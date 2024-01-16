Skip to Main content
Mr. R Fusion
Mr. R Fusion
Food
Drinks
Food
Small Bites
Risotto Cake
$9.00
Shrimp Kataifi
$12.00
Bravas Frites
$9.00
Shrimp Blini
$9.00
Fried Calamari
$13.00
Prosciutto Croquette
$10.00
Lambe Skewers
$13.00
Grilled Calamari
$13.00
Brussel Sprouts
$8.00
Korean Chicken Wings
$16.00
Smoked Ribs
$14.00
Chicken Caesar
$10.00
Sarada Salad
$12.00
Street Corn
$9.00
Dumplings
Nduja Shrimp
$12.00
Out of stock
Pulled Pork
$11.00
French Onion
$10.00
Parmigiana
$9.00
Out of stock
Sandwiches
Tonkatsu
$16.00
Cheese Steak
$17.00
Lobster Roll
$28.00
Mr.R Burger
$17.00
Large Plates
Salmon
$28.00
Spaghetti with Meatballs
$19.00
Seasfood Curry Soup
$23.00
Lobster Fried Rice
$28.00
Rice Gnocchi
$18.00
Vegetable Fried Rice
$17.00
Picanha Steak
$24.00
Sauces
Wasabi Aioli
$1.00
Bacon Caesar
$1.00
Salsa Brava
$1.00
Sweet & Sour Marinara
$1.00
Cucumber Tzatziki
$1.00
Gorgonzola Dip
$1.00
Spicy Mayo
$1.00
Honey Mustard
$1.00
Ginger Mayo
$1.00
Mustard Emulsion
$1.00
Spicy Chili Oil
$1.00
Ketchup
$0.50
Aioli Mayo
$1.00
Dessert
Matcha Tiramisu
$10.00
Nutella Japanese Pancakes
$10.00
Sides
French Fries
$5.00
Shishito Peppers
$7.00
Steamed Rice
$5.00
Drinks
Tea
Blue Flower Early Gray
$6.00
Golden Green
$6.00
Ginger Peach
$6.00
Iron Goddess Oolong
$6.00
Blood Orange Hibiscus
$6.00
Rooibos Vanilla
$6.00
Lemon Chamomile
$6.00
N/A Drinks
San Benedetto Sparkling
$6.00
San Benedetto Still
$6.00
Coconut Water
$7.00
Fieldstone Kombucha
$8.50
Espresso
$4.00
Lavazza Classic Cold Brew
$6.00
Limonata
$4.50
Aranciata
$4.50
Mexican Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Sparkling Grapefruit Izze
$4.50
Lemon Lime Rickey
$4.50
Ginger Ale
$4.50
Creme Soda
$4.50
Black Cherry
$4.50
Zero Proof Cocktails
OG Beach
$11.00
Matcha Mojito
$11.00
Watermelon Yuzu Lemonade
$11.00
Mr R's Highball
$11.00
Italian Radler 21+
$11.00
BYOB
BYOB
$3.00
Mr. R Fusion Location and Ordering Hours
(401) 843-8127
7 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI 02840
