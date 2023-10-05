Mr. Vert's Kitchen
LUNCH/DINNER
Meals
CHICKEN SANDWICH
$10.00
LALO
$20.00
Vegetable dish made with lalo leaves, meats, crabs and spices.
TASSOT (Goat/ Beef/ Turkey)
$20.00
Spiced and fried goat, beef or turkey meat. Served with fried bananas, salad and pikliz.
GRIOT
$16.00
Fried pork meats. The griot is accompanied by fried plantains, marinades, akra, and pikliz (a Haitian condiment)
FRITAY
$20.00
Fried dish composed of meat of your choice, fried bananas, acras, marinades, pikliz.
Fried Chicken
$12.00
Seafood
BEVERAGES
Soft Drinks
Blended Juice/ Ju Blennde
Mr. Vert's Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(954) 388-5901
Open now • Closes at 10PM