MR. TACOS
Food
- Tacos$4.00
AL PASTOR, CARNE ASADA, Y POLLO ASADO INCLUYE: CILANTRO, CEBOLLA, GUACAMOLE, SALSA (These proteins include Guacamole & Salsa) TODAS LAS OTRAS CARNES INCLUYE: CILANTRO Y CEBOLLA (All other proteins include Cilantro & Onion Only)
- Quesadilla$7.00
Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Salsa, Guacamole
- Torta$8.99
Protein, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Jalapeño, Beans, Mayo, Sour Cream
- Sope$4.00
Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Sour cream
- Burritos$10.00
Rice, Beans, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour cream with a side of Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño
- Burrito Bowl$10.00
Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Guacamole
- Nachos$6.00
Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Jalapeño
- Flautas$12.00
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Sour cream, Queso Fresco
Sides
