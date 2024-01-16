Mr. Vert Kitchen- N. Miami Beach
LUNCH/DINNER
Meals
- GRIOT
Fried pork meats. The griot is accompanied by fried plantains and pikliz (a Haitian condiment)$13.99
- AKASAN
Hot drink made with corn.$7.00
- FRIED CHICKEN$13.00
- PATE KÒDE
1 Haitian Pattie with pikliz, choice of protein, onion and bell pepper$6.00
- OXTAILS/KE BÈF
Dish of marinated oxtails served in sauce. This dish is served with boiled plantains or rice.$23.00
- Plantains Sandwich with griot
Plantains sandwich is an absolute favorite, comes with lettuce and dressing.$10.00
- Lalo$17.00
- RAGOU$15.00
Seafood
- CONCH WITH PEAS$24.00
- CONCH a la CREME$24.00
- BUTTERED LOBSTER TAILS
Three lobster tails served with fried plantains.$40.00OUT OF STOCK
- BRAISED FISH WITH GARLIC
Fish marinated in lemon and confit garlic then braised in the oven. This dish is accompanied by fried plantains and salad.$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- GARLIC SHRIMP$25.00
- FRIED FISH PLATTER
Comes with 10 plantains, 3 Akra, 3 Marinades, 3 Breadfruit, Gravy, and Salad with a side of rice.$45.00
- FRIED FISH WITH PLANTAINS
Comes with 5 plantains, a salad, and a side of gravy.$25.00
- Poisson Gros Sel
Comes with boiled plantains, potatoes, and yam. Side of salad.$30.00
FAMILY MEAL
- TASSOT KABRIT PLATTER (GOAT)
Comes with 10 fried plantains, 5 akra, 5 marinades, 3 fried breadfruit, pikliz, salad, and a side of gravy.$40.00
- TASSOT KODENN PLATTER (TURKEY)
Comes with 10 fried plantains, 5 akra, 5 marinades, 3 fried breadfruit, pikliz, salad, and a side of gravy.$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- TURKEY WINGS PLATTER
Comes with 3 fried turkey wings, 10 fried plantains, 5 akra, 5 marinades, 3 fried breadfruit, pikliz, salad, and a side of gravy.$35.99OUT OF STOCK
- GRIOT PLATTER
Comes with 10 fried plantains, 5 akra, 5 marinades, 3 fried breadfruit, pikliz, salad, and a side of gravy.$30.00