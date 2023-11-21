Market Street Grill 125 S Market
Beer/Seltzer
Beer Bottle/Can
- Miller Lite Bottle$3.50
- Bud Light$3.50
- Coors Edge NA$3.50
- Coors Lite$3.50
- Voodoo Ranger IPA$4.00
- Sam Adams Boston Lager$4.00
- Blue Moon$4.50
- Modelo$4.00
- Fat Pug Milk Stout$6.00
- Schlafly Oktoberfest$4.00
- Smithwick Red Ale$4.00
- Bells 2 Hearted IPA$4.50
- Breckenridge Vanilla Porter$4.00
- Budweiser$3.50
- Busch Heavy$3.50
- Busch Light$3.50
- Riggs Hefeweiz$6.25
- Boulevard Space Camper$4.00
- Fat Tire$4.00
- PBR$3.50
- Coors Banquet$3.50
- Michelob Ultra$3.50
Seltzer Bottle/Can
Other Crafts Bottle/Can
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila/Mezcal
Whiskey/Scotch/Bourbon
Schnapps/Creams/Liqueurs
- Fireball$5.50+
- RumChata$5.75+
- St. Brendan Irish Cream$5.50+
- Jackson Morgan Banana Pudding Cream$5.50+
- Jackson Morgan Salted Caramel Cream$5.50+
- Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream$5.50+
- Limoncello$6.00+
- Amaretto$5.50+
- Cafe Lolita Coffee Liqueur$5.50+
- Dr. McGill Cherry$5.50+
- Dr. McGill Mentholmint$5.50+
- Rootbeer Schnapps$5.50+
- Smackers Apple Schnapps$5.50+
- Sloe Gin Schnapps$5.50+
- Peach Schnapps$5.50+
- Butterscotch Schnapps$5.50+
Brandy/Cognac
Food Menu
Starters
- Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites$9.50
Delicious cheesy bacon mac and cheese bites served with house made Ranch.
- Chicken Wings$10.00+
Order 6, 9 or 12 wings with choice of blue cheese or ranch. Majestic House Sauce, Hot Majestic, Asian Style, Parmesan Garlic, BBQ or Buffalo
- Fries w/ Flight of 3 House Made Sauces$9.50
A full pound of hot delicious fries for you to dip in 3 different sauces. Share or not it's up to you.
- Fresh Naan Chips w/ Market Street Hummus$9.50
Fresh house made hummus served with crispy naan chips.
- Small Charcuterie$14.00
Served with Hummus, olives & naan. Your choice of prosciutto or hard salami, manchego, aged cheddar, pepper jack or monterey jack.
- Coconut Fried Shrimp W/ Orange Chili Sauce$12.00Out of stock
Tasty Coconut Shrimp perfectly fried and served w/ Thai Orange Chili sauce.
- Hushpuppies w/ House Tartar$9.50
Golden Fried Hushpuppies served w/ House Tartar Sauce
- Smokey Chicken Rolls$10.00
Juicy bbq chicken w/ broccoli slaw, cilantro & pepper jack cheese wrapped in crispy egg-roll wrappers.
- 6 Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders$10.00
Your choice of sauces House Majestic Sauce, Majestic Hot, BBQ, Asian, Parmesan Butter or get them Naked. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
Salads
- AYCE Salad Bar$10.00
Unlimited trips to the salad bar.
- Chicken Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bacon, chicken, hard-boiled egg and avocado. Your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- Italian Smash Salad$12.00
Roma tomato, ovaline mozzarella, red onion, naan crouton and fresh basil topped with balsamic dressing.
Cold Sammys
Hot Handhelds
- Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- New York Strip Steak Sandwich$18.00
1/2 pound NY strip steak served on a steakhouse bun with fresh fried onion & topped with a dark balsamic glaze and roma tomatoes
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich w/ Bread & Butter Pickles$13.00
8oz Hand breaded chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce, with bread & butter pickles.
- American Classic Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich w/Side$10.00
Burgers
Flatbreads
Entrees
- 8oz Hand Cut Filet Mignon$29.00Out of stock
Our half pound hand-cut filet cooked to a perfect medium served with a hasselback yukon potato twice roasted with cheese, sour cream and chives
- Creamy Creole Chicken or Shrimp$24.00Out of stock
Choice of chicken breast or shrimp tossed in a rich creamy creole sauce served over a decadent risotto rice with bread
- Tortellini with Chicken or Shrimp$24.00Out of stock
Choice of blackened seasoned shrimp or blackened chicken breast served over a cheese tortellini, topped with fresh lemon caper pan sauce and bread
Sunday Brunch
- Sticky Califlower$6.00
- Bacon Egg Bite Quesadilla$8.00
- Shrimp Ceviche$10.00
- Market Street Hummus Plate$7.00
- 2 Chicken Salad Sliders$6.00
- 2 Shrimp Sliders$7.00
- Steak Bites w/ Naan$8.00
- Chicken Wings$10.00+
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sammy$10.00
- Veggie Hummus Sammy$8.00
- Blackened Battered Shrimp Skewers$8.00
- Egg Bites w/ Hashbrowns$8.00
- 8oz Steak & Egg Bites$16.50
Saturday Breakfast
Soup/Sides
- Add-on Salad Bar$5.00
Add a trip to the salad bar to any sandwich or burger
- Cheddar Broccoli Soup$4.50+
Rich cheesy cheddar broccoli soup topped with fresh graded aged cheddar
- Cottage Cheese & Tomatoes$4.00
- Cheddar Mac & Cheese$4.00
Super cheesy and made fresh in our kitchen daily
- French Fries$4.00
Big, bold, seasoned well and fried to a golden crisp
- 3 Meat Chili$6.00+
House made with brisket chuck and filet to warm to your year round
Desserts
Cocktails/Specialty Shots
Cocktails
- Paxton Punch$8.00
- Dark & Stormy$8.00
- Wisconsin Old Fashion$8.00
- Mule
- Bad Hombre$8.00
- Espresso Martini$8.00
- Spiked Iced Coffee$8.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00+
- Irish Coffee$7.00
- Chocolate Martini$8.00
- Mind Eraser$8.00
- Pain Killer$8.00
- Long Island$9.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$7.00
A delicious refreshing lemony martini.
- Sazerac$8.00