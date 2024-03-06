Muchacho Alegre 1941 W Galena Blvd, Aurora, IL 60506
Food
Appetizer (Para Cargar Pila)
- 6 Pieces Ostiones en Su Concha, Frescos (Oysters in Their Shell, Fresh)$16.00
- 12 Pieces Ostiones en Su Concha, Frescos (Oysters in Their Shell, Fresh)$29.00
- 6 Pieces Ostiones Alegres (Happy Oysters)$19.00
Fresh oysters in shells topped with shrimp, octopus, tomato, cucumber, and onion
- 12 Pieces Ostiones Alegres (Happy Oysters)$36.00
Fresh oysters in shells topped with shrimp, octopus, tomato, cucumber, and onion
- Seafood Cup "La Bombita" Copa De Mariscos La Bombita$28.50
Shrimp, octopus, oyster, crab, mixed clam, Clamato juice, onion, cilantro, tomato, cucumber and avocado
- Shrimp Cocktail, Octopus Coctel De Camarón Grande, Pulpo$19.99
Large. Shrimp, Clamato juice, onion, cilantro, tomato, cucumber and avocado
- Shrimp Cocktail, Mixed Coctel De Camarón Grande, Mixto$19.99
Large. Shrimp, Clamato juice, onion, cilantro, tomato, cucumber and avocado
- Powerful Seafood Tower Torre De Marisco La Potente$31.50
Key crab, octopus, chopped clam, jicama, mango and avocado with house black sauce
- The Happy Boy's Shot Los Shot Del Muchacho Alegre$35.99
Served with 4 fresh oysters in shot with black aguachiles shrimp with a mix of fresh seafood
- Aguachiles$23.99
Verdes, rojos, negros, or mango habanero (Green, red, black, or mango habanero sauce). Served with wheels of red onion and cucumbers
- Large Ceviche De Camarón (Shrimp)$19.99
With tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro
- Extra Large Ceviche De Camarón (Shrimp)$25.99
With tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro
- Large Ceviche De Pescado (Fish)$19.99
With tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro
- Extra Large Ceviche De Pescado (Fish)$25.99
With tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro
- Large Ceviche De Mixto (Mixed Ceviche)$19.99
With tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro. Mixto: shrimp and fish
- Extra Large Ceviche De Mixto (Mixed Ceviche)$25.99
With tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro. Mixto: shrimp and fish
- Guacamole$13.00
- Shrimp Empanadas Empanadas Camarón$15.99
4 pieces. Served with dressing
- Fish Crackling Chicharrón De Pescado$22.99
Served with dressing
- Fried Calamari Calamares Fritos$19.99
Served with dressing
- Skillet Trio Mixto$24.99
Shrimp, fish, and calamari in Nayarit sauce. Served with dressing
- Tostada Shrimp Ceviche Tostada Ceviche Camarón$7.99
Served with tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro
- Tostada Octopus Ceviche Tostada Ceviche Pulpo$7.99
Served with tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro
- Tostada Fish Ceviche Tostada Ceviche Pescado$7.99
Served with tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro
- Tostada Mixed Ceviche Tostada Ceviche Mixto$8.99
Served with tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro. Mixto: shrimp and fish
- Green Aguachile Tostada Aguachile Verde$9.99
Served with tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro
- Red Aguachile Tostada Aguachile Rojo$9.99
These appetizers are served with tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro
- Black Aguachile Tostada Aguachile Negro$9.99
Served with tomato, onion, cucumber, and cilantro
Las Alegres Del Muchacho Para Compartir
- 20 Pieces Langostinos (Prawns)$39.99
Prawn halves with Nayarit sauce and red onion
- 40 Pieces Langostinos (Prawns)$79.99
Prawn halves with Nayarit sauce and red onion
- 60 Pieces Langostinos (Prawns)$119.99
Prawn halves with Nayarit sauce and red onion
- For 2 Charola Alegre (Happy Platter)$89.99
Boiled prawns, crab, mussels, shrimp, corn, Cambray potatoes, and purple onion in Nayarit sauce
- For 4 Charola Alegre (Happy Platter)$175.99
Boiled prawns, crab, mussels, shrimp, corn, Cambray potatoes, and purple onion in Nayarit sauce
- Roach Shrimp Camarones Cucaracha$26.99
1 lb. fried shrimp with Nayarit sauce and red onion
- Small Mejillones (Mussels)$25.99
- Large Mejillones (Mussels)$46.99
- Small Chapuzón$42.99
Octopus, oyster, and shrimp in Nayarit sauce
- Large Chapuzón$82.99
Octopus, oyster, and shrimp in Nayarit sauce
Especialidades Del Muchacho Alegre (Specialties of the Happy Boy)
- Coco Relleno a La Crema$35.99
Stuffed coconut with octopus, shrimp, crab, mushroom, green bell pepper in creamy chipotle sauce
- Camarones Zarandeados$26.99
Butterflied grilled shrimp
- Guachinango Zarandeado$44.99
Butterflied grilled red snapper
- Cangrejo Alegre Relleno$38.99
Stuffed crab in Nayarit sauce
- Octopus Pulpo$32.99
Especial, a la diabla o enamorado
- Filete Relleno$28.99
A la crema, mushrooms, spicy morron sauce, octopus, shrimp and cheese gratinado
- Molcajete De Mariscos$39.99
Crab leg, octopus, shrimp and mussels with spicy sauce served in an authentic molcajete
- Stuffed Pineapple Piña Rellena$29.99
Mushroom cream or Nayarit style stuffed with shrimp, octopus, snow crab, bell peppers, mushrooms, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Platillos (Specialties of the Happy Boy)
- Prawns Langostinos$32.00
Prawn halves with Nayarit sauce and red onion
- Camaron Empanizados$19.99
Breaded fried shrimp
- Camarones Momia$24.99
Bacon wrapped shrimp
- Guachinango Frito$29.99
Fried red snapper
- Mojarra Frita Al Gusto$24.50
Fried tilapia - a la veracruzana, deviled or garlic
- Grilled Salmon Salmon a La Plancha$22.99
- Shrimp of Your Choice Camarones a Su Gusto$22.50
Al mojo de ajo, ajillo, salsa diabla, salsa nayarit, salsa veracruzana, salsa ranchera y a la mantequilla
- Filetes Al Gusto /Fish Fillets of Your Choice$22.99
Breaded, mojo de ajo, veracruzana, a la plancha, al ajillo, salsa nayarit o a la diabla
Pastas Al Estilo
- Nayarit Style Pasta Pasta Nayarit$22.99
Shrimp, mussels, white claws in Nayarit sauce
- Brave Chicken Pasta Pasta Brava De Pollo$21.99
Chicken in spicy sauce
- Seafood Alfredo Pasta Pasta Alfredo De Maricos$22.99
- Poblano Green Pasta Pasta Verde Poblana$22.99
Shrimp and mussels in poblano sauce
- Pasta Caliente$22.99
Chicken or shrimp in-house cream sauce (spicy)
Acompañamientos (Side Orders)
Para Los Peques (For the Little Ones)
Carnes Parrillada La Toxica
Carnes (Meats)
- Skirt Steak Carne Asada$28.00
- Tampiqueña Con Enchilada$32.00
- La Tabla Alegre$89.00
The happy platter with 1/2 chicken, top sirloin or skirt steak, three different sausages, and BBQ pork ribs. Served with rice, beans, grilled cactus pads, spring onions, and blistered chilies
- Fajitas of Your Choice$19.99
Res (beef), pollo (chicken), camaron (shrimp)
- Grilled Chicken Breast Pechuga a La Plancha$19.99
- Fajita Mix Platter Tabla Fajita Mix$23.99
Skirt steak, chicken, shrimp, sausage slices, bell peppers, onions and pico de gallo
Postres (Dessert)
Tacos Para El Muchacho Alegre
- Taco Gobernador De Camaron$15.99
- Tacos De Salmon$15.99
- Taco De Pescado (Fish)$15.99
- Tacos De Camaron (Shrimp)$15.99
- Tacos De Camaron Papaido$15.99
- Quesabirria$15.99
- Taco Dinner$15.99
- Burrito$12.99
- Enchiladas Suiza$14.00
- Tortas$12.99
- Chicken Wings (10)$13.99
- Chicken Wings (20)$26.99
- Hambuguesa De Camaron$12.99
- Smashed Burger$18.99
- El Steak Chipotle Sandwich$17.99
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.99
Los Caldos
Bar
Margaritas
Mix Drinks
- Paloma$13.00
- Vampiro$13.00
- Cantarito$13.00
- Cantaro Alegre$13.00
- Cant. Premium$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$13.00
- Sex on the Beach$13.00
- Sex in the Jungle$13.00
- Laguna Azul$13.00
- BMF$13.00
- Long Island$13.00
- Malibu Fashion$13.00
- Sangria Roja$13.00
- Sangria Blanca$13.00
- Sangria Mix$13.00
- Nero Naranja$13.00
- Baileys Cafe$13.00
- Orgasmo$13.00
- Medias De Seda$13.00
- Whiskey Sour$13.00
- La Barbie$13.00
- Te De Jamaica$13.00
- Piña Colada$13.00