Specialty Sandwiches

1. MEATBALL

$12.49

meatballs, melted pepper jack cheese, marinara sauce

2. VEGI

$12.49

provolone cheese, sprouts, cucumbers, avocado, sundried tomato aioli on a wheat roll

3. TONY SOPRANO

$12.99

salami, hickory smoked ham, mortadella, provolone, and Italian dressing

4. TOM TOM

$12.99

turkey, bacon, and swiss cheese

5. MAXINE

$12.99

hot pastrami, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese on toasted rye bread

6. HOUSE COMBO

$12.99

turkey, salami, hickory smoked ham, american cheese

7. SLICKSTER

$12.99

hot turkey, melted swiss cheese, cranberry sauce on sliced sourdough

8. BIG MIKE

$12.99

chicken breast, basil pesto, garlic sauce, melted jack cheese

9. THE ABBOTT

$12.99

avocado, bacon, baja sauce, onion, turkey, tomato

10. MACHO

$12.99

hot roast beef with BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese

11. BLT

$12.49

bacon, lettuce, and tomato

12. WILD WILD WEST

$12.99

roast beef, hickory smoked ham, horseradish, provolone, avocado

13. MR. PICKLES

$13.59

chicken breast, bacon, avocado, melted jack cheese on sourdough roll

14. MONA LISA

$12.99

tuna with melted cheddar on toasted sliced sourdough

15. THUNDERBIRD

$12.99

chicken salad, swiss cheese, avocado

16. ITALIANO PARMESANO

$12.99

hot breaded chicken breast, melted provolone, marinara sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

17. TROJAN

$12.99

chicken breast, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese

18. KISS MY ANGUS!!!

$13.59

hot roast beef, sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, with sundried tomato aioli

19. WILDCAT

$12.99

chicken breast, bacon, honey mustard, melted jack cheese

20. SANTA CRUZ

$12.99

hot pastrami, bacon, avocado, cream cheese

21. THE 49ER

$12.99

chicken breast, teriyaki sauce, melted jack cheese, avocado, and cucumber

22. SHARKBITE

$12.99

chicken breast, Frank's Red Hot sauce, melted jack cheese, blue cheese dressing

23. CLUBHOUSE

$12.99

ham, turkey, bacon, jack cheese

24. EARTHQUAKE

$12.99

chicken breast, bacon, ranch dressing, melted pepper jack cheese

25. JULIE BIRD

$12.99

turkey, avocado, sprouts, cucumber, cream cheese, oil, and vinegar on wheat roll

26. THE QUIRKY TURKEY

$12.99

turkey, hummus, onion, spinach, cheddar, avocado, baja sauce

27. THE TUSCAN

$12.99

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, with balsamic glaze and olive oil, on a wheat roll

28. ARAGON

$12.99

turkey, provolone, sundried tomato aioli, garlic sauce, onion, spinach

29. NEW YORKER

$12.99

pastrami, swiss cheese, house sauce, coleslaw, pickles, on toasted rye

30. THE STEPH

$13.99

tri-tip, spicy BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, tomato, lettuce, on sourdough roll

31. SAUCY RUSSIAN

$12.99

pastrami, turkey, swiss cheese, onion, coleslaw, tomato, lettuce, Russian dressing on sliced rye

32. CHICK-A-BOOM

$12.99

veggie chicken, avocado, pesto, cheddar cheese, honey mustard on wheat roll

33. THE BACHELOR

$12.99

veggie meatball, non-meat marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, black olives, spainch on wheat roll

34. THE NAPA NIBBLER

$12.99

veggie chicken, mushroom, pesto, avocado, house sauce, tomato, spinach on wheat roll

Sandwiches

Meat and Cheese

$12.45

choose your own meat, cheese, toppings, and sauce

Meat, Cheese, Avocado

$12.45

Meat, Cheese, Back

$12.45

Hot Meat

$10.45

Hot Meat & Cheese

$12.45

Hot Meat, Cheese, Avo

$12.45

1/2 Specialty

$8.49

1/2 Meat

$6.99

1/2 Meat & Cheese

$7.99

1/2 Meat, Cheese, Avo

$7.99

1/2 Hot Specialty

$8.49

1/2 Hot Specialty

Salads

Green Salad

$9.49

choice of veggies and dressing

Chef's Salad

$11.99

diced turkey, ham, cheddar, and jack cheese

Chicken Breast Salad

$11.49

hot or cold fajita style chicken breast, plus choice of toppings and dressing

Tuna Salad

$11.49

delicious in-house tuna salad, plus choice of toppings and dressing

Chicken Salad

$11.49

delicious in-house chicken salad, plus choice of toppings and dressing

Spinach Salad

$9.99

fresh spinach, plus choice of toppings and dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99

fresh romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing; plus choice of toppings

Sides

Macaroni Salad (1/2 pint)

$3.99

Homemade elbow macaroni salad

Red Potato Salad (1/2 pint)

$3.99

Homemade red potato salad

SF Potato Salad (1/2 pint)

$3.99

Homemade potato salad

Pesto Pasta Salad (1/2 pint)

$3.99

Homemade pesto pasta salad

Merchandise

T-shirts

$9.99