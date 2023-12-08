MC's Pub - Oakdale 1267 Geneva Ave N
Food (3PD)
Appetizers
- Flamin Hot Pepper Jack Planks$14.00
Pepper jack cheese breaded with Flamin Hot Cheeto’s and fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.
- Bavarian Pretzel Bites$13.00
Garlic buttered and salted Bavarian pretzels served with our queso blanco sauce.
- Fried Pickles$12.00
- Southwest Egg Rolls$14.00
Stuffed with chicken, corn, black beans and peppers. Served with seasoned sour cream.
- Loaded Nachos$16.00
Corn tortillas loaded with beef taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese, queso blanco sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced onions and sliced jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Pound O'Fries$10.00
Served with seasoned sour cream
- Pound O'Rings$12.00
Beer battered in house and fried to perfection.
- Beer Battered Curds$13.00
Served with Honey Sriracha Sauce.
- Dill Pickle Curds$14.00
Tossed in our dill pickle dry rub & served with Cry Baby Craig’s aioli.
- Two Halves$11.00
- Chips & Salsa$9.00
Add Queso Blanco Sauce, $2.00
Burgers
- Hamburger$11.00
- Cheeseburger$11.50
- Cali Burger$13.00
Choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Bacon Cheese Burger$15.50
- Curd Burger$15.00
Bacon, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Grilled Cheese Curds, Pub Bun.
- BBQ Bacon Burger$14.50
Cheddar cheese, bacon and one of our jumbo onion rings. Topped with our homemade blackberry BBQ sauce.
- Chipotle Cheddar Burger$14.00
Served on Texas toast with sauteed onions, Swiss and American cheese.
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$13.00
Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and topped with our house gravy.
- 3-Alarm Burger$15.00
Queso blanco sauce, crispy fried jalapeno & banana peppers, chipotle mayo, pub bun
- Elvis Burger$15.00
Bacon, roasted garlic aioli, pickles, cheddar, peanut butter, pub bun
- El' Diablo Burger$16.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon and one of our jumbo onion rings. Topped with our homemade blackberry BBQ sauce.
- Spicy Dill Burger$15.00
- Grilled Cheese Burger$17.00
Topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and roasted garlic aioli sandwiched between two grilled cheese’s
Sandwiches
- Turkey Club$15.00
- Loaded BLT$13.00
Grilled Texas toast with 6 slices of our thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.
- Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$16.00
A grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
- Prime Rib Dip$17.00
Thin sliced Prime Rib topped with melted Swiss cheese on a fresh baked French roll. Served with a side of au jus.
- Philly Cheesesteak$18.00
Thin sliced prime rib with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers. Topped with provolone cheese and mayo on a French roll. Served with a side of our queso blanco sauce.
- Spicy Chicken Tender Melt$16.00
Our hand breaded chicken tenders with ghost pepper cheese, crispy fried banana peppers, cry baby craig’s aioli, lettuce and tomato on grilled Texas toast.
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.50
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, celery, tomato and pepper jack cheese tossed with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$15.50
Shredded lettuce with chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato and a grilled chicken breast, all tossed with ranch dressing.
- Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, banana peppers and parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla with grilled blackened chicken.
- Thai Chili Steak Wrap$17.00
Thinly sliced steak with pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesean cheese and croutons tossed with caesar dressing.
- House Salad$11.00
A bed of fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.00
Boneless chicken wings diced and tossed in a buffalo sauce, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and a hard boiled egg on top of a bed of crisp mixed greens.
- Cobb Salad$17.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese and chopped bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.