Maddiebella Portabella
Fish & Chips
Burgers and Sandwiches
King Carter
10 oz Angus burger topped with Cheddar cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce, bacon, and finish with a fried egg served with fries or salad
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Sammy Slammy BBQ Sandwich
House BBQ pork, served on a brioche butter roll topped with Cheddar, fronions, BBQ sauce, & slaw
Caprese
Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinaigrette, red roasted peppers on a toasted garlic sub served with fries or salad
Pasta
Strombolis & Calzones
House Entrées
Chicken Francese
Chicken breast prepared in a lemon white wine butter sauce, over spaghetti served with salad and bread
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast prepared in a Marsala wine butter, onions, and mushrooms over a bed of penne pasta
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken breast prepared in a house Alfredo sauce over a bed of linguine pasta
Parmesan
Lemon Dill Salmon
Seared salmon, finished with a lemon dill house sauce over a bed of garlic butter capellini. Side of veggies and salad
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp prepared in a garlic white whine butter sauce over a bed of pasta, & side salad
Linguine White Clam Sauce
White clam sauce over linguine & side salad
Kids Menu
Personal Cheese 1/2 Pepperoni Aribella Pie
Da Babies Platter
Corn dogs & fries
J&K Melt
Grilled cheese served with fries
2 Kids Sliders
Two 2 oz patties served with fries
2 Kids Hot Dog
Served with fries
1 Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade sauce and meatball over spaghetti