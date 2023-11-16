The Mt. Washington Tavern
Popular Items
- Tavern Burger$16.40
propietary blend of chuck, brisket and short rib beef, skillet seared, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and a side of french fries
- Chicken Cobb$17.40
chilled, cubed chicken breast, chopped bacon, bleu cheese, boiled egg, grape tomatoes, chopped romaine hearts
- Crispy Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.40
honey-sriracha mayo, pickles, provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, side of fries
Appetizers
- Jumbo Lump Crab Dip$19.40
cream cheese blend, J.O. seafood seasoning, lump crab, oven baked pita chips
- Crab Wontons$17.40
lump crab, scallions, cream cheese, J.O. seafood seasoning, sweet thai ponzu dipping sauce
- Bavarian Pretzel Board$13.40
served with beer cheese & whole grain mustard
- Tavern Wings$17.40
traditional buffalo, J.O. seafood seasoning, spicy honey bbq, side of ranch or bleu cheese
- Quesadilla$14.40
jack and cheddar cheeses, choose diced chicken or lump crab, side of sour cream and salsa
- Nachos$16.40
tortilla chips, shredded jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomato, pickled jalepenos, sides of salsa and sour cream
- Truffle Fries$11.40
crispy tavern fries, white truffle oil, parmesan & asiago cheese
- Calamari$16.40
flash-fried, tubes & tentacles, side of sweet thai ponzu or house marinara
- Steamed Shrimp$11.40+
U-15 gulf shrimp "the big boys", J.O. seafood seasoning, onions, lemon, side of cocktail and drawn butter
- Drunken Mussels$18.40
prince edward island mussels, old hilltop lager, garlic, baby spinach, grape tomatoes, garlic toast points
- Maryland Style Fried Green Tomatoes$20.40
topped with jumbo lump crab and drizzled with lemon beurre blanc
- Wicked Tuna Tostados$16.40
- Maple-Brussel Sprouts$15.40
Soup & Small Salads
- Maryland Crab Soup$11.40
Choose a Bowl or Quart. Made from scratch with tomato, country vegetables, claw & backfin.
- Cream of Crab$11.40
Choose a Bowl or Quart. Cream, Lump Crab, J.O. Seafood Seasoning
- Half & Half Soup$11.40
A perfect blend of our Maryland & Cream of Crab soup!
- Tomato Basil Bisque$8.40
roasted tomatoes, mirepoix, cream
- Three Beef Chili$10.40
beef tenderloin, brisket and chuck, kidney beans, jalapeños, diced tomato, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
- Small House Salad$8.40
- Small Caesar Salad$8.40
Entrees
- The Tavern Steak$42.40
41 year favorite! 16 oz. aged ny strip steak with black peppercorn crust, brandy flamed and served with a side of cajun gravy. sides of sautéed squash medley and truffle fries.
- Chesapeake Rockfish$33.40
a house favorite! wild caught rockfish filet, parmesan crusted and topped with jumbo lump crab and a lemon beurre blanc. side of sautéed squash medley
- Jumbo Lump Maryland Crab Cakes$39.40
twin, 5oz., all jumbo lump, broiled to a golden brown. served with house slaw and tavern fries, choice of tartar or cocktail sauce
- Chicken Piccata$23.40
chicken cutlets, lightly breaded with lemon, caper, beurre blanc, served over spaghetti
- Potato Crusted Salmon$33.40
- Wild Mushroom Bolognese$21.40
Salads
- Chesapeake Salad$25.40
jumbo lump crab, chilled gulf shrimp, chopped bacon, bleu cheese, grape tomato, chopped romaine hearts, J.O. seafood seasoned wonton strips
- Tuna & Avocado Bowl$20.40
cubed rare sushi grade ahi tuna, sesame soy marinade, cucumber, grape tomato, avocado, cabbage and mixed field greens, cucumber-avocado dressing
- Caesar$13.40
asiago and parmesan, crouton, chopped romaine hearts, tossed in house-made caesar
Sandwiches
- Crispy Fried Oyster Tacos$18.40
cornmeal crusted freshly shucked oysters in soft flour tortillas, sweet country slaw, pickled red onions, green goddess dressing drizzle. side of house fired potato chips
- Smashburger$16.40
two 4oz. patties of braveheart farms angus beef, griddled & topped with american cheese, diced onions, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, 1000 island dressing, on a brioche bun, side of fries
- Beyond Burger$15.40
a meat free, vegan patty, tastes like a real burger, served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & a side of chips or fries
- Tavern Reuben$16.40
extra lean corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, on toasted marble rye, side of french fries.
- Grilled Cheese$13.40
cheddar, goat, american cheese, tomato & bacon on thick cut white bread served with tavern fries
Kids
Desserts
- Creamiest Creamy Cheesecake Bites$4.40+Out of stock
two bite pieces of our favorite cheesecake. get one to satisfy your post dinner sweet tooth, or a few to share with friends. side of strawberry sauce.
- Flourless Chocolate Cake Bites$4.40+Out of stock
two bite pieces of a tavern favorite. decadent, rich and flavorful. topped with fresh raspberry sauce *gluten free
- Apple Pie Cookie Bites$4.40+
two bite pieces of butter-fried apples, brown sugar, and our house-blended apple pie spice, baked to perfection over a shortbread cookie crust