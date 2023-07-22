Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop Campbell
Specialty Sandwiches
1. MEATBALL
meatballs, melted pepper jack cheese, marinara sauce
2. VEGI
provolone cheese, sprouts, cucumbers, avocado, sundried tomato aioli on a wheat roll
3. TONY SOPRANO
salami, hickory smoked ham, mortadella, provolone, and Italian dressing
4. TOM TOM
turkey, bacon, and swiss cheese
5. MAXINE
hot pastrami, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese on toasted rye bread
6. HOUSE COMBO
turkey, salami, hickory smoked ham, american cheese
7. SLICKSTER
hot turkey, melted swiss cheese, cranberry sauce on sliced sourdough
8. BIG MIKE
chicken breast, basil pesto, garlic sauce, melted jack cheese
9. THE ABBOTT
avocado, bacon, baja sauce, onion, turkey, tomato
10. MACHO
hot roast beef with BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese
11. BLT
bacon, lettuce, and tomato
12. WILD WILD WEST
roast beef, hickory smoked ham, horseradish, provolone, avocado
13. MR. PICKLES
chicken breast, bacon, avocado, melted jack cheese on sourdough roll
14. MONA LISA
tuna with melted cheddar on toasted sliced sourdough
15. THUNDERBIRD
chicken salad, swiss cheese, avocado
16. ITALIANO PARMESANO
hot breaded chicken breast, melted provolone, marinara sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
17. TROJAN
chicken breast, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese
18. KISS MY ANGUS!!!
hot roast beef, sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, with sundried tomato aioli
19. WILDCAT
chicken breast, bacon, honey mustard, melted jack cheese
20. SANTA CRUZ
hot pastrami, bacon, avocado, cream cheese
21. THE 49ER
chicken breast, teriyaki sauce, melted jack cheese, avocado, and cucumber
22. SHARKBITE
chicken breast, Frank's Red Hot sauce, melted jack cheese, blue cheese dressing
23. CLUBHOUSE
ham, turkey, bacon, jack cheese
24. EARTHQUAKE
chicken breast, bacon, ranch dressing, melted pepper jack cheese
25. JULIE BIRD
turkey, avocado, sprouts, cucumber, cream cheese, oil, and vinegar on wheat roll
26. THE QUIRKY TURKEY
turkey, hummus, onion, spinach, cheddar, avocado, baja sauce
27. THE TUSCAN
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, with balsamic glaze and olive oil, on a wheat roll
28. ARAGON
turkey, provolone, sundried tomato aioli, garlic sauce, onion, spinach
29. NEW YORKER
pastrami, swiss cheese, house sauce, coleslaw, pickles, on toasted rye
30. THE STEPH
tri-tip, spicy BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, tomato, lettuce, on sourdough roll
31. SAUCY RUSSIAN
pastrami, turkey, swiss cheese, onion, coleslaw, tomato, lettuce, Russian dressing on sliced rye
32. CHICK-A-BOOM
veggie chicken, avocado, pesto, cheddar cheese, honey mustard on wheat roll
33. THE BACHELOR
veggie meatball, non-meat marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, black olives, spainch on wheat roll
34. THE NAPA NIBBLER
veggie chicken, mushroom, pesto, avocado, house sauce, tomato, spinach on wheat roll
Sandwiches
Meat and Cheese
choose your own meat, cheese, toppings, and sauce
Meat, Cheese, Avocado
Meat, Cheese, Back
Hot Meat
Hot Meat & Cheese
Hot Meat, Cheese, Avo
1/2 Specialty
1/2 Meat
1/2 Meat & Cheese
1/2 Meat, Cheese, Avo
1/2 Hot Specialty
Salads
Green Salad
choice of veggies and dressing
Chef's Salad
diced turkey, ham, cheddar, and jack cheese
Chicken Breast Salad
hot or cold fajita style chicken breast, plus choice of toppings and dressing
Tuna Salad
delicious in-house tuna salad, plus choice of toppings and dressing
Chicken Salad
delicious in-house chicken salad, plus choice of toppings and dressing
Spinach Salad
fresh spinach, plus choice of toppings and dressing
Caesar Salad
fresh romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing; plus choice of toppings