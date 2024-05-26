Captain's Jim's Grill
Food
Starters
- Homemade Chips
homemade potato chips with your choice of dipping sauce$5.99
- Chips and Queso
tortilla chips with queso dipping sauce$5.99
- Nachos
tortilla chips, chili, queso, jalapenos, & sour cream$7.99
- Wings
Naked or Tossed; comes with celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce (Ranch or Blue Cheese); 6 piece$7.99
- Loaded Fries
french fries, chili, queso, & jalapenos$7.99
- Cheese Sticks
comes with marinara dipping sauce; 5 piece$6.99
- Fried Pickle Spears
comes with ranch dipping sauce; 4 piece$6.99
- Fried Mushrooms
comes with ranch dipping sauce; 8 piece$6.99
Burgers
Kids' Menu
- Lil'Jim's Hamburger
comes with choice of 1 side and kiddie cone$5.99
- Lil'Jim's Cheeseburger
comes with choice of 1 side and kiddie cone$6.99
- Lil' Jim's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
comes with choice of 1 side and kiddie cone$4.99
- Lil' Jim's Hot Dog
comes with choice of 1 side and kiddie cone$4.99
- Lil' Jim's Chicken Tenders
comes with choice of 1 side and kiddie cone; 2-piece$5.99
- Lil' Jim's Cheese Quesadilla
comes with 1 side and a kiddie cone$4.99
Sandwiches
- BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato; comes with homemade chips$7.99
- Chili Cheese Dog
hot smothered in chili; comes with homemade chips$7.99
- Club Sandwich$7.99
- Fried Bologna Sandwich
comes with homemade chips$7.99
- Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
comes with homemade chips$8.99
- Fried Fish Sandwich
with cheese and tartar sauce; comes with homemade chips$8.99
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
comes with homemade chips$6.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
comes with homemade chips$8.99
- Philly Cheesesteak$7.99
Wraps
- Club Wrap
turkey, ham, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato; comes with homemade chips$8.99
- Fried Chicken Tender Wrap
fried chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato; comes with homemade chips$8.99
- Grilled Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato; comes with homemade chips$8.99
- Quesadilla
cheese; comes with homemade chips$7.99
Salads
Baskets
- Fried Chicken Tender Basket
comes with choice of 2 sides and dipping sauce; 4-piece$6.99
- 2-Piece Fried Fish Basket
comes with hushpuppies, choice of 2 sides, and dipping sauces$7.99
- 3-Piece Fried Fish Basket
comes with hushpuppies, choice of 2 sides, and dipping sauces$9.99
- 6-Piece Fried Shrimp Basket
comes with hushpuppies, choice of 2 sides, and dipping sauces$9.99
- Fried Shrimp & Fish Combo Basket
comes with hushpuppies, choice of 2 sides, and dipping sauces; 2-piece fish & 4-piece shrimp$9.99+