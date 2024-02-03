Mucho Aloha Brewhouse
Food Menu
Stuff to Share
- Chips + Salsa$6.00
Chili lime corn chips, house salsa
- Queso + Guac$10.00
Jalapeño queso dip, house guac, chili lime corn chips.
- Elote$6.00
Corn roasted on da cob, cilantro lime crema, cotija, lime squeeze, chili sprinkle
- Shoestring Onions$8.00
Sweet onions, lightly battered, tossed in Hawaiian sea salt
- Nachos Libre$16.00
Chili lime corn chips, house black beans, queso, guac, pico, cilantro lime crema Add- carne asada/ birria/ grilled chicken/ kalua carnitas
- House Sliders$18.00
(3) Sweet rolls, house slaw, shoestring onions, pickle chip Choose from- birria / kalua carnitas
Tacos. Burros. Dillas.
- Baja Fish Tacos$23.00
3 corn tortilla tacos, grilled chili lime fresh catch, cabbage, pico, cilantro lime crema.
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$22.00
3 corn tortillas, popcorn shrimp, cabbage, pico, cilantro lime crema.
- Street Tacos$22.00
3 corn tortilla tacos, with your choice of carne asada, birria, grilled chicken or kalua carnitas, with cotija, house slaw, house pickled shallots, cilantro, onion, and cilantro lime crema.
- Quesabirria$20.00
3 corn tortillas, melted queso Oaxaca, birria, homemade consume'
- Grilled Burro$20.00
Grande flour tortilla, house black beans, cotija, cilantro lime rice, house salsa Choose from - carne asada / birria / grilled chicken / kalua carnitas
- Burro Bowl$20.00
All the good stuff from the Burro in a bowl, cotija and chili lime chips Choose from - carne asada / birria / grilled chicken / kalua carnitas
- Grilled Dilla$18.00
Grande flour tortilla, melted queso Oaxaca, pico, cilantro lime crema. Choose from - carne asada / birria / grilled chicken / kalua carnitas
- After Surf Breakfast Burro$15.00
3 eggs, bacon, Hawaiian sea salt tots, queso, roasted poblanos, house salsa.
- Bean Queso Papas Burro$12.00
House black beans, melted queso, Hawaiian sea salt tots, house salsa
Hand Held Stuff
- Smashburger$20.00
Beef smash patty, brioche, americano, shoestring onions, grilled jalapeño, pickle chip, mucho sauce, sea salt fries Add - bacon 2 / avo 3 / double patty 4
- Fresh Catch Sando$23.00
Baja grilled chili lime fresh catch, Telera roll, lettuce, grilled tomato, avo, cilantro aioli, sea salt fries
- Chicken Sando$18.00
Grilled chicken, Telera roll, lettuce, grilled tomato, avo, cilantro aioli, sea salt fries
- Torta$22.00
Telera roll, house slaw, grilled tomato, pickles, grilled tomato, pickles, grilled avo, garlic chili aioli, sea salt fries Choose from - carne asada / grilled chicken
Ensaladas
- Mixta Field Greens$12.00
Field greens, macadamia nuts, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, shoestring onions, apple cider vinaigrette with your choice of carne asada 8, grilled chicken 8, fresh catch MP.
- Elote Salad$15.00
Romaine, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, avo, cucumber, pickled shallots, cotija, cilantro crema, with our house made apple cider vinagrette.
- Grilled Baja Caesar Salad$18.00
Grilled romaine, mac nuts, parmesan, grilled avo, sweet roll croutons, caesar drizzle with your choice of carne asada 8, grilled chicken 8, fresh catch MP.
- Asian Pear Salad$16.00
Arugula, Asian pear, goat cheese, candied pepitas, balsamic drizzle with your choice of carne asada 8, grilled chicken 8, fresh catch MP.
- Tostada Salad$16.00
Four tortilla bowl, black beans, romaine, pico, guacamole, cotija, cilantro lime crema with your choice of carne asada 8, grilled chicken 8, fresh catch MP.
Plates
- Loco Mucho$20.00
2 fried eggs, 2 beef smashburger patties, shoestring onions Hawaiian sea salt with gravy all ova. Garnished with green onions.
- Baja Grilled Fresh Catch$28.00
Chili lime fresh catch, cilantro lime rice, spicy tartar, tossed mixta field greens.
- Baja Grilled Chicken$22.00
Chili lime grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, cilantro lime crema, tossed mixta field greens.
- Asada Steak Frites$24.00
Sliced carne asada, cilantro, onions, cotija, Hawaiian sea salt fries.
- Fish & Chips$28.00
Beer batter fresh catch, Hawaiian sea salt fries, spicy tartar, house slaw.