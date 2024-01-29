Coming Soon!
Mr. Chubby Smash Burger
COMBOS
- Mr. Chubby Cheese Burger Combo$12.50
100% American beef, cheddar cheese, smashed and served on a Brioche bun with baby arugula, tomato, regular or grilled onions, homemade pickles & Mr. Chubby sauce, regular fries and choice of drink.
- Mr. Chubby Double Cheese Burger Combo$15.25
Two 100% American beef, cheddar cheese, smashed and served on a Brioche bun with baby arugula, tomato, regular or grilled onions, homemade pickles & Mr. Chubby sauce, regular fries and choice of drink.
- Patty Melt Combo$11.75
Smash patty on white or wheat bread with cheddar cheese, regular or grilled onions & Mr. Chubby sauce, regular fries and choice of drink.
- Double Patty Melt Combo$14.50
Two smash patty on white or wheat bread with cheddar cheese, regular or grilled onions & Mr. Chubby sauce, regular fries and choice of drink.
- Chicken Burger Combo$13.50
Roasted chicken breast, baby arugula, tomato, regular or grilled onions, homemade pickles & Chubby sauce, regular fries and choice of drink.
- Chicken Patty Melt Combo$12.75
Roasted chicken breast on white or wheat bread with regular or grilled onions, cheddar cheese & Mr. Chubby sauce, regular fries and choice of drink.
- Hot Dog Combo$11.25
Served with pico de gallo, homemade pickles & Mr. Chubby sauce
- Plain Cheese Burger Combo$10.00
Burgers are 100% freshly ground American beef served on a brioche bun with cheddar cheesse, side of regular fries and a drink.
- Plain Double Cheese Burger Combo$12.75
Chubby Classics
- Mr. Chubby Cheese Burger$7.50
100% American beef, smashed and served on a Brioche bun with baby arugula, cheddar cheese, tomato, regular or grilled onions, homemade pickles & Mr. Chubby sauce.
- Mr. Chubby Double Cheese Burger$10.25
Double 100% American beef, smashed and served on a Brioche bun with baby arugula, cheddar cheese, tomato, regular or grilled onions, homemade pickles & Mr. Chubby sauce.
- Chicken Burger$8.50
Roasted chicken breast, baby arugula, tomato, regular or grilled onions, homemade pickles & Chubby sauce.
- Plain Cheese Burger$5.00
Brioche bun, one patty, and cheddar cheese.
- Plain Double Cheese Burger$7.75
Griddle Favorites
- Patty Melt$6.75
Smash patty on white or wheat bread with cheddar cheese, regular or grilled onions & Mr. Chubby sauce
- Double Patty Melt$9.50
Two smash patty on white or wheat bread with cheddar cheese, regular or grilled onions & Mr. Chubby sauce
- Chicken Patty Melt$7.75
Roasted chicken breast on white or wheat bread with regular or grilled onions, cheddar cheese & Mr. Chubby sauce.
- Hot Dog$6.25
Beef hot dog on a brioche bun with pico de gallo, homemade pickles & Mr. Chubby sauce
Fries
Vegetarian
- Garden Salad$13.75Out of stock
Arugula, cucumber, avocado, cherry tomato, corn, hard-boiled egg, dried apricot slices, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, pickled onion and basil with Mr. Chubby vinaigrette
- Quinoa Salad$13.75Out of stock
Quinoa, garbanzo beans, arugula, avocado, apple, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, feta, pickled onion and mint with Mr. Chubby vinaigrette
Beverages
- Bottle Water$2.50
Bottle Water
- Mexican Sprite$3.00
Mexican Sprite Glass Bottle
- Mexican Fanta$3.00
Mexican Fanta Glass Bottle
- Coca-Cola Cherry$3.00
Coca-Cola Cherry Can
- Diet Coke$3.00
Diet Coke can
- Dr Pepper$3.00
Dr Pepper can
- Mug Root Beer$3.00
Mug Root Beer can
- Mexican Coca Cola$3.00
Mexican Coca Cola Glass Bottle
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Mineragua$3.00