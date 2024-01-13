Skip to Main content
CATERING
BREAKFAST
DINNER
PARTY WINGS
CATERING
PARTY WINGS
(15) Party Wings
(25) Party Wings
(50) Party Wings
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Menu
Grits
$3.00
Eggs
$4.00
Hashbrown
$4.00
Flava Hashbrown
$6.00
Sausage
$7.00
Bacon
$7.00
Breakfast Fish
$7.00
Salmon Crochets
(3) Whole Chicken Wings
$7.00
Omelette
Pancakes
$4.00
Waffles
$4.00
Hot Links
$4.00
Breakfast Potatoes
$4.00
Pork Chops & Eggs
$12.00
Steak & Eggs
$18.00
Biscuits
$9.00
Fried Salmon & Eggs
$18.00
Breakfast Combos
Da Lee St Special
The 4 Season
The Bank Head Court
The Simpson Rd
Waffle and Eggs
Pancake and Eggs
The Cushman Circle
The University Homes
The Lakewood
The Thomasville Heights
Chicken and Waffles
The Stewart Ave
The Flat Land
Mixer Bowl
The Flava Breakfast Bowl
DINNER
APPS
Nachos
$8.00
Flava Nachos
$11.99
Fried Salmon Bites
Buttermilk Shrimp
$12.99
CHICKEN
Chicken Tenders
$9.99+
Jonesboro South Whole Wings
$9.99
BURGERS & DOGS
Splits
Polish Sausage
$5.00
Hot Dog
$3.00
Flava Dogs
$4.00
Sloppy Joes
$9.99
Cheese Burger
$9.99
Turkey Burger
$9.99
SANDWICHES & SALADS
Fish Sandwich
$9.99
Chicken Sandwich
$8.99
Pork Chop Sandwich
$9.99
House Salad
$12.00
COMBO SPECIALS
The Cascade
$15.00
The West End
$25.00
Oakland City Special
$15.00
The Flava Combo
$30.00
The Pittsburgh
The Joyland
Da Donnelly Ave
The Mechanicsville
The Polar Rock
Salad & (6) Wings
The Bowen Home
Da Route 83 Special
Hamburger Combo
Cheeseburger Combo
Chicken Sandwich Combo
$7.99
Fish Sandwich Combo
$8.99
