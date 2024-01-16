MugShots Grill & Bar Collierville, TN
Food
Limited Time Offerings
- BANCHERO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99Out of stock
Our hand breaded fried chicken tenders topped with marinara, Mozzarella cheese & basil flakes. Served on our signature bun with a side of beer battered fries.
- ELVIS BURGER$13.99Out of stock
Our black angus patty topped with creamy peanut butter. bananas, & hickory smoked bacon. Served on our signature bun with a side of beer battered fries.
- PIZZA BURGER$13.99Out of stock
Our black angus patty topped with mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, & Marinara. For extra flavor, make it supreme by adding sauteed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Served on our signature bun with a side of beer battered fries.
- RWB BURGER$13.99Out of stock
Our black angus patty topped with wang sauce, house made ranch, and bleu cheese crumbles with lettuce and tomato. Served on our signature bun with a side of beer battered fries.
- HOT HONEY PORK RIBEYE$12.99Out of stock
Chargrilled pork ribeye drizzled with hot honey served with sweet fries and ranch coleslaw.
- FIESTA BURGER$12.99Out of stock
Our charbroiled burger topped with roasted corn, poblano and onions, pepper jack cheese and salsa. Served with beer battered fries.
- HOT HONEY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99Out of stock
Hand breaded tenders drizzled with hot honey and served with pickles and ranch coleslaw on Texas toast. Served with beer battered fries.
- SWEET HEAT SLIDERS$10.99Out of stock
Chopped grilled chicken breast drizzled with pure Hot Honey topped with onions, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese served on toasted rustic slider buns. Three sliders in an order.
Starters
- BLANKENSHROOMS$8.99
Fresh mushroom buttons hand battered in our house made batter and lightly fried. Served with house made ranch dippin' sauce.
- CHA CHA CHIPS
Choose from salsa, rotel or guacamole.
- DAVIS PICKLE CHIPS$7.79
Sliced dill pickles hand battered and deep fried. Served with Comeback sauce.
- KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN$11.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
- MOMBO COMBO$14.99
Choose a portion of any three items: Blackenshrooms, Dill Pickle Chips, Chicken Tenders, Tee's Cheese Wedges, Eggrolls, Sean's Nachos or Chips.
- POW POW SHRIMP$12.99
A generous portion of shrimp, lightly battered and fried, tossed in our sweet n' spicy sauce.
- SEANS NACHOS$9.99
A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and pico de gallo. Add guacamole for an extra .79.
- SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS$11.29
Shredded chicken breast, Monterey Jack cheese, corn, bell peppers, spinach, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, lightly fried to a golden brown and served with sweet chili Thai sauce.
- TEES CHEESE WEDGES$9.99
Hand cut and battered mozzarella or pepper jack cheese wedges served with marinara.
- WANGS - 5$9.29
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and House Made Ranch.
- WANGS - 10$16.99
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
- WANGS - 15$22.49
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
- WANGS - 20$29.99
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
- WANGS - 50$69.99
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
Original Burgers
- CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER$12.99
Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.
- GAMBLE BURGER$12.29
Chili, house made rotel, sour cream, jalapenos, and lettuce.
- MCDOWELL BURGER$12.99
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
- MIDDLEBERGER$10.39
Mayo, mustard, pickles, red onion, fresh lettuce, tomatoes.
- PATO BURGER$11.89
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
- SAVELL BURGER$12.99
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
- STUS MUSHROOM BURGER$12.99
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra 1.49.
Specialty Burgers
- A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER$13.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
- ANTHONY'S PEANUT BUTTER BURGER$11.29
Your choice of smooth or crunchy peanut butter. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra $1.49.
- BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER$13.49
Hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, fried onion strings, guacamole, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
- BREAKFAST BURGER$13.99
Hickory smoked bacon, fresh fried egg, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- DA BIG KAHUNA BURGER$12.99
Teriyaki sauce, hickory smoked bacon, grilled pineapple slices, lettuce, and tomato.
- GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER$13.99
Hickory smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, mayo, fried onion strings and garlic parmesan sauce.
- MAC AND CHEESE BURGER$14.99
Grilled fresh burger, hickory smoked bacon, and mac and cheese between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
- PATTY MELT BURGER$11.99
Melted American & pepper jack cheeses, sauteed onions, Comeback sauce on sourdough toast.
- SOUTHERN BURGER$13.99
House made pimento cheese, hickory smoked bacon, fried pickles, lettuce and tomato.
- STEAK BURGER$14.99
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
- TEXAN BURGER$12.49
Melted pepper jack cheese, fried onion strings, fried jalapenos, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Add guacamole for an extra .75.
- TURKEY BURGER$11.99
Grilled turkey patty, topped with melted American cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- VEGGIE BURGER$11.99
Dr. Praeger's vegan burger grilled and topped with melted swiss, dressed with house made guacamole, lettuce and tomato served on our whole wheat bun.
Sandwiches & Wraps
- B.L.T.C. SANDWICH$10.49
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mayo served on sliced sourdough bread.
- BRISCOE INFERNO SANDWICH$10.99
Fried chicken breast tenderloins tossed in Buffalo Jack's Wang sauce, topped with swiss cheese and dressed with house ranch, lettuce and tomato.
- CAITLINS CAJUN SANDWICH$11.99
Grilled Cajun chicken breast topped with hickory smoked bacon and melted pepper jack cheese, dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
- CALLIES MAHI SANDWICH$14.49Out of stock
Blackened Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, and Comeback sauce.
- HICKS PHILLY SANDWICH$11.99
Chopped and grilled chicken breast, sauteed with red onions, melted swiss cheese, mayo, fresh lettuce and tomato.
- HOLY GUACAMOLE CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion strings, dressed with guacamole, lettuce and tomato.
- HOWARDS PHILLY SANDWICH$12.79
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato. Add sauteed mushrooms for an extra .75.
- SOUTHWEST PHILLY SANDWICH$12.79
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, topped with rotel and pico de gallo.
- TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH$12.49
Grilled smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted sliced sourdough bread.
- INFERNO WRAP$10.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Wang sauce, chopped and wrapped in a tortila with shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce and house made ranch.
- PHILLY WRAP$12.79
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled wrapped in a tortilla with sauteed onions and bell pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese and mayo.
Hot Dogs
Plates & Pastas
- BLACKENED MAHI$14.49Out of stock
Blackened Mahi Mahi served with grilled fresh veggies.
- HAMBURGER STEAK$12.99
Fresh grilled beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms served with mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled veggies, and toasted sourdough bread.
- BLACKENED SHRIMP PASTA$14.49
Blackened shrimp served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and parsley.
- PARMESAN CHICKEN MARINARA$13.49
Fried chicken tenders served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with marinara, Parmesan cheese and parsley.
- RAJUN CAJUN PASTA$13.49
Blackened cajun chicken breast served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with cajun spices, diced tomatoes, and parsley.
Salads
- BUFFALO BLEU SALAD$12.99
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in our mild Wang sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, and house made ranch dressing.
- CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$12.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
- RAJUN HESTER CAJUN SALAD$12.99
Blackened cajun seasoned chicken served over a bed of our fresh salad mix topped with mixed cheese and pico de gallo. Served with our house made ranch dressing.
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$12.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
Mini MUGS
- BISHOP'S BURGER
A 1/3 lb. version of our signature burger dressed with mayo, mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato. Or, have it built as one of our other burgers.
- KAYLAS MINI CHICKEN BASKET$7.49
Three chicken tenders served grilled or fried.
- EMMA'S GRILLED CHEESE$4.99
Classic grilled cheese garnished with pickles.
- HAILEY P'S EGG SANDWICH$4.99
Fresh fried egg served on a sourdough bun.
- MEG'S MAC-N-CHEESE$6.79
Creamy mac-n-cheese.
- PEANUT BUTTER-N-JELLY$4.99
A classic PB&J with grape jelly and smooth peanut butter.
- TAYLOR'S MINI PASTA$5.99
Penne pasta with Alfredo or marinara. Add a fried or grilled chicken tender for only $1 more.
Sides
DRESSINGS
- SIDE OF MILD$0.50
- SIDE OF HOT$0.50
- SIDE OF HONEY HOT$0.50
- SIDE OF GARLIC PARM WANG SAUCE$0.50
- SIDE OF TERIYAKI$0.50
- SIDE OF BBQ$0.50
- SIDE OF CAROLINA GOLD$0.50
- SIDE OF COMEBACK$0.50
- SIDE OF MANGO HABANERO$0.50
- SIDE OF SESAME GINGER$0.50
- SIDE OF SWEET CHILI$0.50
- SIDE OF SIRACHA$0.50
- SIDE OF A1$0.75
- SIDE OF HOT HONEY$0.75
- SIDE OF GARLIC PARM BURGER SAUCE$0.75
- RANCH$0.50
- BLEU CHEESE$0.50
- HONEY MUSTARD$0.50
- 1000 ISLAND$0.50
- BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE$0.50
