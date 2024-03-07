Online ordering available for pick up or curb side delivery.
Mudd on 66 217 East Andy Devine Avenue
Drinks
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Featured Drinks
Timeless flavor and a rich blend with a sweet, nutty finish.
- Hazelnut Brittle Latte$5.50+
- Tropical Latte$5.50+
Tropical fruit flavors offer an island vibe right here on Route 66.
- Two Chocolate Mocha$6.00+
We blend white and dark chocolate for a smooth, rich taste in every sip.
- Wild Raspberry Lavender Mocha$6.00+
Sophisticated undertones elevate this mocha beyond smooth.
- Matcha Mint Mocha$6.00+
A powerhouse of antioxidants with a boost. Yes!
- Coconut Matcha Latte$6.00+
Ceremonial matcha with a coconut finish. Relax and enjoy!
- Raspberry Chai Mocha$6.00+
Subtle spiciness softened by tones of fruit and chocolate.
- Dirty Chai Latte$6.00+
Espresso and chai for a kick with a smooth, creamy agave finish.
- Grinch Iced Matcha$7.00+
Happiness in a glass with a hint of peppermint and the color of Grinch.
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$7.00+
Cold from start to finish espresso over the top of rich, creamy flavors. Wow!
- Matcha Frappe$7.00+
A sweet boost of green goodness.
- Honey Lavender Frappe$7.00+
A bit of sweet, with a touch of calm, ahhh.
