Mr. Shrimp Lake Worth Food Truck 3499 S Congress Ave
FOOD
Bowls*
- Bayou Bowl$14.00
Red Beans, Roasted Corn, & Pico De Gallo with Creamy Cilantro Sauce
- Mediterranean Bowl$14.00
Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Fried Cajun Chickpeas, Feta Cheese with Citrus Garlic Vinaigrette
- Cajun Asian Bowl$14.00
Crispy Broccoli, Snap Peas, Carrots, Sesame Seeds With Sweet Chili Sauce
- Palm Beach Bowl$14.00
Avocado, salad greens, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, with Citrus Garlic Vin. or Cajun Ranch
- Boil in a Bowl$14.00
Shrimp, Corn & Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection with Garlic Herb Butter, Rice and Bayou Basics.
- Miami Bowl$14.00
Black Beans, Plantains, Mango Salsa, & Potato Sticks with Creamy Cilantro Sauce
- NOLA Bowl$14.00
Penne Pasta, Garlic Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli, & Garlic Bread. (Contains beef)
Fried*
- Fried Shrimp$13.00
Our signature shellfish
- Fried Fish$15.00
Hand Battered, Seasoned And Made To Order. Served With Cajun Fries And Krab Salad.
- Cracked Conch$16.00
Hand Battered, Seasoned And Made To Order. Served With Cajun Fries And Krab Salad.
- Fried Shrimp + Fish$16.00
Hand Battered, Seasoned And Made To Order. Served With Cajun Fries And Krab Salad.
- Chicken Strips$12.00
Fried Chicken Strips with Fries & Krab Salad.
- Fried Chicken & Shrimp$15.00
Hand Battered, Seasoned And Made To Order. Served With Cajun Fries And Krab Salad.
Sandwiches*
Boils*
- Boil in a Bag - Crab$20.00
15 shrimp 1 crab cluster Corn & Potatoes Garlic Herb Sauce
- Boil in a Bag - Mussels$20.00
15 shrimp 1lb Mussels Corn & Potatoes Garlic Herb Sauce
- Large Shrimp + Crab Boil$40.00
Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.
- Small Shrimp Cup$7.00
Shrimp boiled to perfection, topped with butter, and seasoned to your liking.
- Large Shrimp Cup$14.00
Shrimp boiled to perfection, topped with butter, and seasoned to your liking.
- Family Boil$70.00
A Boil large enough to feed 4-5. Comes with 50 Shrimp,5 Crab Clusters,1 lb of Mussels,corn,potatoes,and a lg side of white rice. Seasoned with signature broth, garlic herb butter,and Bayou basics.
- Ultimate Boil$99.00
Comes with 6 Crab Clusters, 2 lobster tails, 50 shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish, corn, potatoes, and 4 eggs. Seasoned with our signature Broth,garlic herb butter, and Bayou Basics
- Crab Cluster$7.00
Boiled, Seasoned & Buttered To Your Liking
Get Saucy*
- Tarter Sauce$0.50
House Made Sauce
- Cocktail Sauce$0.50
House Made Sauce
- Remoulade$0.50
House Made Sauce
- Creamy Cilantro$0.50
House Made Sauce
- Cajun Ranch$0.50
House Made Sauce
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
House Made Sauce
- Garlic Herb Butter$0.50
House Made Sauce
- Sweet Chili$0.50
House Made Sauce
- Citrus Garlic Vinaigrette$0.50
House Made Sauce
- No Sauce
- Large Butter$5.00
- Creamy Alfredo Sauce$0.50
Sides*
- Cajun Fries$3.50
Seasoned To Perfection
- Non Seasoned Fries$3.50
Natural Cut Fries
- Rice$3.00
Drizzled W/ Our Signature Garlic Herb Butter
- Beans & Rice$3.00
Your Choice of Beans with White Rice
- Garlic Bread$3.00
Toasted To Perfection
- Hushpuppies$3.00
Basically Fried Corn Bread, Yum!
- Side Salad$4.00
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumber & Red Cabbage
- Krab Salad$4.00
Cool Off With This Creamy Classic
- Pico De Gallo$3.00
- Corn On The Cobb$3.00
Topped W/Garlic Herb Butter (Want It Spicy?Just Ask!)
- Roasted Corn$3.00
- Fried Corn$5.00
Topped W/ Garlic Herb Butter...So Good!
- Potatoes$3.00
Fingerling Potatoes Boiled In Our Signature Broth
- Plantains$3.00
- Broccoli$3.00
- Avocado$2.00
- Cajun Chickpeas$3.00
- Sausage$4.00
Smoked Beef Sausage
- 2 Eggs$3.00
- Quinoa$3.00
- Pickles$3.00