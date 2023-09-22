Mr. Tequila Sports Bar and Grill

Appetizers

Breaded Shrimp

$15.00

Breaded deep fried shrimp served with fries

Ceviche Tostaditas

$12.00

Fish or shrimp ceviche

Deep Fried Chicken Taquitos

$11.00

Deep fried wrapped corn tortilla filled with chicken.

Fiesta Fries Large

$11.00

Tossed with buffalo sauce. parmesan Cheese, cilantro

Fiesta Fries Small

$8.00

Fries tossed in a buffalo sauce, parmesan cheese and cilantro

French Fries

$9.00

Basket of Fries

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Basket of Fried Pickles

Large Fresh Guacamole

$12.00

Avocado, cilantro, onions, tomate, lemon juice and fresh jalapenos

Mr. Tequila Fries Large

$15.00

Chorizo, pico de Gallo, topped with jalapenos and mexican cheese mix.

Mr. Tequila Fries Small

$8.00

Carne Asado or chicken, Chorizo, Pico de gallo, jalapeños, Mexican cheese mix.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Basket of Onion rings

Small Fresh Guacamole

$7.00

Fresh made avocado with onions, tomato, cilantro and jalapeños

Sopes (3)

$14.00

fried corn masa base filled with potatoes and rosted poblao peppers

Deep fry quesadillas (3)

$14.00

Ceviche Plate

$13.00

Winners Hot Soups

Cup Tita's Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Broth of tomato and chipotle, crispy tortilla strips, pasilla strips, sour cream

Bowl Tita's Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Broth of tomato and chipotle, crispy tortilla strips, pasilla strips, sour cream

Cup Pozole

$7.00

Pork meat broth hominy, guajillo sauce, garnished with cabbage, onion, radishes

Bowl Pozole

$12.00

Pork meat broth hominy, guajillo sauce, garnished with cabbage, onion, radishes

Chicken Wings, Boneless and Tenders

Chicken Tenders 12 pieces

$24.00

Chicken Tenders 30 Pieces

$50.00

Chicken Tenders 6 pieces

$12.00

Chicken Wings 6 pieces

$12.00

Boneless chicken wings

Chicken Wings 12 pieces

$24.00

Bone In chicken wings, boneless or tenders 6 pieces

Chicken wings 30 Pieces

$50.00

Chicken Strips

Boneless wings 6 pieces

$12.00

Boneless wings 12 pieces

$24.00

Boneless wings 30

$50.00

El Tequilero Sampler platter

$30.00

Super Bowl Sampler Platter

$30.00

Burgers and Fries

All American Party burger

$14.00

American cheese, letucce, tomato, onions, jalapenos

Bacon Cheese Burguer

$19.00

Bacon, american cheese, letucce, tomato, onions, jalapenos pickles

Mexican Chicken Burger

$19.00

chorizo, monterrey cheese, guacamole, letuce, grilled onions, and jalapenos

Cheese Burger

$17.00

Mr. Tequila Burger

$22.00

Angus beef, topped with layer of chorizo, pepper jack cheese, house-made guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños and chipotle mayo.

Salads/Sandwiches

"El Perron" Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Toasted bread with citrus marinated chicken breast grilled or breaded. grilled poblano strips, grilled onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and jalapeños

Black bean and corn salad

$11.00

Lettuce with mixed greens, black beans, cucumber, pico de gallo, roasted corn, fresh cheese. Mr. Tequila dressing

BLT (Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato)

$12.00

Toasted Bread, Bacon, lettuce, avocado, onions and tomato and fries. Jalapeños

Cesar Salad

$12.00

Romain lettuce, seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese, homemade Cesar dressing

Doble Play Fiesta Salad

$11.00

Romain lettuce, chili lime, fire roasted corn, with tortilla strips with Mexican cheese mix, seasoned with tortilla strips, salsa and side of ranch dressing.

Fruits and Spinach Salad

$14.00

Fruit and Spinach Salad 14.00 Fresh baby spinach, mandarin oranges, green apple slices, dry cranberry, crumbled feta cheese, chopped walnuts, red onion chopped. Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich and fries

$7.00

Toasted Bread with cheese and fries

Tequila Club Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey , ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, onions, tomato, jalapenos.

La Taqueria

"El Guero" Taco

$4.50

Flour Tortilla Taco filled with meat, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese

"Gorditas" (Deep Fried puff tortillas)

$4.00

Thick tortilla filled beans and with your choices of: Potatoes with chorizo, guacamole, cochinita Pibil, poblano strips, beef stew, chicken mole, chicharon in red sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.

"La Chiquilla" Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour tortilla fliied with cheese

"La Gorda" Quesadilla

$15.00

La Gorda" Quesadilla 15.00 Flour tortilla filled with meat choice of: Al pastor, Asada, Carnitas or chicken. topped with fresh onions and cilantro, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Burritos

$14.00

Flower tortilla filled with meat, rice beans, pico de gallo, cheese,

Fajita Plate

$22.00

Marinated Chicken, beef or shrimp Sautee with bell peppers, onions, garlic. Served with Rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, warm flour tortillas and salsa. Shrimp Extra 2.00

Flautas Plate (4)

$17.00

Deep fried double corn tortilla taco filled with your choices: Requeson (Mexican cottage cheese), poblano strips, mash potato, beans, ground beef, shredded beef, chicken. topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese and salsa. Guacamole on the side

Street Tacos

$4.00

Corn tortilla filled with meats, shrimp, fish.

Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Special Street tacos 3 x 10.00

$10.00

Sea Food

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Shrimp, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, Mr. tequila cocktail sauce

Campechana Cocktail

$22.00

Mixed of sea food cocktail, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, Mr. tequila sauce

Baja Fish Tacos

$5.00

Crispy beer battered cod and topped with pico de gallo, Mr. tequila cabbage salad and creamy cilantro ranch dressing

Camarones a la Diabla (Very Hot)

$23.00

Shrimp based meal, chili peppers, garlic, onions, tomatoes, salt and pepper.

Aguachiles (Very Hot)

$22.00

Desserts

Vanilla Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla Cheesecake with cream

Mexican Churros

$10.00

Fired mexican Churros with sugar and cinamoon server with ice cream

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Slice of Chocolate cake

Ice cream

$8.00

Scoop of ice cream

Butter Toffee cake topped with roasted apple and raspberry sauce

$10.00

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Choice of Refried, Pinto, or Black Beans

Side Tortilla Corn

$2.00

3 Corn Tortillas

Side Tortilla Flour

$2.50

3 Flour Tortillas

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$3.50

Bacon

$3.00

Chicken

$4.00

Grilled Onions and Jalapeños

$1.00

Grilled Poblano Peppers

Score with the Nachos

Solo Nachos

$8.00

Tortilla Chips with hot nacho cheese and sliced jalapeños.

Field Gold Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla Chips with hot nacho cheese, pico de Gallo, sliced jalapeños, sour cream.

Señor Tequila Nachos

$20.00

Tortilla Chips topped with hot nacho cheese, Beef, Chicken or chorizo, Guacamole, refried beans, grilled onion and jalapeños, sour cream. and hot salsa.

Molletes (Mexican Pizza)

Mexican

$7.00

Refried beans, chorizo, fried pico de gallo, melted cheese and slice of avocado.

Poblano

$7.00

Refried beans, layer of Rajas (Poblano strips with corn and fried pico de gallo, melted cheese and sour cream

American

$7.00

Tomate Sauce, cheese, pepperoni

Hawaiian

$7.00

Tomate Sauce, cheese, ham and pineapple

Yucatan

$8.00

Yucatan 8.00 Refried beans, Layer of Cochinita Pibil (marinated pork in achiote sauce and natural juices) topped with melted cheese and vinaigrette red onions.

Mr. Tequila Sampler Platters

Sampler Platter #1 Nacho Cheese

$25.00

Tortilla Chips topped with Nacho cheese, jalapeños and pico de gallo. Chicken Taquitos, Guacamole and ref r ied beans

Sampler Platter # 2 Mr. Tequila and Fiesta Fries

$30.00

Mr. Tequila and Fiesta Fries Style Special topped with chicken.

Sampler Platter # 3 Antojitos

$35.00

Sopes, Fried Quesadillas, Chicken taquitos, ceviche tostadas, gorditas

kids menu

Kid Bean & Cheese burrito

$4.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$4.00

Kid street chicken taco

$4.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$4.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kid Chicken Wings

$4.00

Kids Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Kid Ice Cream

$3.00+

kid Brownie

$3.00+

Kids Sides

Kids French Fries

$2.50

Kids Applesauce

$2.50

Kids Fruit Cup

$2.50

Drink Menu

Shots

Absolute

$10.00

Chopin

$7.00

Ciroc Premium

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Sky

$10.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Tahoe Blue

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Absolut Wild

$10.00

Beefeater

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray London

$12.00

Well Gin

$8.00

St. George

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi Black Rum

$8.00

Bacardi Rum Gold

$10.00

Bacardi white

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spicy

$8.00

Captain Morgan white

$8.00

Rum chata

$9.00

Well Rum

$8.00

1800 Anejo

$14.00

1800 Cristalino

$15.00

1800 Reposado

$12.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Campo Azul Selecto Anejo

$15.00

Casa Amigos Mescal

$17.00

Casa azul anejo

$18.00

Casa azul blanco

$12.00

Casa azul reposado

$16.00

Casamigo Mezcal

$17.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Anejo

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Centenario Anejo

$15.00

Centenario Plata

$12.00

Centenario Reposado

$13.00

Clase Azul

$23.00

Corazon de Agave Reposado

$12.00

Corralejo Anejo

$15.00

Corralejo Extra Añejo

$17.00

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Cuervo Especial Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 70

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$13.00

Gran Centenario

$12.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Anejo Cristalino

$17.00

Herradura Blanco

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Ultra Añejo

$17.00

Hornitos plata

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Maestro Doble Diamante

$12.00

Mi Campo Tequila

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$14.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Extra Añejo

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Rancho Escondido

$10.00

Tequila Corazon reposado

$15.00

Tequila mi Campo Blanco

$10.00

Tradicional

$10.00

Tradicional Reposado

$12.00

Tres Agaves Organic Tequila

$15.00

Tres Generaciones añejo

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$12.00

Tres Generaciones reposado

$14.00

Tress agaves organictequila

$11.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Buckanas 12

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$8.00

Fire Ball Cinnamon

$7.00

Gold Bar Whiskey

$14.00

Hendrick"s Whiskey

$11.00

House Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels old 7

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Jameson Irish

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Buchanan's 12

$12.00

Buchanan's Special

$20.00

Chivas Regal 12

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$18.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$20.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Caroland Irish Cream

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy Privilage VSOP

$23.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00

jegameister Liqueur

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Remy martin 1738

$20.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Remmy Martin 1738

$15.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cadillac Margrita

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Envy Cocktail

$12.00

Frozen Lime Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Mango Margarita

$12.00

Green Tea

$12.00

House Cantaritos

$12.00

House Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

House Margarita on The Rocks

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita on rocks Rasberry

$12.00

Margarita on rocks blueberry

$12.00

Margarita on the rocks peach

$12.00

Margarita on the rocks piniapple

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Matgarita on the rocks guava

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

mojito Strawberry

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita On The Rocks

$12.00

Tequila Sour

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tequila Sunset

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Top shelf Cantaritos

$16.00

Top shelf Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$16.00

Top Shelf Paloma

$16.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Vodka Tonic

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

White Tea

$11.00

Beer

Ultra

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.50

XX Lager

$7.00

Corona extra

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken 00

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.50

Tecate

$6.50

805 Cerveza 24oz

$12.00

Porter coffee

$7.00

Breakfast stout

$8.50

Modelo

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

805

$7.50+

All Day Haze

$7.50+

Big Wave

$7.50+

Bud Light

$7.00+

Budweiser

$7.00+

Cali Squeeze

$7.50+

Coors Light

$7.00+

Disco Ninja

$8.00+

Stella Artois

$7.50+

Estrella

$7.50+

Lagunitas

$8.50+

Little sumpin' Ale Lagunitas

$8.50+

Mango cart

$10.00+

Modelo Especial

$7.50+

Pacifico

$7.50+

Revision IPA

$7.50+

Sierra Nevada hazy

$8.50+

Space Dust

$9.00+

805

$26.00

All Day Haze

$27.00

Big Wave

$27.00

Budweiser

$24.00

Bud Light

$24.00

Cali Squeeze

$27.00

Coors Light

$27.00

Disco Ninja

$36.00

Stella Artois

$33.00

Estrella

$33.00

Lagunitas

$34.00

Little sumpin Ale Lagunitas

$34.00

Mango Cart

$40.00

Modelo

$33.00

Pacifico

$33.00

Revision IPA

$33.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy

$34.00

Space Dust

$27.00

22 oz michelada

$13.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coca Cola Can

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Coffee Regular

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Coke 0

$3.50

Crawnberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Doctor paper Can

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50

Ice tea

$4.00

Ice Tea Flavor

$3.50

lemonade

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Squirt

$3.50

Water Soda

$3.50

water

kid Box of Juice

$2.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid soda

$2.00+

Pool Table

Time

30 min

$8.00

1 hour

$15.00

Mexican Fiesta Friday Menu

Fiesta Mexicana Menu

Carne Asada Plate

$15.00

Carne Asada Plate with Rice, beans and salad

Enchiladas Green Sauce

$15.00

3 enchiladas Plate with Rice, beans and salad

Enchiladas Red Sauce

$15.00

3 enchiladas Plate with Rice, beans and salad

Chicken in Mole Sauce

$15.00

Chicken in Mole Sauce Plate with Rice, beans and salad

Chile Relleno Plate

$15.00

Chile Relleno Plate with Rice, beans and salad

Caldo de Res/ Beef Soup with vegetables

$15.00

Beef soup with vegetables and side of rice

Tamales

Pork in red Sauce Chicken in green sauce Cheese with jalapeño peppers

Shrimp " A la Cora"

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Shrimp a la Diabla

$15.00

Aguachiles (Shrimp )

$15.00

Breaded Shrimp

$15.00

Tostadas de Tinga (2)

$15.00

BUFFET

$20.00