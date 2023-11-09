Mugz Coffee Bar
Drinks
Coffee & Tea
- Drip Coffee$2.45+
Drip Coffee brewed from freshly ground, locally roasted beans every week
- Cafe Au Lait$2.92+
Brewed coffee with steamed milk
- Cold Brew Iced Coffee$3.96+
Slow-steeped Cold Brew delivers a smooth iced coffee drink
- Iced Tea$3.55+
House brewed tea over ice
- Hot Tea$2.19+
Enjoy your choice
- Chai Tea Latte$4.07+
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
- Nitro Infused Cold brew$4.95
Cold brewed, nitrogen infused coffee, for a creamy velvety texture
- Raspberry Hibiscus Iced Tea$3.55+
- Carmel Apple Cider$3.25+
Espresso Drinks
- Latte$3.66+
Espresso shot with steamed milk
- Cappuccino$3.66+
Espresso shot with steamed milk with a thick layer of foam on top
- Americano$2.75+
A blend of brewed espresso poured over hot water for a rich taste
- Caramel Mugziato$4.50+
Mugz Signature espresso drink with caramel sauce and vanilla syrup with steamed milk
- Dark Mocha$4.29+
Espresso mixed with dark or white chocolate sause and steamed milk
- Peppermint Patty$4.50+
Espresso mixed with dark or white chocolate sause and peppermint with steamed milk
- White Mocha$4.29+
- Single Shot$1.95
- Double Shot$2.15
- Pumpkin Spice$4.50+
- Ryan's Drink$2.77
- Egg Nog$5.20+
Frozen Drinks
Non Coffee
- Bottled Water$1.65
Ozarka sport top
- Soda Bottle$1.65
- Apple Juice$1.65
Tropicana 10 oz bottle
- Orange Juice$1.65
Tropicana 10 oz bottle
- Banana$1.00
- Chips, bag$1.65
Mrs. Vickies
- Cookie$2.50
Freshly Baked Available
- Brownie$2.50
Dark chocolate chip, no nuts
- Fruit Cup$4.25
Freshly prepared from seasonal fruits in house
- Milk, Child's 12 oz$1.75
Cup of Milk
- Milk, cold$2.00+
Cup of Milk
- Box Horizon Chocolate milk$2.15
- Cold Chocolate milk, 12 oz$2.20
Cold milk, chocolate sauce
- Cup of ice water$0.60
- Monster$2.70
- Steamers$2.70+
- Lemonade$3.55+
Refreshing lemonade
- Hot Chocolate$3.25+
Food
Breakfast Anytime
- Muffin$3.60
Fresh baked from scratch ingredients in house
- Scone$3.60
Fresh baked from scratch ingredients in house
- Cinnamon Roll$3.60
Fresh baked and iced in house
- Bagel$3.75
Choose your flavor and topping
- Kolache$3.60
Mugz House Favorite
- Breakfast Taco$3.23
Limited Thurs, Fri, Sat only, Freshly prepared in house with eggs, potatoes, choice of bacon or sausage on flour tortilla
- Croissant, Egg & Cheese$4.95
with meat, or egg and cheese
- Biscuit, Egg & Cheese$4.95
with meat, or with egg and cheese
- Oatmeal$3.85
1/2 cup oats with 1/4 cup walnuts, raisins, almonds and pecans
- Quiche$4.40
Quiche of the day, baked in house from fresh ingredients
- Yogurt & Nutz Cup$4.16
1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt with 1/4 cup walnuts, raisins, almonds, pecans
- Plain Croissant$2.41
Sandwiches
Extras
- Bottled Water$1.65
Ozarka sport top
- Soda Bottle$1.65
- Apple Juice$1.65
Tropicana 10 oz bottle
- Orange Juice$1.65
Tropicana 10 oz bottle
- Banana$1.00
- Chips, bag$1.65
Mrs. Vickies
- Cookie$2.50
Freshly Baked Available
- Brownie$2.50
Dark chocolate chip, no nuts
- Fruit Cup$4.25
Freshly prepared from seasonal fruits in house
- Milk, Child's 12 oz$1.75
Cup of Milk
- Milk, cold$2.00+
Cup of Milk
- Box Horizon Chocolate milk$2.15
- Cold Chocolate milk, 12 oz$2.20
Cold milk, chocolate sauce
- Cup of ice water$0.60