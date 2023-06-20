Muavé’s Gourmet
Brunch Items
Stack of Pancakes
2 Delicious Homemade Pancakes topped with butter, powdered sugar, and our amazing homemade frosting!
Stack of Chocolate Pancakes
2 Delicious Homemade Chocolate Chip Pancakes topped with butter, powdered sugar, and our amazing homemade frosting!
Stack of Strawberry Pancakes
2 Delicious Homemade Strawberry Pancakes topped with butter, powdered sugar, and our amazing homemade frosting!
Stack of Blueberry Pancakes
2 Delicious Homemade Blueberry Pancakes topped with butter, powdered sugar, and our amazing homemade frosting!
Loaded Breakfast Bowl
Delicious breakfast bowl with eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and avacado slices! Served with a lime and salsa verde on the side.
2 Apple Stuffed French Toast Rolls
Enjoy our delicious French toast rollup filled with caramelized apples, cinnamon sugar apples, and sealed with cream cheese. Topped with our incredible homemade frosting, and served with 1 side of syrup.
3 Potato, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Taco
3 Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Taco
Delicious breakfast tacos made with corn tortillas, bacon, eggs and cheese. Comes with salsa verde and a lime!
2 Blueberry Stuffed French Toast Rolls
Enjoy our delicious French toast rollup filled with caramelized blueberries, and sealed with cream cheese. Topped with our incredible homemade frosting, and served with 1 side of syrup.
2 Strawberry Stuffed French Toast Rolls
Delicious brown and cinnamon sugar french toast rollups stuffed with caramelized strawberries and cream cheese. Topped with powdered sugar our signature homemade frosting!
Entrées
Creamed Spinach Smothered Chicken
Enjoy a delicious chicken breasted seasoned and grilled to perfection, smothered in our delicious creamed spinach. Served with your choice of two sides.
3 Chicken Tacos (no side)
Enjoy 3 delicious marinaded chicken street tacos served with cilantro and onions. Comes with 1 salsa verde and a lime.
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Chicken Gyro with Fries
Delicious chicken gyro topped with red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Wrapped in our amazing homemade pita bread and served with fries!
Chicken Scaloppini Dinner
Enjoy our delicious chicken scallopini entree served with your choice of two sides. The scallopini sauce is a white wine cream sauce with onions and mushrooms, items cannot be removed from the sauce.
Creamy Tuscan Chicken Dinner
A delicious grilled chicken breast served with our homemade Creamy Tuscan Sauce and your choice of two sides. All sides are included except au gratin potatoes which have a $1 upcharge.
Creamy Tuscan Chicken Pasta
Delicious Seared Chicken served with our signature creamy Tuscan sauce over fettucine noodles!
Chicken Scaloppini Pasta
Enjoy our delicious chicken pasta served over our creamy scallopini sauce and fettuccine noodles!
Chicken Breast Combo
Enjoy our delicious grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection with your choice of two sides!
Grilled Pork Chop Combo
Chicken Hibachi
Enjoy our delicious chicken hibachi grilled to perfection! Served with fried rice cooked with an egg, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, carrots, and zucchini!
3 Carne Tacos (no side)
Enjoy our delicious beef fajita “carne” tacos! Served with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, and a lime.