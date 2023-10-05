LUNCH/DINNER

Meals

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00
LALO

$20.00

Vegetable dish made with lalo leaves, meats, crabs and spices.

TASSOT (Goat/ Beef/ Turkey)

$20.00

Spiced and fried goat, beef or turkey meat. Served with fried bananas, salad and pikliz.

GRIOT

$16.00

Fried pork meats. The griot is accompanied by fried plantains, marinades, akra, and pikliz (a Haitian condiment)

FRITAY

$20.00

Fried dish composed of meat of your choice, fried bananas, acras, marinades, pikliz.

Fried Chicken

$12.00

Seafood

CONCH WITH PEAS

$30.00
CONCH a la CREME

$30.00
BUTTERED LOBSTER TAILS

$50.00

Three lobster tails served with fried plantains.

BRAISED FISH WITH GARLIC

$40.00

Fish marinated in lemon and confit garlic then braised in the oven. This dish is accompanied by fried plantains and salad.

Garlic shrimp

$30.00

BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks

WATER

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

Freshly squeeze juice

PASSION FRUIT

$5.00

Freshly squeeze juice

GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

Freshly squeeze juice

LEMONADE

$5.00

Freshly squeeze juice

Blended Juice/ Ju Blennde

MANIOC JUICE/JU MAYÒK

$10.00

BREADFRUIT JUICE

$10.00

PAPAYA/ JU PAPAY

$6.00

Blended papaya with milk and vanilla

SPAGHETTI/ JU SPAGHETTI

$6.00

Blended spaghetti with milk and vanilla

SOURSOP/ JU KOWOSOL

$6.00

DESSERT

PAIN PATATE

$5.00

The perfect dessert! grab a slice or two of our "Pain patate" one of the most famous dessert in Haiti made with special ingredients

SIDES

Favorite Sides

Side of White Rice

$3.00

FRIED PLANTAINS

$3.50

FRIED BREADFRUIT/ LAM FRI

$3.50

AKRA

$2.50

3 Akra

MARINADES

$2.50

3 marinades

Extra Pikliz

$1.10

Djondjon Rice

$5.00